The surprising optimism of the RNC

5:35 a.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Here is a genuine surprise. So far from being a dystopian festival of gloom and violence, the first night of this year's virtual Republican National Convention was a sunny, optimistic affair about the health — literal and otherwise — of the United States of America. There were no mentions of death counts or unemployment statistics. Even the tough-on-crime segments were undercut by praise for President Trump's ostensibly humane attitude on the subject of criminal justice.

This was not the convention I had expected. It was arguably less focused on blood and violence and death than the RNC was in 2016. With the exception of a brief video segment paying tribute to medical professionals, it could have been aired if COVID-19 had never been transmitted to these shores. It seemed to belong to January 2020, when Trump's pitch for re-election was the strength of the economy, the record high minority employment rate, the stock market through the roof, and the president facing nothing more serious than a spiteful impeachment plot.

Part of what contributed to this view was the relatively competent logistics. With the exception of one somewhat bizarre focus-group segment in which Trump asked a self-avowed custodian what her line of work entailed, the evening's proceedings were mostly indistinguishable from what you would have expected at a normal in-person convention. In this Republicans benefited from going a week after Democrats slogged through music videos, montages, group recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance, and goofy celebrity cameos. They seemed to understand what worked in the current socially distanced medium and what did not. (You would not have noticed this, though, if you had watched the broadcast on CNN or MSNBC, which periodically interrupted the evening's proceedings in order to tut-tut speakers for not wearing masks.)

Whether this jubilant mood will hold over the course of the next three evenings, including during Trump's own remarks, is an open question. Matthew Walther

Late Night tackles the RNC
The Late Show's Melania Trump previews her suspiciously familiar RNC speech

6:22 a.m.

The first night of the Republican National Convention is over, "and now everyone is looking forward to the speech tomorrow night from first lady Melania Trump," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's live Late Show. "There's a lot of anticipation for her appearance, especially since parts of her last RNC speech in 2016 were famously plagiarized from Michelle Obama. She received a lot of flak from critics, but like Melania always says, when they go low, we go high. And people are curious about what the first lady has to say after recent signs of tension between her and President Trump. ... Evidently, his outreach to women voters is not going well."

"One of the few things we do know is that the first lady intends to deliver her remarks from newly renovated Rose Garden," Colbert said. "She personally oversaw the redesign," and new photos suggest she drained away all but one color. "It is hard to have something so green and so stark at the same time," he said. "It makes me miss the warmth of her Christmas blood forest. And while everyone is speculating about what the first lady might say there tomorrow, we don't have to wait, because joining me now is the first lady of the United States."

Colbert asked his Melania Trump (Laura Benanti) to preview her speech, and when she got to the part about how great a vice president Trump had been, Colbert got a little suspicious. She also described her "reverse Marie Kondo" design technique, let fly a mildly racy joke about roses, and explained her case for four more years. Watch below. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Israel's COVID-19 breathalyzer test prototype promises results in 30 seconds

5:44 a.m.
Israeli breathalyzer test
Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

Researchers at Israel's Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have put a stake down in the race for an inexpensive, rapid COVID-19 test, reporting in the journal ACS Nano that their breath test has shown promising results in a trial of 140 people in Wuhan, China. The smartphone-sized prototype developed by Israeli and Chinese researchers requires only that users breathe into the breathalyzer-like device for 2 to 3 seconds.

"There are no accessories, it requires no lab processing, and it gives results within 30 seconds of blowing," Techion's Hossam Haick told The Times of Israel. The test uses an array of gold nanoparticles to identify a volatile organic compounds (VOC) particular to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Haick said the test is based on a cancer-detecting breathalyzer test he developed a few years ago; the cancer test is still being assessed by regulators, but he said "if everything goes well with further clinical studies, I hope it will be available and regulated within six months." He emphasized that unlike other rapid, noninvasive tests, this one has been peer-reviewed and published in a journal. Haick said he expects the tests will cost $2 to $3 apiece.

