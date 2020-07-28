See More Speed Reads
Republicans in disarray
Edit

Mitch McConnell is in a terrible negotiating position on COVID-19 relief

8:02 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released a $1 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Monday, days later than planned thanks to divisions within his own caucus. McConnell acknowledged this "embarrassing setback for the party at a critical moment," Politico reports, conceding that not all Senate Republicans will vote for his bill, "which is as close to a tell as McConnell gets to admitting his cards aren't very strong." Other Senate Republicans were more blunt.

"At the end of the day, [McConnell] has to accept the reality that probably half of our members in the Senate won't vote for it no matter what's in it," Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who helped negotiate the bill with the White House, told Politico. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), in the "no" camp, told reporters "there is significant resistance to yet another trillion dollars."

Democrats, meanwhile, are united behind a $3 trillion package passed under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last month. That gives her significant leverage in negotiations, Politico notes, and "her majority is safe in November, something McConnell can't say." The White House started negotiating with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on COVID-19 relief Monday evening.

The pressure is building to pass a bill before supplemental federal unemployment benefits expire Friday. McConnell's bill would cut those benefits to $200 a week, from $600 a week, until states created a complicated formula to ensure unemployed workers get 70 percent of their pre-coronavirus wages. McConnell's other top priority is a COVID-19 liability shield for companies facing "an epidemic of lawsuits" that has not yet materialized, Politico reports.

McConnell's bill also includes $1.75 billion for a new FBI headquarters and $29 billion for defense projects, including at least $7 billion for weapons programs. Asked about the FBI building funds Monday, McConnell told reporters they would have to ask the White House "why they insisted that be included." Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said it was a "good question." Pelosi had an answer: Republicans "didn't have money for food stamps, but they had money for an FBI building just so that they can diminish competition for the president's hotel." Peter Weber

the Lincoln project
Edit

The Lincoln Project savagely reminds America of everything it has lost due to 'Trump's virus'

8:36 a.m.

Amid all the fights over wearing masks, keeping a safe distance apart, and opening businesses and schools, Americans presumably agree on at least one thing: COVID-19 has been terrible — socially, economically, in thousands of little ways, dozens of big ones. That's the starting point for a new Lincoln Project ad released Tuesday, capitalizing on President Trump's dismal approval ratings on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and making that personal.

The ad starts with some "memories COVID took from us," things like birthday parties for children, weddings, first kisses, communal prayer, high school football, being with elderly parents as they die. "COVID has robbed America of so much," the narrator says. "None of this had to happen. We have suffered needlessly because Trump is a fool, a liar, and a failure. Most countries stopped it. Trump refused. It's Trump's virus now."

The ad ends with what the anti-Trump Republicans behind the PAC see as the stakes in November: "It truly is a choice: America or Trump." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Child COVID-19 hospitalizations rise 23 percent in Florida

8:12 a.m.
A general view of the Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital on March 14, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Coronavirus hospitalizations among children are on the rise in Florida weeks ahead of the reopening of schools.

Over the course of eight days this month, Florida experienced a 23 percent increase in the number of children 17 and under hospitalized with COVID-19, CNN reports. Child COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 246 on July 16 to 303 on July 24, data from the Florida Department of Health shows.

Additionally, there had been about 23,000 total cases of COVID-19 among children in Florida during the pandemic on July 16, but the number of cases has risen 34 percent to about 31,000 as of July 24, CNN reports. The test positivity rate among kids has also risen from 13.4 percent to 14.4 percent. A majority, 34 percent, of the children hospitalized are between the ages of 14 and 17, Axios reports.

Florida has been experiencing rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator, comparing its surge to the one New York experienced earlier this year. Birx also noted in a recent interview that some children who contract COVID-19 can "suffer terrible consequences if they have underlying conditions." She added that it's still an "open question" whether children under 10 spread COVID-19 as rapidly as children over 10 do.

