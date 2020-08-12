See More Speed Reads
Kamala Harris would be a refreshingly literary vice president

12:22 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

California Sen. Kamala Harris is a lot of things — Joe Biden's running mate, the first woman of color on a major party ticket, a SoulCycle devotee — but she's also a reader. "In choosing Kamala Harris, Biden may have found the anti-Trump," The Guardian argued Tuesday, an observation that extends beyond just her mixed-race background, her womanhood, and her politics. Were Biden to be elected, Harris' literary interests would be a refreshing return to the White House at a time when intellectual obstinacy has seemed to, ahem, trump more readerly open-mindedness.

The current president rather famously prefers a single page of bullet points to paragraphs, and has cited his own (ghostwritten) book, The Art of the Deal, as his "second favorite" piece of literature (after the Bible). While Trump will promote political books from time to time, he is hardly the voracious consumer of contemporary literature that his predecessor was. Former President Barack Obama still puts out annual summer reading lists and year-end favorites, having promoted everything from Sally Rooney's novel Normal People to the memoir Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life by William Finnegan to Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano over the years. And while Mike Pence and Joe Biden have both indicated they at least read — the latter being among the swarm of politicians who love to cite James Joyce's Ulysses — they're not exactly bookish.

Harris, on the other hand, has "pretty good taste in books," Literary Hub declared Wednesday. Her favorites include Richard Wright's Native Son, Amy Tan's The Joy Luck Club, Toni Morrison's Song of Solomon, Khaled Hosseini's The Kite Runner, and C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, and she's previously observed "National Book Lovers Day" on Facebook. It's seemingly not just for show: literature was important in her family growing up. Harris' parents separated when she was 7, with her father taking the bookshelves; she would "later tell young women she mentored that books were the only thing she ever heard her parents fight over," The New Yorker reports.

Merely being a reader, of course, isn't everything, and it hardly absolves Harris of her concerning record during her tenure as California's attorney general. Still, it's a promising quality in a leader: readers tend to be more empathetic and "score higher in intellectual humility." Seeing as there's been a dearth of both traits in the current White House, it'd be nice for someone to finally put its library to use again. Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
As many as 1 in 3 coronavirus patients could experience neurological or psychological after-effects

10:48 a.m.

The effects of the coronavirus do not end when patients "leave the hospital," Wes Ely, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told Stat News. And one of the ways COVID-19 appears to linger in recovered hospitalized patients is its effect on neurological and psychological well-being — Stat reports as many as 1 in 3 recovering patients could experience after-effects in those areas.

This "COVID fog" makes patients feel like they "can't think," writes Stat. Since the early days of the pandemic in China and Europe, clinicians have described patients who continue to suffer from things like nerve damage, cognitive impairment, depression, and anxiety after their release. It's unclear if and when those folks will see their conditions improve, but experts are using their experience treating other pathogens and delirium after Intensive Care Unit stays, using results from brain autopsies and interviews with patients to get a sense of what's really going on.

"We would say that perhaps between 30 percent and 50 percent of people with an infection that has clinical manifestations are going to have some form of mental health issues," said Teodor Postolache, professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "That could be anxiety or depression, but also nonspecific symptoms that include fatigue, sleep, and waking abnormalities, a general sense of not being at your best, not being fully recovered in terms of the abilities of performing academically, occupationally, potentially physically." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

leakproof
Biden's campaign is reportedly 'super proud' no one leaked his vice presidential pick

9:40 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's vice presidential pick was actually a secret until the very last second.

The former vice president announced his own running mate on Tuesday: former presidential candidate and California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris. And as Biden campaign members tell Axios, the fact that the news remained under wraps until the announcement is something they're "super proud of." Axios said not even insider members of political media knew about the news until the rest of the world did.

Just like Biden's promised "return to normal" presidency, he "ran an old-school, by-the-book process" to choose Harris as his running mate, Axios writes. The choice came down to Harris and former national Security adviser Susan Rice, Biden confidants tell Axios. Rice is now expected to be nominated secretary of state if Biden wins the presidency. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rest in peace
Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

9:26 a.m.
Sumner Redstone.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone died Tuesday, his family's holding company, National Amusements, announced in a statement Wednesday. He was 97.

