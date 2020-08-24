See More Speed Reads
comey-ing soon
Brendan Gleeson expertly channels Trump in the trailer for The Comey Rule

11:42 a.m.

Showtime is inviting viewers to relive the last presidential election just before the next one.

The network on Monday debuted the first full trailer for The Comey Rule, its new miniseries based on former FBI Director James Comey's book A Higher Loyalty. Jeff Daniels stars as Comey, while Brendan Gleeson plays President Trump, who in the trailer is seen asking for "loyalty" from the FBI director at their infamous 2017 meeting. Trump also asks Comey to "lift this Russia cloud," as Comey has said the president asked of him.

The trailer also shows Comey learning Trump won the 2016 presidential election, with actual footage from the election interspersed, and he's later told that he went to the FBI "to put bad guys away, not to help them become president."

The Comey Rule features the "first depiction ever of Donald Trump as a dramatic character," as director Billy Ray told Vanity Fair last month. So how can an actor manage to accurately capture someone like Trump, especially when audiences are so very familiar with him? According to Ray, the goal was to actually tone down reality.

"Everywhere that we could, we dialed it down," Ray told Vanity Fair. "We made the contrast between the bags under his eyes and the orange skin softer than it actually is. We made the hair a little less cartoonish than it actually is. We made the suits fit a little bit better. We went out of our way to play fair because we felt we owed that to the public."

The Comey Rule was set to air after the 2020 presidential election against the objections of Ray, who was pushing for a pre-election date, as was Comey himself. The network has since adjusted the schedule and plans to debut the two-night miniseries on Sept. 27. Brendan Morrow

This just in
Putin critic Navalny was poisoned, German hospital says

12:53 p.m.
Alexei Navalny
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian hospital claimed last week that a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't poisoned — but a hospital in Berlin says tests suggest that he was.

Charite Hospital in Berlin on Monday said that Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who fell ill last week, is suffering from "intoxication by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors," CNN reports. It did not identify the substance he was allegedly poisoned with.

Navalny was hospitalized last week after falling ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia, and his press secretary said at the time that "we suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea." A state-run hospital in Siberia, however, subsequently said that "we do not believe that the patient has suffered poisoning," claiming that he suffered from "a sudden drop in blood sugar" due to a "metabolic disorder," CBS News reports.

The Russian doctors at that point were not permitting Navalny to be transferred to a hospital in Germany, saying he was too unstable, but he later did arrive in Berlin to be treated. Charite Hospital on Monday said that Navalny is still in a coma and that "his state of health is serious, but there is currently no acute danger to his life."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a statement on Monday said that after the hospital's findings, "those responsible must be identified and held accountable." Brendan Morrow

police investigations
Biden calls for police accountability following shooting of Jacob Blake

12:47 p.m.
biden
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday called for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation" into the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who was shot by police officers on Sunday.

Blake is in serious condition at a Milwaukee hospital. Cellphone video captured by a witness shows two officers with their guns drawn following Blake as he walks to an SUV, and when he opens the driver's side door, shots are fired, Kenosha News reports. Hundreds of protesters gathered on Sunday night to condemn the shooting and the Kenosha Police Department. Video showed police spraying tear gas at the protesters, and soon after Kenosha County declared an emergency curfew.

"This morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force," Biden said in a statement. "The officers must be held accountable."

"Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others," the statement continues. "We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us."

tiktok takedown
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly encouraged Trump to crack down on TikTok, and now it's planning to sue

12:42 p.m.
TikTok logo.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok announced in a Monday blog post that it will sue the Trump administration.

President Trump has repeatedly tossed around the idea of a ban on the Chinese-owned video app, and earlier in August, ordered American companies to stop doing business with TikTok's parent company ByteDance. The order "strips the rights" of TikTok users "without any evidence to justify such an extreme action," TikTok said in its blog post, adding that it "strongly disagree[s] with the administration's position that TikTok is a national security threat. So it will file a lawsuit against the administration, arguing the order violates TikTok's due process rights.

TikTok's announcement comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have been the root of Trump's threat. In a speech in Washington, D.C. in October, Zuckerberg told Georgetown University students that "TikTok doesn't share Facebook's commitment to freedom of expression," posing a "risk to American values," the Journal writes. He reportedly repeated that message in meetings with Trump and other lawmakers, seemingly convincing them that cracking down on TikTok was a higher priority than regulating Facebook. Kathryn Krawczyk

loyalty to a fault
Pence helped secure 2nd term with Trump by reportedly remaining 'relentlessly positive' on coronavirus

11:39 a.m.
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

How did Vice President Mike Pence secure President Trump's trust in a historically tumultuous administration? Very, very carefully.

Over the past four years, Pence has done everything he can to avoid blocking Trump's spotlight, allies and administration officials tell The Washington Post. That "durable and close" relationship secured Pence's spot on Trump's 2020 ticket, one Pence ally said — but also reportedly came at the expense of the advice Pence delivered Trump on coronavirus.