Florida has ordered schools to reopen in person, and according to CNN, "in some districts, that means sending children to school in as soon as two weeks." Brendan Morrow

last night on late night
Edit

Trevor Noah trolls Sen. Tom Cotton with a 'less racially divisive' slavery curriculum for students

5:45 a.m.

Some school districts are planning to teach U.S. history using a curriculum from the Pulitzer Center and The New York Times based on the 1619 Project, which views U.S. history through the lens of slavery. "But now there's one U.S. senator who is objecting in the strongest — and also, possibly, stupidest — terms," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) "thinks that this curriculum is racially divisive? Really? This curriculum? Yo, you know what's really racially divisive? Slavery."

"People are upset because when Cotton says that slavery was 'a necessary evil on which the union was built,' it sounds like he's defending slavery," Noah said. "And that's not something a U.S. senator should do, even if his name is Cotton." Still, he added, "if you dig deeper and you take Cotton at his word, he believes that the United States could not have become the country that it is without slavery. Well, that's the same thing that the 1619 Project says. So why is he fighting them?"

You might also "be thinking, if Sen. Cotton wants schools to teach a less racially divisive version of slavery, then why doesn't he introduce his own lesson plan?" Noah asked. "Well, good news: With our help, he already did." You can watch the curriculum preview below. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon assess Trump's odds 99 days before the election

5:23 a.m.

"We're less than 100 days away from the presidential election, and more Americans now say that the country's on the wrong track than at any point in Donald Trump's presidency," Seth Meyers said on Monday's Late Night. "We've got an out-of-control pandemic, the worst unemployment in nearly a century, an epidemic of racist police brutality, and a looming eviction crisis. But don't worry, the Trump administration will protect your cartoons and your toys."

"This is where the Trump administration and the Republican Party are at: Whining about cartoons and Legos while sending secret police to gas moms and vets and arguing that slavery was a 'necessary evil' — a sitting United States senator said that," Meyers marveled. "Seriously, these guys just keep coming up with winners. I mean, what's next? Is Trump going to say something nice about an alleged sex trafficker and predator who was arrested by the FBI at a remote... oh, right. They really think Americans care about Paw Patrol and Legos," he said, and "the craziest part" is that neither Lego's police sets nor Paw Patrol were canceled at all — a point Paw Patrol had to clarify in a tweet.

"That's right, we are just 99 days away from election, and just 100 days away from President Trump declaring the results invalid," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "Trump thinks 99 days is plenty of time to get his campaign in shape. He's like someone looking in the mirror in June, going, 'I've still got time for swimsuit season.' Ninety-nine days, that's like an entire baseball season, plus 96 days."

Despite an invitation from the Yankees, "Trump won't be throwing out the first pitch, although thanks to his handling of the pandemic, he might be able to throw out the last pitch of the season — tomorrow," Fallon joked. "I wish Trump didn't cancel, mostly because I wanted to see him slowly walk down the pitchers mound." Watch below. Peter Weber

Portland Occupied
Edit

The feds say they won't leave Portland until the violence stops. Privately, they concede they're fueling that violence.

3:15 a.m.
Federal agents in Portland, Oregon
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The top federal prosector in Oregon, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams, said Monday that the federal agents aggressively policing protesters in Portland would remain in the city until the "attacks on federal property and personnel" cease. Oregon officials say the presence and shock-and-awe tactics of the federal agents are the main fuel for those attacks, and federal law enforcement officials privately concede they have a point, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

The nightly protests against racism and police violence in downtown Portland had dwindled to about 100 people before President Trump sent in federal agents over the July 4 weekend. The protests grew again after U.S. Marshals, ostensibly there to protect Portland's federal courthouse, shot 26-year-old protester Donavan La Bella in the head, fracturing his skull, and they exploded after news broke that anonymous militarized federal agents were detaining people on the street in unmarked vans. Thousands now gather nightly in Portland, and similar protests have been reinvigorated in other cities.

