How to stay relevant if you're a delayed movie

1:54 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Have you watched this week's new teasers for Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 yet? Admittedly, it's a little hard to get excited about them. Tenet is now in its 13th month of promotion, after its first teaser debuted ahead of Hobbs & Shaw last August, and it's been more than two years since director Patty Jenkins showed a brief clip of the Wonder Woman sequel at Comic Con.

Both Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 were among a handful of movies that were in the midst of major marketing campaigns when COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the globe this spring. But as the pandemic now threatens the fall, distributors have struggled to find ways to keep their long-delayed forthcoming blockbusters feeling relevant. The result? Endless marketing campaigns and slow-drips of teasers, which may be doing more to lessen excitement than build it.

Campaigns for major blockbusters used to begin about a year ahead of release, but the industry has trended toward shorter marketing windows. Disney, for example, spent three-plus years promoting 2010's Tron: Legacy; now "executives are moving in the opposite direction, tightening efforts to as little as four or five months for major releases like Aquaman [or] Avengers: Endgame," The New York Times reported last year. That's because distributors found "when you can watch anything anytime, you're less likely to get excited about a movie coming out in a year," as Digital Marketing News puts it. Hype has a short lifespan.

Movie marketing is also absurdly expensive; generally, it runs about half the total cost of production, meaning Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, and Tenet — which ranged from $175 to $205 million to make — likely had earmarked campaigns of about $100 million. All three movies have now passed their intended release dates, though. Each delay "could amount to losing $200,000 to $400,000 in marketing fees," executives estimated for Variety, and "that number could increase to just under $5 million."

Now that Tenet and Mulan have seemingly nailed down assured release dates, their marketing campaigns can begin to ramp up in earnest (the biggest pushes come about two weeks ahead of release). But after hearing about both movies for years now, new trailers feel like wearying obligations to watch, rather than buzzy cultural moments.

Wonder Woman 1984, meanwhile, has made a renewed marketing push ahead of its new Oct. 2 release date, with a clip that shows Kristen Wiig's transformation into the villainess Cheetah. The timing feels boldly optimistic; might want to save that one until late September, at least. Jeva Lange

Gates Foundation donates $150 million to push coronavirus vaccine doses below $3

5:18 p.m.
Bill and Melinda Gates.
Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is trying to make sure an eventual coronavirus vaccine is affordable for everyone.

The foundation has donated $15 million to the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, the Gavi vaccine alliance announced Friday. The money will help speed up the development and distribution of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine and make it available to 92 poorer countries for no more than $3 per dose.

"Too many times we've seen the most vulnerable countries left at the back of the queue when it comes to new treatments, new diagnostics and new vaccines," said Gavi CEO Dr. Seth Berkley. But the consequences of such inequities when distributing a COVID-19 vaccine would be devastating. "If only the wealthiest countries in the world are protected, then international trade, commerce and society as a whole will continue to be hit hard as the pandemic continues to rage across the globe," Berkley continued.

The Serum Institute of India is one of several manufacturers working with AstraZeneca to make its candidate vaccine. It's also the go-to supplier for the World Health Organization, The Wall Street Journal notes. A total of 92 countries will be eligible to receive the discount vaccine as Gavi seeks $2 billion total to further support vaccine access. Kathryn Krawczyk

Stimulus bill talks hit another dead end after 2 weeks of negotiations

4:54 p.m.

Congressional Democrats and White House leaders didn't solve anything during a Friday meeting meant to hammer out the next CARES Act, closing out a second week of negotiations with next to nothing to show for them.

The main problem, CNN's Phil Mattingly reports, is that Democrats don't have the votes to support any bill under $2 trillion and Republicans won't accept anything over it. Those sticking points led to what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called a "disappointing meeting" with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday.

While Democrats offered to slash $1 trillion off their $3.4 trillion proposal if Republicans added $1 trillion to theirs to meet in the middle, the White House officials refused, Pelosi told reporters after the meeting. "I've told them, 'Come back when you are ready to give us a higher number,'" Pelosi continued. Pelosi later issued a statement to House Democrats laying out just how far apart the parties are on the bill.

The impasse means out-of-work Americans are still without a boost to their unemployment insurance, after Democrats refused to agree to Republicans' standalone measure to temporarily continue the $600/week addition that's been in place since early in the pandemic. Time is also running short on divvying funding to improve online education programs, as some schools have already reopened. Kathryn Krawczyk

Intelligence official says Russia and China are lining up on opposite sides of the U.S. election

4:28 p.m.
William Evanina, nominee to be director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center testifies during a hearing held by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence May 15, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

A top intelligence official says Russia is using a "range of measures" to take down former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election, while China prefers that President Trump doesn't win.

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, released a statement on Friday detailing the "intentions and activities" of U.S. adversaries in the presidential election, which describes how intelligence officials are "concerned" primarily about China, Russia, and Iran.

By the U.S. assessment, China "prefers that President Trump — whom Beijing sees as unpredictable — does not win re-election," Evanina wrote. Additionally, Russia is "using a range of measures to primarily denigrate" Biden, and "some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television," the statement said.

Finally, Evanina said that Iran seeks to "undermine U.S. democratic institutions, President Trump, and to divide the country in advance of the 2020 elections," driven by its belief that Trump being re-elected would "result in a continuation of U.S. pressure."

