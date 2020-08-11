See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles Trump versus Congress
Late night hosts pan Trump's unemployment aid theater, laugh at his bid to get on Mount Rushmore

4:37 a.m.

Stephen Colbert was back in the Ed Sullivan Theater — well, an office in the theater — for Monday's Late Show. "Now, you might recall that right before I went on break, Congress couldn't agree on ... anything, specifically how much supplemental unemployment pay out-of work Americans should get," he said. So President Trump stepped in with an executive order. Yes, "it's against the law," Colbert said. "But on the bright side, Trump's orders aren't just unconstitutional, they also don't help."

"You've got to give it to Trump, man: He knows that Congress is so gridlocked that they can make even him look good," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Because, you see, it doesn't matter if his executive orders are illegal or toothless or completely unworkable, he understands that even the appearance of doing something is better than the appearance of going on recess in the middle of a recession."

"So once again, Trump has tried to solve a problem and ended up creating a bigger mess," Noah said. "But if you're wondering whether he thinks he's doing a good job," it appears he thinks he's earned a spot on Mount Rushmore. "And honestly, I agree with him: I think we should put Trump on Mount Rushmore," he added. "But not a carving — I think we would actually put him on Mount Rushmore, no phone, no internet, problem solved."

"Trump's wasting his time at Mount Rushmore," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "If he wants something carved into rock that looks like him, the orange hue of the Grand Canyon is a much better option." Fallon was also unimpressed Trump "signed four executive orders to help the unemployed from his private country club. Even Marie Antoinette was like, 'Come on, man, read the room.'"

Asking to be put on Mount Rushmore is "like going up to a priest after mass and asking him, 'So, what's the process for adding someone to the trinity? What if it was like the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, and the Dan?'" Seth Meyer joked at Late Night. "And even if there was a process to get on Mount Rushmore, I'm pretty sure presiding over the preventable deaths of 160,000 Americans and the worst economic crash since the Great Depression would be disqualifying." Watch his critique of Trump's "meaningless and blatantly unconstitutional executive orders" and his impressive Owen Wilson impersonation below. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Putin says Russia wins global race with 1st registered coronavirus vaccine

5:41 a.m.
Putin
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that Russia has become the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, claiming victory in a global race to conquer COVID-19. The vaccine was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and Putin said one of his two daughters is among the Russians already inoculated with the vaccine, joining a small group that includes the researchers who developed it and about 50 members of Russia's military.

Medical experts expressed concerns that the Kremlin aggressively and dangerously rushed the vaccine approval process, putting global prestige over public health. Putin said the Gamaleya vaccine had proven effective in two months of early-stage human trials and offered lasting immunity. Russian officials said Phase III trial of the vaccine will be conducted in Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and maybe Brazil as thousands of Russian medical workers, teachers, and other groups are inoculated. The World Health Organization lists the Gamaleya vaccine trial as in Phase I.

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci testified earlier this month that countries should only roll out vaccines after extensive testing. "I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are actually testing the vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone, because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing, I think, is problematic at best," Fauci told Congress. Peter Weber

belarus protests
Protesters, police clash during 2nd night of protests over disputed Belarus election

2:01 a.m.
Demonstrators in Belarus run after being hit by water cannons.
Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

For the second night in a row, protesters who believe Belarus' presidential election was rigged took to the streets of Minsk, with thousands of people participating in Monday's demonstration.

In response, riot police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades at the crowd, BBC News reports. Officials said one protester was killed when the explosive device they were carrying went off in their hands. This comes as Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs tweeted early Tuesday that opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has fled to Lithuania, where she is now "safe."

On Sunday, the government said President Alexander Lukashenko, an authoritarian leader who has held power since 1994 and is known as "Europe's last dictator," won the presidential election with 80 percent of the vote. No outside observers were allowed to monitor the election, and the internet was down for much of the day, which opposition leaders claim was done on purpose so it was hard to share evidence of election fraud.

In years past, Lukashenko has not had any serious challengers, but this time, there was a popular opposition candidate: Tikhanovskaya, a former teacher. The government says Tikhanovskaya only received 9.9 percent of the vote, but she said on Monday she was the true winner, as the results announced by the Central Election Commission "do not correspond to reality and completely contradict common sense." Catherine Garcia

Trump says the 1918 flu pandemic began in 1917, 'probably ended the Second World War'

1:58 a.m.

President Trump oddly but consistently says the 1918-19 flu pandemic began in 1917, but the White House clarified Monday night that Trump just misspoke when he claimed the Spanish Flu pandemic probably ended World War II, which started in 1939 and ended in 1945.

"The closest thing is in 1917, they say, the great pandemic," Trump told reporters Monday evening, talking about the COVID-19 pandemic. "It certainly was a terrible thing where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people, probably ended the Second World War. All the soldiers were sick. That was a terrible situation."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the deployment of U.S. forces to Europe's battlefields in World War I helped spread the Spanish Flu, but Germany's surrender in 1918 followed years of heavy battlefield losses on all sides.

