-
There's bipartisan concern about effectiveness, legality of Trump's pandemic-related executive orders8:16 a.m.
-
A crucial barrier to Afghan peace talks has been removed8:44 a.m.
-
Trump attempts to bypass Congress with slew of pandemic-related executive ordersAugust 8, 2020
-
Trump would reportedly 'show off' the capabilities of weapons systems he was briefed on to impress billionairesAugust 8, 2020
-
MAC becomes 1st FBS conference to cancel college football seasonAugust 8, 2020
-
Arizona, Florida show signs of coronavirus reliefAugust 8, 2020
-
South Dakota's governor reportedly flattered Trump with a Mt. Rushmore replica including his likenessAugust 8, 2020
-
Susan Rice: Let Republicans use Benghazi as a 'political distraction'August 8, 2020
There's bipartisan concern about effectiveness, legality of Trump's pandemic-related executive orders
8:16 a.m.
8:44 a.m.
August 8, 2020
Trump would reportedly 'show off' the capabilities of weapons systems he was briefed on to impress billionaires
August 8, 2020
August 8, 2020
August 8, 2020
South Dakota's governor reportedly flattered Trump with a Mt. Rushmore replica including his likeness
August 8, 2020
August 8, 2020