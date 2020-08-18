Federal COVID-19 study to test a promising drug cocktail

Beta interferon, an anti-inflammatory drug that has already been approved for treatment of multiple sclerosis, is being paired with remdesivir in the latest phase of a federal coronavirus trial, The New York Times reports.
The remdesivir-focused study has found it can quicken the recovery time of COVID-19 patients, but researchers are seeking to boost its effects by combining it with other treatments. Beta interferon is the second drug to get the call — the results of the study's second phase which involved an anti-inflammatory arthritis drug are still being evaluated — and scientists are hopeful, per the Times.
For starters, it's already on the market, albeit for a different purpose. Either way, it's shown promise against the new coronavirus, killing it (along the SARS and MERS coronaviruses) in lab studies. Additionally, tests in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong showed the drug performed better among COVID-19 patients than the placebo it was up against. Both those studies were too small to come away with anything definitive, but the U.S. trial should be large enough to get a better sense of its ability. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell
Former first lady Michelle Obama has won acclaim among political commentators for her Democratic National Convention speech — including those on Fox News.
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Monday echoed the cable news consensus that Obama's speech at the DNC, in which she tore into President Trump and praised former Vice President Joe Biden as "profoundly decent," was quite effective.
"She said that this speech was her main contribution to the Biden campaign," Wallace said. "It was a heck of a contribution. She really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump. ... This was a very effective speech."
During her speech on the first night of the largely virtual Democratic convention, Obama blasted Trump as the "wrong president for our country" while arguing he is "clearly in over his head" and "cannot be who we need him to be for us."
Wallace was hardly alone on Fox in his assessment of Obama's speech, with Juan Williams arguing the former first lady managed to surpass her 2016 DNC speech with this "great" address, while Dana Perino agreed that Democrats would certainly say that Obama "stuck the landing." Brendan Morrow
COVID-19 researchers and modelers have assumed that at least 60 percent of a population, perhaps 70 percent, would need to be infected with the new coronavirus or vaccinated against it before reaching herd immunity, the point at which the virus can no longer spread widely among a community. Some infectious disease experts are now examining the "hopeful possibility" that far fewer people have to get infected or immunized to achieve herd immunity, The New York Times reports, citing interviews with more than a dozen scientists.
If their new, complicated statistical models are correct, and communities can reach herd immunity with 50 percent or less of people gaining immunity to COVID-19, "it may be possible to turn back the coronavirus more quickly than once thought," the Times reports. A clear minority of researchers predict as few as 10 or 20 percent of a population developing antibodies to the disease would be sufficient for herd immunity; Stockholm University mathematician Tom Britton calculated the threshold at 43 percent.
It's not clear any city or pocket of a city has sufficient immune people to thwart a second wave of COVID-19, but there may be parts of Mumbai, London, and New York that are close or have developed at least significant collective resistance. In hard-hit New York City, for example, fewer than 1 percent of people being tested in some neighborhood clinics over the past eight weeks have tested positive, the Times notes. Even a lower threshold "means many residents of the community will have been sickened or have died, a high price to pay for herd immunity."
And right now, the models are untested. "Mathematically, it's certainly possible to have herd immunity at these very, very low levels," Carl Bergstrom, an infectious disease expert at the University of Washington, tells the Times. "Those are just our best guesses for what the numbers should look like," but "they're just exactly that, guesses." Peter Weber
California officials have confirmed the state's first plague case since 2015.
The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency said this week that a resident of South Lake Tahoe tested positive for plague, CNN reports. Officials said they believe the person, who they described as an "avid walker" and who is recovering at home, may have been bitten by an infected flea while they were walking their dog. According to the CDC, in the United States, there are an average of seven plague cases in humans reported a year.
"It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and/or camping in areas where wild rodents are present," El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams said. "Human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious."
A plague case was last confirmed in California in 2015, when there were two human cases following exposure to infected rodents or fleas in Yosemite National Park, and those were the first human cases in the state since 2006, officials said. Those individuals recovered, and health officials noted this week that plague can be treated with antibiotics if it's detected early. A New Mexico man earlier this month, however, died from septicemic plague in what was that state's second case of the year. Brendan Morrow
"It was the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention — because nothing quite fires up Americans like long speeches over Zoom," Jimmy Fallon deadpanned on Monday's Tonight Show. "There was wall-to-wall coverage on CNN and MSNBC. Meanwhile, on Fox News, there was a three-hour special called 'Kamala Harris: Where Do You Think She Was Born?'" The night's top draw was the previous first lady, he added, but "if you missed Michelle Obama's speech, don't worry, Melania will deliver the same speech at next week's Republican Convention."
"The other big story right now is the Postal Service," especially concerns "that budget cuts are going to hurt mail-in voting," Fallon said. "This is crazy. We can't send in mail-in ballots? Meanwhile, Americans can get drunk, go on Amazon, and eight hours later there's a new pair of sunglasses for their ferret waiting at their front door." Now "the House is cutting its vacation short to deal with this," he said. "You know 2020 is crazy when congressional hearings about the Postal Service are must-see TV."
