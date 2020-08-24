See More Speed Reads
Things that happened
Edit

Jerry Falwell Jr. says his wife had an affair with the Florida 'pool boy,' claims they were being blackmailed

2:16 a.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr.
John Moore/Getty Images

Suspended Liberty University leader Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed to Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard late Sunday that his wife, Becki Falwell, had an affair with a young man they befriended and went into business with in Florida eight years ago. In a long statement, Falwell said he and his wife "forgave each other" — he suggested he had also "important smaller things" to atone for, quoting a Bible verse about visual adultery — and had decided to come forward because his wife's former lover had been extorting them for "huge amounts of monies" to stay quiet. "I'm just tired of it," Falwell told Bedard.

Falwell said the young man — Giancarlo Granda — had created a "'fatal attraction’ type situation," referring to a famous 1987 movie in which a jilted extramarital lover boiled a pet rabbit, among other acts of retaliatory intimidation. Granda, 21 at the time of the affair, told the Examiner in an email that "any allegation of extortion" is false, "defamatory, and belied by clear documentary evidence," adding that the attempt by the Falwells "to sandbag me" with this "last-minute story" just "reeks of desperation," and "the WHOLE truth will come out."

The salacious nature of the relationship between the Falwells and Granda emerged when Michael Cohen, the former fixer and lawyer for President Trump, told comedian Tom Arnold in a secretly taped conversation that he had destroyed riqué "personal” photographs involving the "pool boy" on behalf of Falwell weeks before Falwell unexpectedly endorsed Trump for president.

Falwell said Sunday he "was not involved" in his wife's "inappropriate personal relationship" with Granda, and mentioned "fantastic" and "prurient, untrue aspects" of the relationship "based on the individual's misrepresentations."

Liberty University, a conservative evangelical Christian college founded by Jerry Falwell Sr., confirmed Friday that Falwell has been placed on indefinite paid suspension while the university investigates "various rumors and claims" about him and decides if he will be fired. He makes about $1 million a year as president of Liberty University, The News & Advance reports.

Falwell, 58, has been on leave since apologizing for posting (then deleting) a photo of himself with his arm around a woman, both their pants partially unzipped, at a "Trailer Park Boys" costume party on a 164-foot, six-bedroom yacht owned by NASCAR mogul Rick Hendrick. Falwell's family has reportedly been taking family vacations on the yacht since Liberty University signed a multi-million-dollar sponsorship deal with Hendrick Motorsports. Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Edit

Justin Townes Earle, singer-songwriter son of Steve Earle, has died at 38

2:57 a.m.

Justin Townes Earle, the critically acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter, has died, his family announced late Sunday on Earle's social media pages. A representative for Earle's label, New West Records, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. No cause of death was disclosed. "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father, and friend Justin," the family said in its statement. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys."

Earle, the song of singer-songwriter Steve Earle and Carol Ann Hunter, was born and raised in Nashville. He made his recording debut with the 2007 EP Yuma, and his 2010 single Harlem River Blues was named Song of the Year at the 2011 Americana Music Awards. He had been on tour supporting his latest album, 2019's The Saint of Lost Causes, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Earle and his father were estranged when he was young, but they reconciled in later years years. His middle name is an homage to Townes Van Zandt, and Townes would have been his first name if his father had gotten his way, he told Rolling Stone in 2019. "My mother hated Townes Van Zandt. My first name was supposed to be Townes, but my mother would not have it. ... She hated him because of the trouble that Dad and him got into, but she still played his music." Peter Weber

Developing story
Edit

Protests break out in Wisconsin after police shoot Black man multiple times

1:54 a.m.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at multiple locations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday night after a Black man was shot by police officers.

The man, later identified by Gov. Tony Evers (D) as Jacob Blake, is in serious condition at a Milwaukee hospital, the Kenosha Police Department said.

Witnesses told the Kenosha News that Blake was trying to break up a verbal altercation between two women when officers arrived at the scene and attempted to use a taser against him. Cellphone video captured by a witness shows two officers with their guns drawn following Blake as he walked to an SUV. Once he opens the driver's side door, shots are fired. Witnesses can be heard screaming throughout the video, which is about 20 seconds long.

The Kenosha Police Department said officers were called to the scene for a domestic incident, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice will investigate the shooting. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump tweeted that the shooting took place in front of Blake's three sons, who were inside the SUV.

As word of the incident spread, demonstrators arrived at the scene of the shooting and the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, where the crowd yelled, "No justice, no peace!" Witnesses shot video showing riot police spraying tear gas at the protesters, The Washington Post reports, and soon after Kenosha County declared an emergency curfew, in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

In a statement, Evers said that "while we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that [Blake] is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country." Catherine Garcia

trump drama
Edit

New book says William Barr told Rupert Murdoch to 'muzzle' Fox News personality critical of Trump

12:47 a.m.
William Barr.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

A new book claims that at the direction of President Trump, Attorney General William Barr asked Rupert Murdoch to "muzzle" Judge Andrew Napolitano, a Fox News personality who said that Trump had engaged in "criminal and impeachable behavior."

In Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth, CNN media reporter Brian Stelter explores how entwined the network is with the president. The Guardian reports that in one portion of Hoax, Stelter writes that Trump became irate last year when Napolitano criticized him, writing in an October 3 Fox News article that the "criminal behavior to which Trump has admitted is much more grave than anything alleged or unearthed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and much of what Mueller revealed was impeachable."

A person familiar with the matter told Stelter that Trump was "so incensed" by Napolitano's commentary that he "implored Barr to send Rupert a message in person ... about 'muzzling the judge.'" While Barr's words "carried a lot of weight," no one was "explicitly told to take Napolitano off the air," Stelter writes.

Still, Napolitano soon found himself not being called to appear during segments about the impeachment process. He was certain that "25-year-old producers" were keeping him off the air because they didn't think viewers liked what he had to say, Stelter writes, but a staffer told Stelter that it was actually Fox News host Maria Bartiromo who would only book him to discuss non-Trump topics, because she would get upset when he criticized the president. Read more at The Guardian. Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Edit

RNC officially re-adopts 2016 GOP platform, resolves to keep 'enthusiastically' supporting Trump's agenda

12:23 a.m.

The Republican National Committee adopted the official 2020 GOP national platform in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday evening, and it looks a lot like the 2016 party platform — because it is the 2016 party platform, sharp criticism of the "current" president and all.

The RNC, citing heath concerns and municipal restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said it has unanimously voted to not write a new set of policies and goals this year — but if it had, it "would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the party's strong support for President Donald Trump and his administration." No modifications to the 2016 platform will be allowed, the RNC said, and the Republican Party "has and will continue to enthusiastically support the president's America-first agenda" and "reject the policy positions of the Obama-Biden administration."

Trump did lay out some ideas for a second term in an interview with Fox News' Steve Hilton broadcast Sunday night. He said he would take a harder economic line on China and prioritize privatizing education, explaining, "I'd love to see school choice." Generally, Trump added, "I would strengthen what we’ve done and I would do new things." Peter Weber

Breaking news
Edit

Kellyanne Conway leaving White House at end of the month

August 23, 2020
Kellyanne Conway.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of President Trump's longest-serving aides and most visible defenders, informed Trump on Sunday night that she is leaving his administration at the end of the month, she announced in a statement.

Conway's husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an organization founded by Republicans who do not want to see Trump re-elected in November. In her statement, Kellyanne Conway said her time at the White House has been "heady" and "humbling," and while she and her husband "disagree about plenty," they are "united on what matters most: the kids."

They have four children in middle and high school, and because of distance learning, this "requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times," Conway said. Her decision to leave the White House is "completely my choice," she added. "In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

George Conway often tweets about his displeasure with Trump, and The Washington Post reports that in addition to taking a step back from the Lincoln Project, he will be taking a break from Twitter. This comes after their teenage daughter tweeted on Saturday and Sunday about her family and issues surrounding their politics; she later thanked followers for their "love and support" and said she was taking a "mental health break" from social media. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Giant panda gives birth at National Zoo, providing a 'much-needed moment of pure joy'

August 23, 2020

The unnamed panda cub is the size of a stick of butter, but is already bringing joy to the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old giant panda who has been at the zoo since 2000, gave birth to a cub on Friday night. She immediately picked up the cub and "began cradling and caring for it," the zoo said in a statement. Mei Xiang and her baby are being given their space to bond, and the zoo will determine the cub's sex during a future exam. The cub will also be named on the 100th day after its birth.

Female pandas are only able to conceive cubs for 24 to 72 hours a year, and because of Mei Xiang's age, the "chances of her having a cub were slim," Steve Monfort, director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, said in a statement. "However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species' survival. I am incredibly proud of our animal care and science teams, whose expertise in giant panda behavior was critical to this conservation success."

Pandas are vulnerable to extinction, and there are about 1,800 in the wild and 500 in captivity. Mei Xiang and her cub are in isolation, but there is a Panda Cam livestreaming from their habitat so people around the globe can see how they are doing. "With the birth of this precious cub, we are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy," Monfort said. Catherine Garcia

Read my lips
Edit

Biden promises no new taxes for small businesses, anyone making under $400,000

August 23, 2020
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Sunday he believes everyone must pay "their fair share" of taxes, which is why if elected, he will "raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000."

During an interview with ABC News, Biden said there will be "no new taxes" for those earning under $400,000 or "90 percent of the businesses out there that are mom and pop businesses, that employ less than 50 people." Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government must assist those small businesses with "the ability to reopen," he continued. "We have to provide more help for them, not less help."

When pressed by World News Tonight anchor David Muir about raising taxes on some people, Biden said it's smart to "tax businesses that are in fact making excessive amounts of money and paying no taxes." That's what the Obama administration did after the 2008 recession, Biden said, which led to an economic recovery with "the largest, the most consecutive number of months of growth in jobs of any time in history. We did it the right way." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.