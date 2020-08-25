See More Speed Reads
Opinion
Does Melania Trump have any chance of convincing women to support her husband?

6:13 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

President Trump has spent the last four years alienating women voters. Now he needs his wife to help win their support. But is that even possible?

Melania Trump will be featured Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention, and her remarks are being billed as the GOP's best effort to convince wavering female voters to return to the fold. "My husband and this administration have taken historic measures to empower and support women in the United States — and around the world," she said Monday.

That may be a hard sell for a president defined, in part, by a history of sexism. That includes a litany of personal transgressions — the famous Access Hollywood tape, the alleged affair he had with a porn star while Melania was at home with their newborn child, and E. Jean Carroll's rape allegation — as well as a few that stand firmly in the political realm: The president's disdain for female reporters who challenge him is well-documented, and he has generously applied the "nasty" label (and worse) to a number of women who have criticized him. Under Trump, the term "gaslighting" — a word often used to describe abusive men — has moved into the political mainstream.

The result: Recent polls of female voters show Trump is now trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden by roughly 25 points, and even white working class women appear to be abandoning him. A number of female GOP officials have also defected to Democrats in recent years; in Kansas, the current Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate left the GOP just two years ago, citing Trump as a reason. Women who remain in the party seem frustrated as well.

"Trump has created an environment where women are not particularly interested in the Republican Party ... where the Republican Party doesn't seem like a place for women." GOP strategist Sarah Longwell told the Washington Post earlier this month.

Trump can't win women voters, but he can't afford to lose them this badly either. A president legendary for his ugliness to women now needs them to survive, politically. Melania, it seems, has a very big task ahead of her. Joel Mathis

Alaska attorney general resigns after sending inappropriate texts to state employee

7:02 p.m.
Kevin Clarkson.
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) announced on Tuesday that he has accepted the resignation of Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson (R), after he "admitted to conduct in the workplace that did not live up to our high expectations."

Clarkson admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to the personal phone of a junior state employee, who was not in his chain of command but did interact with him. ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News report that Clarkson sent more than 550 text messages to the unnamed woman, inviting her to his home at least 18 times and regularly using the kiss emoji. On March 26, he allegedly told the woman, "Haven't seen you in awhile, so you owe me a number of hugs." A few days later, on April 4, the woman reportedly told Clarkson he needed to respect her boundaries and "please remember this is my personal phone."

In his resignation letter, obtained by NBC News, Clarkson apologized for his "errors in judgment" and said when the woman "eventually expressed her discomfort to me, I immediately respected her wishes and ceased communicating with her by text." He called the messages "'G' rated" and said there is "nothing remotely salacious about the texts. In our texts we exchanged innocent mutual endearments between us in words and emojis." Catherine Garcia

House Democrat launches investigation into Pompeo's RNC speech

6:17 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is already under a lot of scrutiny for his decision to deliver a pre-taped speech at the Republican National Convention, and he's now the subject of a House investigation.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, launched the inquiry Tuesday, calling the speech "highly unusual," "likely unprecedented," and maybe "illegal." Diplomats have expressed concern about the speech since State Department policy stipulate officials confirmed by the Senate refrain from getting involved in partisan events, but critics also believe Pompeo is violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits all employees of the executive branch — save for the president and vice president — from participating in political activities.

In a letter to Pompeo's Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Castro argues the department's case that Pompeo was acting in an individual capacity when he taped the speech doesn't hold because the secretary was on an official, tax payer-funded trip to Israel during the taping and "will likely be on official business when it" airs Tuesday night. Castro finished the letter by asking what legal guidance was prepared when authorizing the speech and what resources — including transportation, diplomatic security, and coordination with the Israeli government — were used to organize the recording. Read the full letter below. Tim O'Donnell

Biden campaign tries to dunk on the Republican National Convention by parodying Simon & Garfunkel

5:34 p.m.
Paul Simon at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden campaign has just taken its boomer credentials to a new level.

Monday marked the first night of the Republican National Convention, and yes, it packed a lot of falsehoods into its few hours. But before it decided to get to the facts in a Tuesday email, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign first took a detour to a place no one needed it to go: a low-effort parody of Simon & Garfunkel.

The pitiful spin on The Boxer doesn't do much to help Biden correct the record on anything Republicans said Monday night, but it does serve as an unfortunate reminder of Paul Simon's 2016 Democratic National Convention performance. Kathryn Krawczyk

Jacob Blake's mother pleads with Americans to 'examine your heart' in emotional speech

5:21 p.m.

Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, made an emotional plea to all Americans on Tuesday, just two days after her son was shot by police while getting into his SUV where his children were sitting inside in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooting reignited protests against police brutality across the country.

Jackson asked everyone to "take a moment and examine your hearts" and ultimately, together, "show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other."

She also encouraged unity, warning that a "house that is against each other cannot stand."

Blake, who was shot in the back eight times, remains hospitalized. His family's attorney, Ben Crump, said it will "take a miracle for" Blake to walk again. The bullets severed Blake's spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae, Crump said. Blake is reportedly in surgery and still fighting for his life. Tim O'Donnell

Bipartisan congressmembers move to condemn QAnon as 'conspiracy-mongering cult'

4:56 p.m.

Bipartisan House members are coming together to condemn QAnon — but not everyone is thrilled.

On Tuesday, Reps. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) and Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) introduced a congressional resolution condemning the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. They're hoping for bipartisan "repudiation to this dangerous, anti-Semitic, conspiracy-mongering cult," Malinowski tweeted, though the press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee had other priorities. In a reply to Malinowski, Michael McAdams, who works for the committee dedicated to electing more GOP House members, asked why he didn't condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has been misleadingly accused of being anti-Semitic in the past.

McAdams probably had a reason for being dismissive of condemning QAnon: House Republicans are preparing to welcome at least one QAnon-believing candidate into the fold this fall. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won a Republican runoff in a conservative Georgia district, has publicly supported QAnon and spread its unfounded conspiracies for years. For example, Greene speculated in a blog post that the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was killed was an "inside job," CNN reported Tuesday. Meanwhile, Riggleman won't be headed back to the House last year after he was ousted by a more conservative Republican primary challenger. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's base turnout strategy is also a base expansion strategy

4:55 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

If there's one thing mainstream-media pundits agree on, it's that Donald Trump's GOP has given up trying to appeal to anyone outside of the president's base. In an earlier era of American politics, one would expect the Republican nominee to pivot toward the center of the ideological spectrum in the general election. Instead, the Republican National Convention spent its opening night following a base-mobilization strategy in which speakers and videos spoke to the keenest fears of Trump voters. And this, we are told, is a sign of a dysfunctional campaign and party that's setting itself up for a big loss in November.

But there's another possibility. What if, instead of adjusting his message to appeal to people who are currently inclined to vote for Joe Biden, Trump is trying to persuade these voters to change their minds and come to him? What if, rather than treating voter preferences as static and adjusting his message to match them, Trump is trying to convince voters that their current preferences are out of sync with reality?

What if Trump is trying to expand his base not by moderating his positions but by radicalizing the electorate?

That's what the relentlessly ominous message of Monday night was all about. Trump is telling a story that is very scary but that makes perfect sense of rapidly accumulating accounts of riots and violent crime in cities across the country: Urban progressivism has wrecked Seattle and Chicago and Denver and New York — and if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take over in January, the chaos and violence will come right to your doorstep. If you give them a chance to govern, your neighborhood will soon look just like Portland.

We don't know yet if the message will work. Reality is, of course, more complicated, and Trump is doing plenty to inflame the tensions himself. But we should recognize the attempt for what it is: An effort to turn a larger share of the electorate into Trump voters. Damon Linker

RNC's 1st night draws a smaller TV audience than the DNC's

4:54 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr. pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The first night of Republicans' 2020 convention failed to draw as large of a television audience as Democrats' — and both events lost millions of viewers compared to four years ago.

Nielsen on Tuesday said that the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday drew an average television audience of about 15.8 million people between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m, The New York Times reports. This is compared to the average of 18.7 million people who watched the first night of the Democratic convention, per Reuters.

Viewership for the Democratic convention's first night had been down 28 percent compared to the party's 2016 convention, and for the Republican convention, viewership was down about 30 percent, per The Hollywood Reporter. These numbers take into account those who watched the conventions on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.

One network had a great night, though, as the Times notes that nearly half of the 15.8 million RNC viewers were watching via Fox News, giving the network its highest-rated opening night of a convention.

The viewership figures from Nielsen don't include those who watched the conventions on streaming, which has become an increasingly popular viewing option. Still, The Washington Post's Matt Viser notes that given President Trump's obsession with TV ratings, these numbers may not "sit well" with him. Brendan Morrow