"Trump is confident that the boater voters will put him over the top, but as a backup, he's also been moving ahead with Plan B: destroying the U.S. Post Office so that Democrats can't vote by mail," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "People have all sorts of theories about why Trump is attacking the post office. One of those is that he wants to slow mail down so that ballots don't arrive in time to be counted. But another theory is that he just wants Democrats to think that the mail is going to slow down so that they don't trust the mail and they don't send their ballots at all."
No, "Trump and the Republican Party are in lockstep behind a plan to dismantle the post office that is both an assault on Democracy and the culmination of a decades-long movement to privatize one of the country's most cherished public institutions," Late Night's Seth Meyers argued. "As an election approaches in which the incumbent president just happens to be trailing badly in the polls, conservatives are suddenly concerned that the post office loses money," but "it's not a business! It's so telling that you ghouls never say stuff like this about ICE or the police." Watch his closer look below. Peter Weber
"Folks, for four years, we've looked on in horror as Donald Trump tore down every norm in American life," Stephen Colbert said on a live, post-DNC Late Show. "Well tonight, tonight the Democrats began what Joe Biden has called a battle for the soul of this nation," but what The Late Show turned into an elaborate Avengers homage, America: Endgame.
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and other Republicans spoke at Monday night's DNC to "underline the theme of this convention: 'Uniting America,'" Colbert said. "Slightly more inspiring than the Republican Convention theme: 'Gas Protesters and Throw Mailboxes in the Sea.'" Overall, he said, the convention's first night was "earnest" and "inspiring," and it felt "like the real beginning of the election, a chance for the American people to do the work that our elected officials failed to do for the past four years, and that's hold Donald Trump accountable."
To do that, "the Democrats attacked Donald Trump and the Republican administration with the most vicious cheap shot imaginable: accurately describing his presidency," Colbert said. "There were scenes of economic disaster, protests in the streets, a heartbreaking memoriam reel of everyone who has died of the coronavirus," plus one woman who blistered Trump for misleading her father into an early grave. They also featured Biden's fondness for Amtrak — "Smart ploy: Tug at our heartstrings by making us nostalgic for the bygone pastime of traveling anywhere," Colbert quipped — and ended the evening with headline speeches from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former first lady Michelle Obama.
"Bernie addressed America from our national strategic stockpile of firewood," and Michelle Obama brought the fire, he said. "I'll be honest with you: My job is to have a joke for every time somebody says anything in public. And after watching Michelle Obama's speech, I have never been more happy to fail at my job."
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah taped before the DNC was broadcast, but "you don't have to be a genius to see" that "tonight was meant to showcase the broad appeal of Joe Biden across the political spectrum," he said. "Joe Biden's basically the Cheerios of presidential candidates: He's not the most exciting option, but deep down, you know he's good for you." Watch below. Peter Weber
The Democratic National Convention may be very unusual this year, but as with other "modern conventions, we have got a whole bunch of polls just as this convention gets underway," MSNBC's Steve Kornacki said Monday night. A CNN/SSRS poll showing Democrat Joe Biden with just a 4 percentage point lead "got the most attention today," but it "looks like the outlier" among the five big recent polls, he said, and "the average of these most recent polls is Joe Biden with an 8-point advantage over Donald Trump."
"Put that in some perspective: Of all the challengers who've run against an incumbent president, this is the best a challenger against an incumbent has been doing at this point since Bill Clinton in '92 against George Bush Sr.," Kornacki said. "Of course, that was the last challenger to unseat a president."
Rachel Maddow asked Kornacki what he says to people who point to 2016 and argue polls mean nothing. He said he gets the critique, but "on her absolute best day, Hillary Clinton could get polls like this, but more often you found that Clinton lead over Trump shrinking to 5, 4, 3 points," while Biden's lead has stayed in the high single digits or low double digits for months. "I keep saying, follow the polling average," Kornacki said. "If the polling average gets down to 5, to 4, to 3 points, to somewhere in that range, then I think you start talking about Electoral College, you start talking about Trump with that pathway he found in 2016."
At CNN, poll watcher Harry Enten agreed that the polling average put Biden in a much better spot than Clinton in 2016, but "there has been some slight tightening over the last month," and Biden is up by much less in the crucial swing states. "It took you 55 seconds, but you finally got to the only point of substance that you've made thus far," host Chris Cuomo needled. "It's all about the Electoral College, it's all about the swing states." The five top swing states are why "the race nationally, in my mind, is actually closer to say a 6-point margin," Enten said, so "I do think this race is closer than folks think it might be just based upon the national polls." Cuomo reiterated his view that "Democrats should be nervous," meeting some resistance from Enten and fellow host Don Lemon. Watch below. Peter Weber
Ricky Kirshner, producer of the Democratic National Convention, promised before Monday's opening night that "anything can happen" because the virtual DNC "is not scripted." That was partly true. Some of Monday night's marquee speeches were prerecorded, as were the musical performances and tributes. But other speeches were broadcast live, and for some reason, the DNC shared some pre-broadcast footage over the satellite link.
All speakers have to warm up and prepare before they go live, and you can watch Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) fuss around with his wife, Jane, and his hair for two minutes in what appears to be a fancy woodshed. "Is that a terrible thing to have my hands showing?" Sanders asked. "Yes," said his wife. "Stand up straight, enunciate," Jane Sanders reminded her husband. "Stop it, enough," he protested in reply.