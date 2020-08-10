See More Speed Reads
sanction wars
Edit

China imposes retaliatory sanctions on 6 U.S. lawmakers, including Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz

8:31 a.m.
China hits back at the U.S.
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

China imposed retaliatory sanctions against five U.S. senators, a congressman, and five additional Americans on Monday in response to sanctions levied by the White House on Friday over China's crackdown on Hong Kong, Bloomberg reports. Republican Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Ted Cruz (Tex.), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), and Pat Toomey (Pa.), as well as Rep. Chis Smith (N.J.), were all slapped with the restrictions. "Last month China banned me. Today they sanctioned me. I don't want to be paranoid but I am starting to think they don't like me," Rubio joked in a tweet Monday morning.

The lawmakers all share "hawkish" attitudes on China and have "urged the U.S. government to adopt harder stances toward Beijing," The Wall Street Journal reports. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a press conference Monday that the measures were "in response to the U.S.'s wrong behaviors" and took aim at "individuals who behaved badly on Hong Kong-related issues."

The heads of five non-governmental organizations — the National Endowment for Democracy, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, the International Republican Institute, Freedom House, and Human Rights Watch — were also among those sanctioned, according to CNBC. Notably, no one in the Trump administration was slapped with restrictions. Jeva Lange

veepstakes
Edit

Biden teases VP pick: 'Are you ready?'

8:03 a.m.
Joe Biden is posed to pick a VP.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his running mate this week, teasing a reporter on Sunday by asking, "Are you ready?"

Biden has said he will choose a woman as his vice presidential pick, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice having emerged as frontrunners. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and California Rep. Karen Bass have also been floated by analysts as potential picks.

"[Biden] has a very difficult decision to make … but it's almost an embarrassment of riches," Howard University political science professor Niambi Carter told USA Today, while others have worried that Biden's delay has made his choice "messier than it should be" and pitted "women, especially Black women, against one another." Check out the seven candidates The Week's Matthew Walther believes have the best chance here. Jeva Lange

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Texas doctor delivers baby boy of woman he delivered 25 years ago

1:58 a.m.

When Lauren Cortez found out she was pregnant, there was one person she wanted to deliver her baby: Dr. Bryan Cox, the same OB/GYN who helped welcome her to the world 25 years ago.

Cox has been an OB/GYN at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, for 33 years. Cortez's mother, Isabel Luna, has been one of his patients for decades, and spoke highly of him. When Cortez arrived at her first appointment, she was "excited, because her mom loves me, so it was a great situation," Cox told Good Morning America. "It was fun the whole pregnancy."

Cortez's son, Logan James, was born on July 26, weighing six pounds, one ounce. Cox had a special greeting for Logan — the same one he gave Cortez in 1995. "Dr. Cox, right when the baby is born, he sings 'Happy Birthday,'" Cortez said. "The fact that he takes that little time to personalize the birth experience meant a lot to me." Catherine Garcia

of course Jared Kushner will be there
Edit

Trump will reportedly only have a handful of people help him with debate prep

1:22 a.m.
Donald Trump and Chris Christie.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and some of his closest aides and advisers decided that when it comes to debate prep, he will only have five or six people in the room with him to limit the potential for leaks, someone with knowledge of the matter leaked to Axios.

Trump, his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior adviser Jason Miller, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie met at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, two weekends ago to plot out how they will prepare for debates with former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Axios reports. The group agreed that they would gather every 10 days until the first scheduled debate, and they might welcome different people based on their subject matter expertise.

Christie pretended to be Hillary Clinton during 2016 debate prep sessions, and Trump has told people privately it is likely he'll step in and role-play as Biden this time around, Axios reports. Miller and Christie have both told Trump not to go into the first debate thinking he'll trounce Biden, as he has experience with debating, and one person told Axios Trump has "verbalized how important these are going to be. He's said, 'We gotta win.'" Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under Hong Kong's new national security law

12:06 a.m.
Jimmy Lai.
Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Jimmy Lai, a 72-year-old media tycoon and activist who is a vocal critic of the Chinese Communist Party, was arrested early Monday, accused of colluding with foreign forces, The Washington Post reports.

This is a crime under Hong Kong's new national security law that aims to stifle dissent, and anyone found guilty could receive life in prison. Lai's company, Next Digital, publishes the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper, and a person familiar with the matter said several company executives were also arrested on Monday, the Post reports.

In a statement, the Hong Kong Police Force said seven men between the ages of 39 and 72 were arrested on suspicion of breaching the security law, but did not release their names. Mark Simon, one of Lai's close aides, said two of Lai's sons were among those arrested.

Lai is from mainland China, and became politically active in the wake of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. He has been calling for greater freedoms and democracy in Hong Kong, and was arrested in February on charges of illegal assembly and intimidation. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

At least 97,000 U.S. kids tested positive for coronavirus over last 2 weeks of July

August 9, 2020
A child takes a COVID-19 test.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

During the last two weeks of July, at least 97,000 children in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a new report released Sunday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

More than seven out of 10 infections were reported in southern and western states, with the highest percent increase occurring in Missouri, Oklahoma, Alaska, Nevada, Idaho, and Montana. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 338,000 kids have been infected.

The report included data from 49 states, Washington, D.C., Guam, and Puerto Rico, but not Texas or any part of New York outside of New York City, meaning the true count is likely higher. The age ranges were not the same in every state; while most considered children to be anyone 17 or younger, Alabama put the age limit at 24, while Utah and Florida put it at 14.

In a separate report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a condition related to COVID-19, disproportionately affects people of color. From early March through late July, 570 young people under 20 met the definition of MIS-C, The New York Times reports.

Symptoms include fever, pinkeye, muscle weakness, and confusion, and most of the patients were previously healthy. Roughly 40 percent of patients were Latino or Hispanic, 33 percent were Black, and 13 percent were white; 10 died and about two-thirds were admitted to intensive care units. Catherine Garcia

From the wonderful world of sports
Edit

Collin Morikawa wins 2020 PGA Championship

August 9, 2020

Collin Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship Sunday in San Francisco, the 23-year-old golfer's first career major title.

He closed with a 6-under-64, giving him a two-shot victory over Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson. His weekend rounds of 65-64 were the lowest 36-hole weekend score in PGA Championship history, Golfweek reports. Morikawa is the third-youngest winner of the PGA Championship since World War II, behind Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus, and the sixth-youngest winner overall.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Championship was moved from May to August, and there were no spectators. Catherine Garcia

competent leadership
Edit

New Zealand records 100 days without a new domestic coronavirus case

August 9, 2020
Jacinda Ardern.
Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported that the country hasn't had any new cases of coronavirus due to community transmission in 100 days.

This is a "significant milestone," Director-General of Heath Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said, but he warned that people "can't afford to be complacent. We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand."

The country has had 1,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there are now 23 people with active cases who are in managed isolation facilities, the Ministry of Health said. New Zealand's borders are closed to nearly everyone, and the new cases that have been recently reported are tied to individuals who were able to enter the country.

New Zealand reacted quickly to the pandemic, going into lockdown on March 25. Since June 8, the country has been at Alert Level 1, meaning the disease is contained inside New Zealand but "uncontrolled overseas," CBS News reports. Under Alert Level 1 guidelines, schools and workplaces are open and there are no restrictions on gatherings or domestic travel. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.