Redstone built a media empire from National Amusements, a chain of drive-in theaters. Over several decades, he accrued holdings that included CBS, Paramount Pictures, Simon & Schuster, Blockbuster, and Viacom. At their peak, The New York Times reports, the businesses he controlled were worth more than $80 billion.

The Wall Street Journal described Redstone as a "mercurial" figure who was known for feuding both with his top executives and his family members, earning him the nickname "Grumpy" from his own grandchildren. Barry Reardon, who oversaw distribution for the rival Warner Brothers studio, said in 1994 that being the "relentless" Redstone's competitor "is a fate worse than death." Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

COVID pains
Trump and his aides reportedly think they have Democrats in a 'real pickle' with the COVID-19 aid stalemate

7:44 a.m.
Trump, Mnuchin, and Mark Meadows
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic-led House passed a huge COVID-19 aid package in May, the Republican-led Senate began discussing its more modest alternative in July, but after talks between congressional Democrats and the White House negotiating team broke down last Friday, it may well be September before any relief package reaches President Trump's desk. "In fact, we are told it could be weeks before any serious talks resume barring any significant events like Wall Street sell-offs or a run of truly dismal economic data," Ben White reports at Politico.

"The impasse leaves millions of jobless people without a $600-per-week pandemic bonus jobless benefit that has helped families stay afloat, leaves state and local governments seeking fiscal relief high and dry, and holds back a more than $100 billion school aid package," The Associated Press reports. "Money for other priorities, including the election, may come too late, if at all."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are all in Washington, though rank-and-file members of Congress have returned to their districts and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the other key member of Trump's negotiating team, "left Washington this week for an unspecified amount of time," The Washington Post reports.

Talks are on hold for now because "Meadows is out for the week but mostly because the administration feels confident they have the upper hand politically," thanks to Trump's less-than-advertised executive orders, Politico's White reports. "One official said the White House feels it has Democrats in a 'real pickle.'" Pelosi and Schumer, meanwhile, "have adopted hardball negotiating tactics as they survey a tactical landscape that favors them," AP reports. "They have given some ground on the overall price tag, but say it's up to Republicans to acknowledge the scope of the crisis." Senate Republicans are sharply divided on whether more relief is even necessary.

Schumer, Pelosi, and Mnuchin negotiated four huge COVID-19 relief packages in short order earlier in the pandemic, before Meadows took over as Trump's chief of staff, and Democrats largely blame his participation — and his pushing Trump to sidestep Congress with executive orders — for derailing the talks. "What the president doesn't understand is that Meadows knows how to do one thing — be a Freedom Caucus member," one senior administration official told the Post. "He isn't some consensus-builder or a dealmaker." Peter Weber

Edit

Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers are not amused at Trump's self-serving 'sabotage' of the U.S. Postal Service

5:07 a.m.

"With the presidential election right around the corner, the big question is no longer 'Will Donald Trump try to cheat?'" Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "It's now become, 'How will Donald Trump try to cheat?' And with more Americans than ever expected to vote by mail due to coronavirus, it looks like he's zeroing in on his plan" — kill the messenger. "Only Donald Trump is weird enough to have beef with the mail," Noah sighed. "Every day he's less and less like a president more like a neighbor in a sit-com."

It's not a laughing matter, though. Trump and his allies are "spending $20 million to sue mail-in voting," Noah said. "And because lawsuits alone won't stop mail-in voting, the other part of Trump's plan is to just stop the mail" by "trying to sabotage the Post Office." To carry out his "crusade against mail-in ballots," Trump has "installed a close political ally who just happened to start slowing down the mail, which means that come November, a lot of votes that are supposed to make it by Election Day might not," he added. "It also means that in the meantime, all the other mail is getting delayed, and it's having a huge effect on people's lives," and not in a good way.

