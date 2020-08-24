John Oliver says Trump's shambolic border wall is a useless barrier, perfect monument to Trump

-
John Oliver says Trump's shambolic border wall is a useless barrier, perfect monument to Trump4:55 a.m.
-
Jerry Seinfeld blasts 'some putz' who claimed New York City is dead: 'Oh, shut up'8:06 a.m.
-
Biden laughs off Trump's attacks on his cognitive ability, tells Trump, voters: 'Watch me'6:12 a.m.
-
Justin Townes Earle, singer-songwriter son of Steve Earle, has died at 382:57 a.m.
-
Jerry Falwell Jr. says his wife had an affair with the Florida 'pool boy,' claims they were being blackmailed2:16 a.m.
-
Protests break out in Wisconsin after police shoot Black man multiple times1:54 a.m.
-
New book says William Barr told Rupert Murdoch to 'muzzle' Fox News personality critical of Trump12:47 a.m.
-
RNC officially re-adopts 2016 GOP platform, resolves to keep 'enthusiastically' supporting Trump's agenda12:23 a.m.
4:55 a.m.
8:06 a.m.
6:12 a.m.
2:57 a.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr. says his wife had an affair with the Florida 'pool boy,' claims they were being blackmailed
2:16 a.m.
1:54 a.m.
New book says William Barr told Rupert Murdoch to 'muzzle' Fox News personality critical of Trump
12:47 a.m.
RNC officially re-adopts 2016 GOP platform, resolves to keep 'enthusiastically' supporting Trump's agenda
12:23 a.m.