In the trial, the breath test correctly identified COVID-19 in all 49 confirmed patients, and gave false positives for seven others. Public health officials are searching for an inexpensive test that doesn't require invasive, uncomfortable nasal swabs or the long processing time those swabs need in a lab. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles President Trump
Trevor Noah has some thoughts, jokes on Trump's sister secretly talking smack about him

4:37 a.m.

"Practically every member of [President] Trump's family will be giving a speech this week" at the Republican National Convention, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "But one person who won't be speaking is President Trump's older sister, Maryanne, who's a retired federal judge. In fact, she almost never says anything publicly about her brother at all. But now, we're learning what she's been keeping to herself."

Noah played some of the comments from Maryanne Trump Barry, covertly recorded in 2018 and 2019 by Mary Trump, her and the president's nicec. "Come on — are we living in the 12th season of a soap opera now? When in real life does a sister come out of nowhere to start a feud with the main character?" he asked. "You know things are bad for Trump when he's having a hard time wrangling the Trump vote. It's going to be hard to win independents and swing states when you're polling poorly with people you share parents with. And I've gotta say, this made me a fan of Trump's sister — not because she dislikes her brother, but because she's 83 years old and she apparently loves cussing. I just want to go out to dinner with her." He imagined Barry ordering for the table.

The Late Show created its own, more flattering "secret" recording from another Trump sister, "Donna" Trump. Watch below. Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert gingerly recaps Night 1 of Trump's Republican National Convention

3:50 a.m.

The Late Show debuted its elaborate Avengers-themed opening montage for the Republican National Convention on Monday night — and President Trump's Thanos got some CGI friends, plus Vice President Mike Pence and Batman.

"Just like the Democrats, the GOP has given each night of the convention a different theme — I believe the four nights are 'Famine,' 'Pestilence,' 'War,' and 'Death,'" Stephen Colbert said in his recap of the RNC's first night, adding that the first night's actual theme was "Land of Promise." He seemed to think that might be a stab at irony: "The Democratic National Convention closed with Joe Biden's warning that we have to overcome a season of darkness. Well, this week, darkness gets their turn at bat."

Other than finding America's world-high COVID-19 death toll acceptable, according to a recent poll, "what else does the GOP stand for?" Colbert asked. "No one knows, because it was announced last night that the GOP will not write a 2020 platform. Well, that makes sense, given how much Trump struggles to get down from platforms." He did find the GOP's re-upped 2016 platform pretty spot-on, though.

Then Colbert ran through the actual convention, which he characterized broadly as "a long midnight of the soul." Watching the night's speeches was like witnessing "a snake devouring the Republican Party, even though Trump promised something completely different," he said. Colbert ran through Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) claiming Trump cares about people, Herschel Walker's "low bar" for Trump's parenting, and Kimberley Guilfoyle's "very nuanced screams" about Trump's agenda, her ex-husband, and other topics. "Is the loud lady gone?" he asked after her finale. "This is the first time in my life I've had to turn down the volume on C-SPAN."

"One of the most anticipated speakers of the night was presidential son Donald Trump Jr.," appearing on stage with a "sweaty face and wet, bloodshot eyes," Colbert said. "Either he's high or that's what happens when you live in the splash zone of Screamin' Guilfoyle." He was more impressed with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), minus his odd "utopia" slam, and "it all built to a crescendo when Tim Scott finished speaking 5 minutes before the end of the official run-time — so they just showed B-roll of the White House. It ended early!" Watch him turn that into an obvious metaphor below. Peter Weber

Fact-checkers shake their heads at the RNC's 'parade of dishonesty,' 'fire hose of false or misleading' claims

2:24 a.m.
Trump at the RNC
Republican National Committee via Getty Images

"The first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention was a fire hose of false or misleading claim, mostly drawn from President Trump’s arsenal of falsehoods," The Washington Post fact-checker team reported Monday night, focusing on a modest 19 such claims. The Associated Press concentrated on Trump's "dizzying array of misleading claims about voting fraud and health care," both pre-existing conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At times," The New York Times reports, "the speakers and prerecorded videos appeared to be describing an alternate reality: one in which the nation was not nearing 180,000 deaths from the coronavirus; in which Mr. Trump had not consistently ignored serious warnings about the disease; in which the president had not spent much of his term appealing openly to xenophobia and racial animus; and in which someone other than Mr. Trump had presided over an economy that began crumbling in the spring."

