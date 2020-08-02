See More Speed Reads
internal investigations
Deutsche Bank launches investigation into personal banker of Trump, Kushner

8:45 p.m.
Jared Kushner.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Deutsche Bank has launched an internal review into Rosemary Vrablic, the longtime personal banker of President Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, The New York Times reports.

The bank is investigating a real estate transaction involving Vrablic and a company called Bergel 715 Associates. In June 2013, Vrablic and two of her co-workers in Deutsche Bank's private banking division bought a $1.5 million Manhattan apartment from Bergel 715. At the time, Kushner held an ownership stake in Bergel 715, a person with knowledge of the matter told the Times.

On Friday, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, stated in an annual personal financial report that in 2019, they received $1 million to $5 million from Bergel 715. This was the first time the couple ever disclosed their stake in the company, the Times reports, and this income was not related to the Vrablic transaction.

In 2013, the president and Kushner were both clients of Vrablic, and had received about $190 million in loans from Deutsche Bank, the Times reports. Bank employees are normally not allowed to conduct personal business with clients due to the potential for conflicts of interest, and Deutsche Bank told the Times the company was not aware of the transaction before being contacted by the newspaper.

One of Bergel 715's main owners is George Gellert, a Kushner family friend and investor, and it is unclear the size of Kushner's stake in the entity. Vrablic joined Deutsche Bank's private banking division in 2006, and the Kushner family worked with her before then. Kushner introduced Vrablic to Trump in 2011, at a time when Trump was struggling to find people to lend him money due to defaults and bankruptcies, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia

bankruptcy
Department store Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy

9:14 p.m.
A Lord & Taylor store in Garden City, New York.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Lord & Taylor, the luxury department store chain with 38 locations in the United States, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.

The store's owner, Le Tote Inc., also filed for Chapter 11. Le Tote, a subscription service that rents out women's clothing and accessories, bought Lord & Taylor from Hudson's Bay Co., the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue, in 2019.

Lord & Taylor, founded in 1826 by two immigrants from England, is the oldest department store in the United States. The company temporarily closed its stores in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy protection this year, joining Neiman Marcus Group Ltd., J.C. Penney Co., and J.Crew Group Inc. Catherine Garcia

wild weather
Isaias skirts Florida coast, bringing heavy rain and winds

8:00 p.m.
A man stands on the beach in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias is hovering off the coast of Florida, and is expected to dump up to six inches of rain over parts of the state.

As it hit the Bahamas on Saturday evening, Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but the National Hurricane Center on Sunday evening said the storm is "expected to be near hurricane strength when it reaches the coast of northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina Monday night," and flash and urban flooding will be likely in the "eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic."

As of 5 p.m. ET, Isaias was 65 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Catherine Garcia

apple fire
Wildfire scorches more than 20,000 acres in Southern California

7:16 p.m.
The Apple fire burns in Riverside County, California.
David McNew/Getty Images

The Apple fire in Riverside County, California, is still burning out of control, with fire authorities saying on Sunday that it is zero percent contained.

So far, the blaze has scorched more than 20,000 acres. It was first reported on Friday evening in Cherry Valley, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, and is sweeping through rugged terrain and steep hillsides.

The Apple fire has created a "very large pyrocumulus cloud" that looks like a mushroom, Lisa Cox, fire information officer for the San Bernardino National Forest, told the Los Angeles Times. "And what happens is when those really thick fuels start ripping and burning in those canyons, it creates this incredible power. The fire actually — it doesn't even matter what the wind's doing at that point — it just creates its own weather."

Nearly 8,000 people have been evacuated, and there are more than 1,300 firefighters on the scene. The Apple fire is California's first major wildfire this year. Catherine Garcia

splashdown
Watch NASA astronauts' successful splashdown aboard SpaceX capsule

3:09 p.m.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon after two months aboard the International Space Station. The duo undocked from the station Saturday night and began their journey back home, eventually splashing down in dramatic fashion off the coast of Florida right on schedule. They were met by a recovery ship with recently quarantined and coronavirus-tested staff.

The water landing caps what's been a successful test run for NASA and SpaceX, who teamed up to usher in a new era of American spaceflight. Hurley and Behnken were traveling in SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour, the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry people to and from orbit. The smooth operation means another SpaceX crew launch will go ahead as early as next month, and tourist flights into orbit could begin next year, The Associated Press reports. Watch the final stages of the return journey below. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Coronavirus testing czar calls for widespread mask compliance, but suggests mandate could be risky

2:20 p.m.

Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, the White House's coronavirus testing coordinator, is not shy about urging people to wear masks. He told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday that, especially in locations experiencing more intense coronavirus outbreaks, "you really need to have mask-wearing at a very high degree" to drive infections down. He does not, however, feel comfortable recommending a national mask mandate to President Trump.

Giroir expressed concerned that a federal mandate would actually result in Americans wearing masks less consistently. "There's a debate whether a mandate actually does an affirmative thing or whether people will rebel against that," he said. "But it really has to be voluntary by the American people, whether it's mandated by a city, like it was done in Phoenix, or certain states."

Either way, he said, the public health message remains the same. "We've got to have mask-wearing," he told Todd. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Former FDA commissioner hopeful U.S. can avoid singificant flu season amid pandemic

1:50 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb didn't paint a rosy picture about the future of the coronavirus pandemic Sunday during an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation. He said he anticipates continuous regional epidemics, like the one the Northeast experienced earlier in the year and that Sun Belt states are dealing with now, going forward. Those, he said, will eventually be brought under control, but it seems unlikely that the entire nation will have contained the virus at the same moment in the near future.

Gottlieb did, however, note that Americans can probably take solace in the fact that the upcoming flu season should be relatively mild, as it's been in the Southern Hemisphere.

Experts were concerned about a high amount of flu cases coinciding with another coronavirus resurgence, which potentially could have added even more strain to already fragile health-care systems, not just in the United States, but across the globe. But it sounds like that risk is shrinking. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Pelosi: 'I don't have confidence' in Dr. Birx

12:51 p.m.

Politico reported Friday that, while in a closed-door meeting last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx "the worst," accused her of spreading disinformation, and told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows she believes they're in "horrible hands."

ABC's Martha Raddatz asked Pelosi about the incident on Sunday's edition of This Week. Pelosi didn't confirm or deny the report, but she maintained her criticism of Birx, albeit less directly. Pelosi told Raddatz that she believes it's President Trump who is spreading disinformation about the pandemic, but since Birx is his appointee, she's entangled in the situation either way.

Birx apparently didn't want to get involved in a running feud with the speaker, however, and instead complimented her tenure when asked about Pelosi's reported comments. Tim O'Donnell

