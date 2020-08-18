See More Speed Reads
Bipartisan Senate committee strongly implies Trump lied to Mueller

4:13 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee's report on Russian interference in the 2016 hinted pretty strongly at the possibility that President Trump lied to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller during his own investigation, which ended last year.

The bipartisan Senate investigation did not find any evidence that Trump or his presidential campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election, but there is some language in the report implying the president may have twisted the truth.

In a written response to questions from Mueller, Trump said he didn't "recall discussing WikiLeaks" — which published Democratic emails hacked by Russian intelligence — with his adviser Roger Stone. Stone was convicted for lying to Congress (only to have his sentence commuted by Trump). Trump also said he did not "recall being aware" that Stone discussed WikiLeaks with members of his campaign.

The committee, however, came away with a different view, saying its investigation assessed that Trump actually spoke with Stone and other campaign staffers about Stone's access to WikiLeaks "on multiple occasions." Trump, for what it's worth, did not technically say he didn't speak with Stone or others about WikiLeaks, just that he didn't recall, but some observers are already wondering if this could come back to haunt him. Tim O'Donnell

DNC 2020
TV networks are reportedly afraid of giving the RNC too much airtime, so they cut the DNC's time short too

5:22 p.m.
Eva Longoria hosts the Democratic National Convention.
Major broadcasters only offered the Democratic National Convention an hour of airtime for a different reason than they usually do, The Daily Beast reports.

Most presidential election years, TV networks limit the parties' conventions' airtime to an hour, saying viewers would lose interest if they were longer. But this year, they told Democrats they could only have an hour of airtime because they feared giving Republicans more time than that, multiple sources told The Daily Beast.

Democratic officials recently met with broadcast executives to discuss their plans for airing this year's DNC. "The executives stressed that they could not broadcast two hours each night in part because they then would have to give the same airtime to [President] Trump," The Daily Beast writes. "We don't know what that content is going to be," one executive reportedly told the Democrats.

At the time of the meetings, Democrats were able to show executives exactly who would be speaking each night at their virtual convention. Meanwhile the Republican National Convention schedule is still up in the air, at least publicly.

Regardless of the time limit, the first night of this year's DNC had a far lower viewership than 2016's. About 26 million people tuned in last election, while just 18.7 million did Monday night, according to Nielsen. Kathryn Krawczyk

new allegations
Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in lawsuit

5:17 p.m.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of rape after he was previously hit with charges for alleged groping.

An unnamed woman in a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges that the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star raped her twice after inviting her from a Manhattan bar back to his hotel room in August 2013, Reuters reports. The women says that Gooding blocked her way out of the hotel room when she tried to leave and pushed her onto the bed, according to The New York Times.

This comes after Gooding pleaded not guilty to charges of forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly groping three women, and New York prosecutors last week said a total of 30 women have come forward to accuse the actor of unwanted touching, CNN reports.

Gooding on Tuesday denied the rape allegation through his attorney, who told Reuters, "The allegations are false. It's an event that took place seven years ago. No complaint was ever lodged. We believe the allegations and the complaint will be dismissed." Brendan Morrow

belarus protests
Is Putin pulling away from Lukashenko?

3:34 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing the role of mediator between European leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron and embattled Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whom protesters have called on to step down after 26 years in power. As things stand, it seems like Putin is hedging toward a diplomatic solution, rather than unequivocally backing his old ally.

Putin spoke with Merkel, Macron, and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council on the phone Tuesday. Each side had some conditions for the other — Merkel told Putin that Lukashenko must refrain from violence against protesters, release political detainees, and engage with the opposition, while Putin warned that European interference in internal Belarusian affairs was unacceptable. But still, the discussions suggest there's some semblance of diplomatic plan under way, and Putin seems willing to participate; he reportedly followed up those conversations with another with Lukashenko.

Putin's apparent interest in the multilateral dialogue lends credence to the theory that he's not willing to let the situation turn bloody for Lukashenko's sake. That said, not everyone is thrilled about Moscow's role in the talks, even if it ultimately leads to a peaceful solution. Tim O'Donnell

'morally bankrupt'
Anderson Cooper rips apart MyPillow CEO as a 'snake oil salesman' in jaw-dropping interview

3:27 p.m.

CNN's Anderson Cooper just went after the CEO of MyPillow as a "snake oil salesman" over his touting of an unproven coronavirus cure in a jaw-dropping, nearly half-hour interview.

Cooper spoke with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Tuesday afternoon after Axios reported that President Trump has "expressed enthusiasm" for an unproven COVID-19 treatment, Oleandrin, being promoted by Lindell, who has a financial stake in the company that develops it.

