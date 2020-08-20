-
Trump is trying to distance himself from the private wall builders. His officials and family publicly supported it.10:00 p.m.
-
Pete Buttigieg reflects on how Biden 'stepped out ahead of this party' in endorsing marriage equality in DNC speech10:51 p.m.
-
13-year-old boy who bonded with Biden over stutter steals the final night of the DNC10:46 p.m.
-
Cory Booker makes the working class pitch Democrats need10:40 p.m.
-
Trump's DNC counterprogramming got predictably outlandish10:27 p.m.
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus bombs at the DNC10:12 p.m.
-
Yes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a story about Biden calling her, too9:29 p.m.
-
Kansas City Chiefs to ban fans from wearing headdresses to home games8:45 p.m.
Trump is trying to distance himself from the private wall builders. His officials and family publicly supported it.
10:00 p.m.
Pete Buttigieg reflects on how Biden 'stepped out ahead of this party' in endorsing marriage equality in DNC speech
10:51 p.m.
10:46 p.m.
Opinion
10:40 p.m.
10:27 p.m.
Opinion
10:12 p.m.
9:29 p.m.
8:45 p.m.