Trump's erroneous comments about world wars and the Spanish Flu's start date came in response to a question about whether he would have called for his predecessor's resignation if more than 160,000 Americans had died of a communicable disease on his watch. Trump, who did call for President Barack Obama to resign after one American doctor was allowed to return to the U.S. after contracting Ebola, said no. Peter Weber

Trump's executive action on unemployment aid would cost states billions, drain FEMA disaster fund

1:13 a.m.
Trump and Steven Mnuchin
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The executive order President Trump signed Sunday to unilaterally extend supplemental unemployment benefits doesn't appropriate any new funds — only Congress can do that — and requires states to cover 25 percent of the costs, a financial hit most cash-strapped states would struggle to absorb, even if they could overcome the technical hurdles of carrying out the scheme. The $44 billion Trump offered comes from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund.

House Democrats passed a bill in May that would have extended $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits, plus giving aid to state and local governments, but Senate Republicans did not offer their own bill and those jobless benefits lapsed Aug. 1. Democratic leaders and White House negotiators hit a wall in negotiating a new package on Friday, and Trump announced his executive action Saturday, offering $400 a week — $100 of which legally has to come from states under the law he is using to sidestep Congress.

If every state applied to participate in Trump's new, legally questionable unemployment benefit scheme, the FEMA money would dry out in five or six weeks, after states updated their antiquated unemployment systems to meet the requirements of Trump's order, says Andrew Stettner, an unemployment aid expert at the Century Foundation. "No one's getting a payment from this in August. If they're lucky, they'll get it in September."

State officials from both parties said Monday they can't afford to pay the billions required when they are cutting their own workforce. Democratic governors were more vocal about their misgivings, but even Republicans who praised Trump for sidestepping Congress declined to say they would participate in his order. North Carolina officials questioned using FEMA disaster funds at the start of what's forecast to be a busy hurricane season. "States shouldn't be forced to choose which disaster victims to help," Dory MacMillan, press secretary Gov. Roy Cooper (D), told The Associated Press.

"I honestly think this can't possibly be serious," Michele Evermore at the liberal-leaning National Employment Law Project told Politico. "The White House must have released this thinking that this is just a negotiating tactic because it really is an empty promise." Peter Weber

From mowing lawns to handing out gift cards, this 4th grader goes out of his way to help others

1:09 a.m.
A boy mows a lawn.
iStock

Greyson Winfield aims to help every single person in his community who needs some assistance, whether it's a first responder or single mom who is too busy to mow their lawn or someone who can't afford groceries this month.

The 8-year-old fourth-grader from Conway, South Carolina, said he admires President John F. Kennedy, and that's one reason why he does so much to help his neighbors. At the beginning of the pandemic, he worried about how people would take care of their families if they weren't able to work, and this inspired him to launch an organization called Helping Footprint, which raises money to buy gift cards for food or help with bills.

"I want to help people," Winfield told CNN. "There are other people who have nobody to help them and it's the right thing to do." So far, Helping Footprint has distributed gift cards to six families, and Winfield, his brother, and his foster brother have mowed nine lawns. Winfield said when he's an adult, he wants to be a Navy SEAL so he can keep assisting people, adding, "also, JFK was in the Navy before becoming president and I want to follow his lead." Catherine Garcia

Secret Service says White House complex was never in danger amid officer-involved shooting

12:00 a.m.
A Washington, D.C., police officer.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Secret Service has released more details about the shooting that occurred near the White House on Monday evening while President Trump delivered a briefing to reporters.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. ET, a 51-year-old man approached a Secret Service Uniformed Division officer who was at his post on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street, near the White House complex, the Secret Service said in a statement. The man approached the officer and said he had a weapon, then "turned around, ran aggressively toward the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing."

The man crouched down in "a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon," the Secret Service said, and the officer "discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene. Both the suspect and the officer were transported to local hospitals."

The White House complex was never breached during the incident, and no one protected by the Secret Service was ever in any danger, the agency said. After the shots were fired, Trump was ushered out of the briefing room and brought to the Oval Office. He was gone for about 10 minutes, and upon his return said that the "world has always been a dangerous place." Catherine Garcia

Mississippi's new flag won't have Elvis on it, but it could feature a mosquito

August 10, 2020
Some of the proposals for Mississippi's new state flag.
Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP

Despite the best efforts of some creative residents, Mississippi's new flag will not feature Elvis Presley, Kermit the Frog, or beer cans.

Mississippi's old flag — the last one in the U.S. to feature a Confederate battle emblem — was retired in late June amid public outcry and anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. A nine-member commission appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, and state House speaker was tasked with selecting a design for a new flag. There are just two rules: It cannot include the Confederate battle emblem and it must have the phrase "In God We Trust."

The public was invited to send in designs, and nearly 3,000 were submitted; the 147 that made it to the second round were posted Monday to Mississippi's Department of Archives and History website. Designs with food and famous people and characters were rejected, The Associated Press reports, but many with magnolias and stars — and in one case, a mosquito surrounded by stars — made the cut.

On Friday, the commissioners will meet to pick their top five choices, and by early September, they will narrow it down to one; if they can't choose one, they do have the option of creating their own design. It will then be up to the people of Mississippi, who will vote either for or against the final design on the Nov. 3 statewide ballot. Catherine Garcia