And the "parade of dishonesty" from the RNC speakers stood "in stark contrast with last week's Democratic convention," CNN's fact-check team wrote. "While CNN also watched and fact-checked the Democrats, those four nights combined didn't have the number of misleading and false claims made on the first night of the Republicans' convention." One member of the CNN team, Daniel Dale, tweeted that the RNC's first night has been "exponentially more dishonest than the entire four nights of the Democratic convention," and "it's important for objective journalists to note how wildly imbalanced the dishonesty is between the current parties."

If you are interested in reading about or second-guessing the truth-squadding of the RNC's first night, read the fact-checks at The Washington Post, AP, CNN, and The New York Times. Peter Weber

the Lincoln project
Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project

1:55 a.m.
Michael Steele.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Steele once served as chairman of the Republican National Committee, and now, he's committed to ensuring that the party's presidential nominee doesn't win in November.

Steele announced on Monday that he has joined the Lincoln Project, an organization founded by conservatives that aims to keep President Trump from being re-elected in November. Steele told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that "today is the day where things should matter and you need to take stock of what matters to you — and the kind of leader you want to lead in these moments. And for me, it ain't him." 

Steele, the first Black chairman of the RNC, left the position in 2011, and said while he understands his role as "a former party leader," he is "still an American, and these things matter to me more than aligning myself with a party that has clearly decided it would rather be sycophantic than principled." Tara Setmayer, a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, told CNN in a statement that Steele's decision to join the group's "efforts to oust Trump and his enablers is a big deal. It's truly 'country over party' personified." Catherine Garcia

la petite mort
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns from Liberty University after day of confusing back-and-forth amid sex scandal

1:04 a.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Jerry Falwell Jr. told ABC News late Monday that he has officially resigned from Liberty University, the conservative evangelical Christian school founded by his father, hours after flatly denying reports that he had stepped down. Earlier Monday night, Liberty University said Falwell had agreed to "resign immediately as president of Liberty University today but then instructed his attorneys to not tender the letter for immediate resignation." Falwell had been on indefinite paid leave since Aug. 7, after he posted to Instagram then deleted a mildly racy photo from a yacht costume party.

His formal resignation Monday comes amid a much more salacious scandal. On Sunday night, Falwell told The Washington Examiner that his wife, Becki Falwell, had an extramarital affair with a much younger business partner, identified elsewhere as Giancarlo Granda. He said in his statement that he "was not involved" in his wife's "in appropriate personal relationship" and claimed Granda was extorting him. Then on Monday, Reuters reported that Granda had produced evidence that Falwell was involved in his seven-year affair with Becki Falwell, in a voyeuristic capacity.

"Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room," Granda told Reuters. He shared emails, text messages, and other evidence he said backs up his version of events. Granda, now 29, said he met the Falwells when he was a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012, and he started having sex with Becki Falwell that month, the affair lasting until 2018. Jerry Falwell is 58 and Becki Falwell, a conservative political figure in her own right, is 53.

Granda told Reuters that the relationship soured because he tried to break things off — the opposite of Jerry Falwell's version — and said he now thinks the Falwells exploited his "immaturity, naïveté, instability, or a combination thereof" when they decided he "was the ideal target for their sexual escapades" at age 20.

Liberty University has a strict code of ethics for its students, including the rule that "sexual relations outside of a biblically ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman are not permissible at Liberty University."