As the head of America's COVID-19 response, Pence has delivered "detailed instructions for governors about how they can request federal resources and assistance," and "gone out of his way to compliment" them in a very un-Trumpian manner, the Post writes. But some aides also say Pence has "painted a 'relentlessly positive' picture" of the virus to Trump, perhaps harming his coronavirus response, the Post continues. Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Post that Pence always gave Trump an "optimistic" view of the virus, but that didn't stop him from presenting "darker" news when necessary.

Beyond his positive coronavirus spin, Pence's allies maintain he has never stepped beyond his current duties to imply he'll seek the presidency in 2024. That political future is uncertain anyway because, as one Republican operative told the Post, "Who do you talk to who's fired up for Mike Pence?" And if 2020 doesn't work out, it's even more clear Pence is headed for the "markdown bin," allies say. Read more about what's next for Pence at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

'harsh'
Melania Trump reportedly taped making 'disparaging' remarks about president and his children

10:46 a.m.
Melania Trump
ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP via Getty Images

A former adviser to first lady Melania Trump has reportedly taped her making "disparaging" comments about President Trump and his adult children.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump's former friend and adviser, is set to release a tell-all book in September called Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady, and on Monday, journalist Yashar Ali reported that Wolkoff "taped the first lady making disparaging remarks about the president and his adult children" that will be revealed in the book.

Though Ali's report doesn't include the remarks the first lady evidently made, they're said to include "harsh comments about Ivanka Trump," and in fact, Ali says that "most" of the disparaging comments "were reserved for Ivanka Trump." It's reportedly not clear whether the book itself will disclose that the remarks in question came from audio recordings.

Wolkoff's book will be the latest tell-all to emerge from someone in President Trump's orbit after one recently published by his niece, Mary Trump. Last week, The Washington Post revealed that Mary Trump recorded conversations with the president's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, in which she says the president has "no principles" and that "you can't trust him."

Wolkoff's book, which is described by its publisher as a "candid and emotional memoir," will be released on Sept. 1. Brendan Morrow

very bad news
Researchers report 1st confirmed cases of coronavirus reinfection

9:53 a.m.
A developing coronavirus vaccine.
SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

Contracting coronavirus once may not be the end of the road we once thought it could be.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, doctors have reported that some patients have seemingly contracted coronavirus, recovered from it, and contracted it again. But coronavirus reinfections hadn't been confirmed until Monday, when researchers in Hong Kong announced a recovered coronavirus patient had contracted the disease again.

The patient in question was a 33-year-old man who only had mild coronavirus symptoms the first time around, The New York Times reports. COVID-19 patients are usually considered recovered when they test negative for the virus multiple times. But after a trip to Spain, this recovered patient tested positive for the virus again despite showing no symptoms. Researchers tested the second virus to confirm it wasn't just "viral shedding" from the first infection, Dr. Kelvin Kai-Wang To, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong, said in a statement. The testing revealed the second virus stemmed from a strain making its way around Europe in July and August, strongly suggesting it wasn't a lingering bit of the first virus the man picked up in Hong Kong.

The research will have consequences for the coronavirus vaccines under development around the world. It also blows holes in arguments for herd immunity: the idea of letting people contract coronavirus so they develop antibodies to prevent further infection, eventually eradicating the disease as if there were a vaccine. Sweden tried to take this approach, but ended up with far more COVID-19 deaths than its neighbors and "no economic gains" to show for it, economists said. Now, it seems possible Sweden developed no immunity to show for it, either. Kathryn Krawczyk

RNC 2020
The Lincoln Project kicks off the RNC by taking aim at 'evil' Jared Kushner

9:30 a.m.

"Evil is real," the disaffected Republicans behind the Lincoln Project said in a new ad Monday morning, right as President Trump and the GOP prepare to kick off their Republican National Convention. "We ignore it when it seems educated, polite, superficially charming, even sophisticated. We trivialize it, ignore it, and when we do, it grows." That isn't a description of Trump. In this ad, the Lincoln Project is taking aim at Jared Kushner, the president's son in law, senior adviser, and de facto campaign chairman.

Specifically, the ad is about the national COVID-19 plan that Kushner helped come up with then, reportedly, scrapped when it appeared the virus would only affect states run by Democratic governors. "It was deliberate, cold, political, premeditated," the narrator said. "Some people say Trump and Kushner were incompetent when it came to COVID. But let's call it what it is: evil."

There is usually a method to the Lincoln Project's machinations. In June, for example, the group "bought up airtime in Washington, D.C., with the goal of forcing the president to view a 48-second attack ad about the personal wealth [recently ousted campaign manager Brad] Parscale had accumulated in the four years since he started working for him during the last election," Olivia Nuzzi reported in New York. "Trump did see the ad, and, later, he asked Parscale why it contained footage of 'ass slapping,'" a brief detail the group apparently just threw in.

"The president wonders who's truly loyal to him and who's not and who's making a buck on him," George Conway, one of the group's founders, told New York, and from his perspective, "triggering Trump's paranoia" is one way to defeat him. "It doesn't matter who is the captain of the SS Trump, because Trump is the one who is going to run it into the iceberg in the end," he added. "If there's more chaos, all the better. We try to trigger the chaos in Trump's DNA." It isn't clear if there is a specific goal in targeting Kushner. Peter Weber