"Anytime you shoot someone in the face and beat them with a baton, it's going to be criticized," one federal law enforcement official told OBP. "That's not a controversial statement." Another told OBP, "Crowds were very small and the incident with La Bella." Still, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals confirmed Monday that about 100 new deputies have been lined up for deployment in Portland, either to bolster the current force or replace exhausted officers.

The harsh crackdown and vilification of protesters in Portland my end up helping Trump politically, "but as a policing tactic, it has failed to suppress the protests," The Washington Post notes. "The escalation has been followed by larger, better-equipped, and more-aggressive crowds, and — as the new reinforcements showed — it exhausted federal resources before it exhausted the protesters."

"Every time we go out into this, we get better at it," Gregory McKelvey, a community organizer in Portland, tells the Post. "When a flash bang first goes off in front of you, you run. But when you realize that one went off right in front of you and nothing happened to you, you're less likely to run the next time." In a bit of circular logic, law enforcement officials say they need even more people on the ground in Portland "to counter those increasingly sophisticated tactics" employed by protesters, OPB reports. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

NASA rover Perseverance set to launch for Mars, searching for signs of life

2:00 a.m.
An artist rendering of Perseverance collecting samples from Mars.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The NASA rover Perseverance is scheduled to launch on Thursday, bound for Mars and equipped to explore an area where scientists hope it will find signs of ancient life.

The plan is for the $2.7 billion rover to land on the Red Planet around Feb. 18. It will collect soil and rock samples, which will be placed into tubes that are picked up by another rover in 2026 and transferred to an orbiting spacecraft set to arrive back on Earth in 2031. Scientists will then study the samples to see if there is a common origin between life on Earth and life on ancient Mars, if there was any.

Perseverance will be programmed to land in Jezero Crater, where there was once a river delta that flowed into a lake, The Washington Post reports. Scientists chose that spot because Mars does not have plate tectonics, meaning the surface hasn't changed much over the last four billion years, and they believe this area could have plenty of rocks that hold signs of ancient life.

"If we could bring back a fossil record, a rock record, some kind of geological samples, that have some record of that prebiotic phase of the evolution of life, that would arguably be as exciting, or arguably more exciting, than finding life," Benjamin Weiss, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a member of the Perseverance science team, told the Post. Catherine Garcia

Portland Occupied
Edit

Portland protest groups file wide-ranging lawsuit against DHS, other federal agencies

1:49 a.m.
The Wall of Moms in Portland
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Don't Shoot Portland, the "Wall of Moms" group, and five individual Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, filed suit against the Trump administration in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, challenging the federal shock-and-awe campaign against protesters on legal and procedural grounds.

The nine-count complaint accuses the Department of Homeland Security, its acting leadership, and other federal agencies of violating the constitutional rights of Portland protesters, and argues that federal officers are overstepping their statutory authority. It also alleges that acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf has no legal authority because President Trump has not nominated him and the Senate has not confirmed him to lead the agency.

The plaintiffs "have been tear-gassed night after night, left vomiting and unable to eat or sleep because of the toxic poison blasted at them," the complaint says. "They have been shot at over and over — with rubber bullets, bean bags, pepper spray, and a range of other projectiles fired at close range and with brutal effect. They have had flash-bang explosive devices detonated right in front of them. They have been forced to speak and assemble in fear of not just bodily harm, but the possibility of sudden arrest without probable cause."

Protesters have been gathering in downtown Portland since May to push for racial justice and police reform, but the dwindling demonstrations surged after Trump sent in federal agents over the July 4 weekend, especially after they shot a 26-year-old protester in the head, fracturing his skull, then started grabbing people off the street far from federal property. This lawsuit joins four civil rights suits, a Justice Department inspector general investigation, and a lawsuit from Oregon's attorney general. A federal judge threw that last suit out on Friday, ruling Oregon lacked legal standing. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.