"The president knows he can't win in November with a majority of votes, so instead he's trying to undermine the integrity of the election by sabotaging the Post Office," Seth Meyers agreed at Late Night. For example, "late on Friday, the Postal Service announced a massive restructuring that centers power around the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a Trump loyalist who donated over $360,000 to the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee," he said. "Right off the bat you know it's shady because they did it late on a Friday night."

Meyers explained the years-old push by Republicans and conservative donors to privatize the U.S. Postal Service — which is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution — and the huge part they played in forcing the USPS's current financial woes. "And whether or not Trump actually succeeds in stopping mail-in voting is almost beside the point," he said. "Either way he's sowing confusion, setting up lengthy court battles, and laying he groundwork to claim the results are disputed, even if they're not. He's made that as clear as possible." Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 deaths quadrupled among young Floridians in July, and it wasn't just partiers and bar-hoppers

3:30 a.m.
Miami Beach in late June
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

More than 200 Florida residents age 25 to 44 have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic, and more than half of those deaths were recorded in July, The New York Times reports, citing an analysis of Florida Department of Health data. That's a small slice of the more than 8,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state, the Times notes, but "the number of younger adults who died of the disease quadrupled last month, underscoring a bitter mathematical reality: As more and more young people test positive for the coronavirus, more of them will die."

The share of younger Americans dying has ticked up across the U.S., and COVID-19 is now a leading cause of death among that age bracket, "roughly comparable to the number of younger people who were murdered over the same time period in recent years," the Times reports. "Health officials have worried that young people have been overly reckless in resuming social activities at parties and bars, and the number of infections among younger people has soared. However, the young people who are dying are not necessarily those who got sick at a party."

Instead, the young adults who died from COVID-19 tended to contract the disease at work, or en route to work on public transit, and they were disproportionately Black. About 18 percent of Floridians 25 to 44 are Black, but they have accounted for 44 percent of deaths in that age cohort, the Times reports. "Black Floridians over 65 are dying at twice the rate of white residents, but among younger adults, the death rate is nearly three times as high." The death rate for Latinos is roughly equal to non-Hispanic white Floridians.

"We've had this notion in people's heads that it's okay because young people don't get sick from this virus and young people certainly don't die from it," Cindy Prins, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Florida, tells the Times. "Well, that isn't true. Young people are getting sick. Young people are dying." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Joe Biden
Late night hosts size up Joe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris for vice president

1:58 a.m.

Stephen Colbert began Tuesday's Late Show with a few minutes of deadpan commentary on primaries, before hitting the day's big political news: "This afternoon, Joseph R. Biden officially announced that his running mate will be California Sen. Kamala Harris."

"This is an historic announcement, because Harris is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party," Colbert said. "So Trump's gonna have a hard time deciding exactly how to be racist about her." Biden was expected to pick a woman of color, he said, "but still, Sen. Harris is a surprising choice considering just how hard she went after him — I mean with hammer and tongs — over bussing, issues of racial equality."

"Say what you want about Joe, but the man went Black and he's not going back," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And I've got to say, I'm impressed that Biden picked Kamala even after she destroyed him at that debate. In fact, part of me thinks he only picked her so that she can just never dust his ass in public again. This isn't a VP pick, it's an insurance policy. And I'm really interested to see what the Trump campaign's line of attack is going to be on Kamala," he added, explaining how "everything she's done in her career appeals to Trump's base."

"Kamala is the daughter of two immigrants, she went to Howard University, she's a Democratic senator from California — that's an inspiring story, unless you're Trump, then it's a Stephen King novel," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "She's only had the job for a few hours, but Kamala's already gearing up for her debate with Mike Pence — that's why she spent the entire day arguing with a mannequin at Kohl's." He tried out a Biden impersonation to illustrate how popular Harris might be.

"It was down to me and Kamala, but Joe wanted to go with someone who has 'experience,'" Sarah Cooper joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Like Harris, Cooper is the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, and while neither of her parents was born in India, like Harris' mother, her former employer, Google, evidently thought Cooper was Indian, not Black, she said, "because they kept promoting me." Cooper fielded personal questions from her fans, and she answered them all with her trademark Trump lip-syching. Watch below. Peter Weber