The CNN host grilled Lindell in the more than 20 minute interview about the fact that "you have no studies to prove" that Oleandrin is a cure for COVID-19 as he baselessly asserts, while Lindell claimed that "this guy called me on Easter Sunday and said he had an answer to the virus" and cited a supposed study that he could provide almost zero information about when Cooper asked about it multiple times.

"How do you sleep at night?" Cooper asked Lindell, per Mediaite. "...How are you different than a snake oil salesman? You have no medical background. There's no evidence of this substance. It hasn't been tested in animals or humans."

At one point, when Lindell asked Cooper why he would risk his reputation to push a COVID-19 cure that didn't work, Cooper brutally shot back, "You don't have a great reputation." Cooper added, when asked by Lindell why "are you attacking me," that the MyPillow boss is "telling people who are desperate to take something that is unproven, potentially dangerous, and you have no evidence to back it up. It's kind of morally bankrupt." Watch a piece of the wild interview below. Brendan Morrow

usps controversy
Postmaster general says he's suspending operational changes until after 2020 election. Critics aren't satisfied.

2:49 p.m.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday announced he's suspending operational changes he was instituting for the United States Postal Service.

The decision comes after public outcry and allegations that the Trump administration was attempting to slow mail deliveries in response to what's expected to be a larger-than-usual volume of mail-in ballots for November's election because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeJoy had indeed made changes to the agency's operations, including cutting post office hours and overtime, as well as the removal of mail processing and collection boxes (which the post office says was a routine process.) But he said he now plans to push those alterations until after the election "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail." Additionally, he said, starting Oct. 1 "we will engage standby resources in all areas" to "satisfy any unforeseen demand."

At first glance it seems DeJoy's statement would ease Democrats' concerns, but not all of his critics are satisfied. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said DeJoy "can say whatever he wants," but he has already "lost the trust of the American people." Plus, many Democrats want the agency's former operations restored permanently, not just until November.

There's also confusion as to whether the removed collection boxes will be put back. DeJoy has agreed to testify before the House next week about the situation, so there should be more clarity then. Tim O'Donnell

no can do
Judge declines to force New Jersey to reopen movie theaters

1:58 p.m.
Outside of AMC Burbank Town Center 8 during the coronavirus pandemic on April 17, 2020 in Burbank, CA. Due to COVID-19, AMC Theatres were forced to close all global locations in March.
Movie theaters won't be able to reopen in New Jersey just yet.

A judge on Tuesday upheld New Jersey's order requiring movie theaters to stay closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, report Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas, which closed their locations across the United States in March due to the coronavirus crisis, last month filed a lawsuit against New Jersey's governor for not yet allowing them to reopen. They argued that they should be able to reopen the same way churches have and that the state was making "unconstitutional and unlawful distinctions" in violation of their First Amendment rights.

But Judge Brian Martinotti on Tuesday declined to issue an injunction that would let the theaters reopen, deciding that New Jersey is simply "promoting the significant governmental interest of protecting public health by keeping closed areas that present heightened risks for COVID-19 transmission."

This decision comes just days before both AMC and Regal are scheduled to begin reopening their theaters in areas of the U.S. where they're allowed to do so ahead of the planned September limited release of the new Christopher Nolan movie Tenet.

But in some states like New York and New Jersey, there's still no green light to reopen. Earlier this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said a movie theater "poses a high risk" and that they're "not that high on the list of essentials." And New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), asked recently about when theaters might be able to reopen, said, "I honestly don't know. That is complicated." Brendan Morrow

russian interference
Bipartisan Senate committee 'had significant challenges' understanding Carter Page's activities in Moscow

1:31 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee apparently had trouble getting useful information out of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who despite keeping "meticulous records" of his daily routines, couldn't "recall any details of his trips to Moscow" while he was working for the campaign in the lead up to the 2016 election.

During a 6.5 hour interview with the bipartisan committee, Page reportedly gave "avoidant" and "meandering" answers to basic questions. He also couldn't remember the names of senior Russian officials with whom he met, even though he apparently used "his engagements with them to build his credentials within the campaign."

Additionally, while the report acknowledged significant errors with the FISA applications that allowed the FBI to surveil Page, it did conclude the bureau was justified in launching counterintelligence in the first place because of Page's ties to Russian intelligence.

The committee's report did not find any evidence that the Trump campaign, including Page, colluded with the Kremlin on its 2016 election interference operation. Tim O'Donnell