Senate Intelligence Committee Acting Chair Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Vice Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) on Friday said this statement "highlights some of the serious and ongoing threats to our election." They also said that additional information has been provided to members of Congress in recent weeks and that more of it "can, and at the appropriate time should, be shared with the voting public." Brendan Morrow

Court rules House can enforce McGahn subpoena, but law professors say Trump's stalling already did its job

4:12 p.m.

It's been more than a year since the Trump administration blocked House Democrats' attempt to secure testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn, a pivotal figure in the Mueller investigation. At the time, it appeared to be what former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara called a "stalling tactic," and a way for the Trump administration to "run out the clock" to a point where McGahn's testimony didn't matter anymore.

Indeed, President Trump's impeachment trial came and went without a word from McGahn. And even though U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that the House could enforce its subpoena against McGahn, dissenting judges in the case acknowledged that the House's chances of hearing from McGahn soon are "vanishingly slim."

Barb McQuade, a professor at the University of Michigan's law school, said in a tweet it was clear that Trump still "wins by losing" in this case. The House still has to formally sue McGahn, "causing further delay," McQuade continued. "Trump's bad faith stall game needs to be called out and the rules changed to defeat it," McQuade continued. Harvard University law professor Laurence Tribe echoed McQuade's sentiment, tweeting that McGahn's case was sure to continue past Trump's term. And Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who led the impeachment hearings, called on Congress to make sure McGahn's subpoena stalling never happened again. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's latest fundraising attempt is reportedly a Facebook scam against his own supporters

3:31 p.m.
Trump smiling.
Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images.

President Trump would love to have dinner with you, for the low, low price of a $10,000 fine.

The Trump campaign blitzed supporters this week asking for donations in exchange for the chance to attend a "VIP dinner" with the president in Southampton, New York on Aug. 8, but Popular Information's Judd Legum, who investigated the contest, says the fundraising attempt is a pretty blatant "scam."

The ads, which reportedly cost the campaign $100,000 to run on Facebook, failed to mention that anyone residing in one of 35 states is legally barred from attending the fundraiser (or any event in the state of New York, for that matter).

Since late June, visitors to New York who are coming from states with surging COVID-19 numbers have been told they need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine to help prevent the virus' spread. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has since doubled down on that requirement, imposing fines and installing checkpoints for visitors.

It's unlikely that Trump, who has gone head-to-head with Cuomo throughout the pandemic, has forgotten these restrictions. Still, that didn't stop the campaign from advertising its one-of-a-kind deal to those very people.

"In one heavily promoted version of the ad, 73 percent of the impressions were targeted at users in states subject to New York's quarantine order," Legum writes.

The Trump campaign seems to have advertised the fundraiser knowing much of its targeted audience wouldn't be in a position to actually attend, as the contest rules give the campaign permission "to suspend or cancel the Promotion" if any "viruses, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes beyond Sponsor's control" interfere.

Essentially, anything from the mandatory quarantine order to a fruit fly infestation could give Trump reason to bail. Marianne Dodson

The one where the Friends reunion gets delayed again

3:02 p.m.
Friends
Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images

The rain continues to pour on the Friends reunion special.

The planned reunion of the hit sitcom's original cast on HBO Max has yet again been delayed, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Filming of the unscripted special was scheduled to occur in March, but production had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope in recent weeks, though, was that the special could finally be filmed in August.

"It's supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August," David Schwimmer recently said on The Tonight Show. "But honestly, we're gonna wait and see another week or two, if we all determine it's really safe enough to do. And if not, then we'll wait until it's safe."

It looks like they will indeed be waiting, as the special reportedly won't be filmed in August anymore, and no new date has been announced. According to the Reporter, everyone involved wants the reunion to take place on the show's original soundstage in California, so doing the special virtually isn't in the cards.

The idea with the Friends reunion special was for it to debut with HBO Max and be a major draw to the streaming service in May. Since then, the cast of tons of shows from Community to Parks and Recreation have come together for virtual reunions during the pandemic, while the Friends reunion has been continuously held up. Could the executives at HBO Max be any more disappointed? Brendan Morrow

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong's leader and other officials over 'draconian' national security laws

2:09 p.m.
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

The U.S. is once again escalating tensions with China over Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong freedoms.

The U.S. Treasury and State Departments levied sanctions against 11 Hong Kong and China officials on Friday, most notably Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam. The sanctions are in response to severe crackdowns on freedoms those officials have taken against Hong Kongers at the mainland's direction.

These officials all helped implement Hong Kong's "draconian" national security law in late June, and were involved with "actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability or autonomy of Hong Kong," the Treasury Department said. It lets China monitor Hong Kongers more closely and punish people who protest for democracy in the area, who speak to journalists, or who otherwise oppose China's government. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said at the time the U.S. would likely sanction China over the law. Thursday's decision will let the U.S. seize any assets these officials have in the U.S., though experts tell the South China Morning Post the decision is largely symbolic.

Just last month, the U.S. also sanctioned government officials in Beijing over China's human rights abuses of the Uighur Muslims and other minority groups. China barred entry to some U.S. lawmakers in response. Trump aides have reportedly told Trump that appearing tough on China, including by blowing up a trade deal with the country, could help him win re-election. Kathryn Krawczyk

