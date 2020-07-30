California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy

A few lucky artists are about to put everyone else's quarantine productivity to shame by winning an MTV Video Music Award entirely from home.

MTV on Thursday announced the nominees for this year's Video Music Awards, which will still be held next month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Clearly, though, the show will be taking place in quite an unusual year, as evident by the nominations themselves. MTV this time around has added the new awards of best quarantine performance and best music video from home.

The first (and hopefully last) ever nominees in the former category are Chloe & Halle, CNCO, DJ D-Nice, John Legend, Lady Gaga, and Post Malone, while in the latter category, the nominees are 5 Seconds of Summer for "Wildflower," Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for "Stuck with U," blink-182 for "Happy Days," Drake for "Toosie Slide," John Legend for "Bigger Love," and twenty one pilots for "Level of Concern," per Variety.

Gaga and Grande lead the nominations with nine each, while Billie Eilish and The Weeknd both picked up six nominations and Taylor Swift got five, The Wrap reports. Check out the full list of nominees here.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced last month, although there will be either a limited or no audience, and it will feature "performances from various iconic locations throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island," according to MTV. The show is set for Aug. 30. Brendan Morrow