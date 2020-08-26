See More Speed Reads
Fall Well
Edit

Jerry Falwell Jr. is leaving Liberty University with a $10.5 million golden parachute

3:24 a.m.

Jerry Falwell Jr. officially stepped down as president of Liberty University, the conservative evangelical Christian school his father co-founded, on Monday night, following a day of scandal and confusion over whether he had actually resigned. Falwell, 58, told The Washington Post late Tuesday that he was relieved to be free of the burden of running the university, and said the contract he negotiated in July 2019 entitles him to $10.5 million over two years, including $8 million in retirement and $2.5 million for the equivalent of two years' salary.

"The board was gracious not to challenge that," Falwell told the Post. "There wasn't any cause. ... I haven't done anything."

Falwell's departure follows weeks (or years) of scandal culminating in a Reuters report Monday where a much younger former business partner, Giancarlo Granda, said both Falwell and his wife, Becki Falwell, had been involved in a seven-year relationship with him, Jerry Falwell watching the other two have sex. Both Falwells told the Post on Tuesday only Becki Falwell had been involved in the affair.

While Jerry Falwell told the Post he was stepping down partly out of boredom with the job, he told The Associated Press on Tuesday "the only reason I resigned" is "because I don't want something my wife did to harm the school I've spent my whole life building." Becki Falwell said she wished "Christians, and people, would be as forgiving as Christ was" and her husband is.

Falwell's scandals have diminished his standing in the evangelical community, and the large severance package irked his critics, including a group of Liberty alumni called Save71 that has spent the past several months calling for his ouster and replacement "with a responsible and virtuous Christian leader." If the Liberty board is "going to bow down and let this happen, it's going to be an obvious statement that they care less about the interests of the university than Falwell," Dustin Wahl, a Save71 founder, told the Post.

Sexual indiscretion was the clear cause of Falwell's fall from grace, said Jonathan Merritt, a Liberty graduate and writer on conservative evangelical culture. "In some ways, Jerry Falwell Jr. is living the consequences of the moral hierarchy that his dad helped to put into place," he told the Post. But "evangelicals tend to have an individualistic view of sin, so when one famous leader falls from grace, they tend to see it as 'one bad apple.'" Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Kayaker finds message in a bottle almost exactly 35 years after it was sent

2:03 a.m.
A message in a bottle.
iStock

While at Delaware's Prime Hook Beach in the summer of 1985, Cathi Riddle and her cousin thought it would be fun to send a message in a bottle and see if anyone ever responded to their letter. Finally, 35 years later, Riddle received a reply.

In the letter, dated Aug. 1, 1985, the girls wrote about their pets and asked the person who found the missive to "please write back when you receive this and tell us about yourself." Riddle told WBOC they were curious about how far the message could go.

On Aug. 8, kayaker Brad Wachsmuth was on the Broadkill River near Prime Hook Beach when he saw a bottle floating in the water. He picks up trash during his kayaking adventures, and grabbed the bottle to recycle. Back on shore, he saw there was a piece of paper inside the bottle, and after reading the message, got in touch with the Milton Historical Society, which helped connect him with Riddle.

Wachsmuth told WBOC with "the tides and the amount of storms that come here, tropical storms, nor'easters, hurricanes, over 35 years you would expect it wouldn't end up in the same waters." It appears the bottle likely "didn't travel very far," Riddle said, but it's not too far-fetched to believe that "perhaps it traveled the world and came back." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Edit

Melania Trump's lauded COVID-19 empathy was undercut by her mask-less, mingling RNC audience

2:00 a.m.

First lady Melania Trump was the first person at the Republican National Convention to acknowledge the pain and suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, a frequent theme at last week's Democratic National Convention. Unlike most of the speeches at the RNC and DNC, she had a small audience in the Rose Garden. And they clearly didn't follow COVID-19 best practices.

"COVID-19 swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us," Trump said in her speech. "My deepest sympathy goes out to all of you who have lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone. My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic."

Setting aside how Trump has handled the pandemic in real life, until an effective treatment or vaccine is available, we have face masks and social distancing.

"Watching this crowd disperse, I am having renewed anxiety about the lack of masking and distancing," New York Times science reporter Katherine Wu wrote in a live chat. Everyone there might have been tested beforehand, but the rapid tests aren't all that accurate, and "they might find they have different results a couple days from now."

But "taking advantage of the expansive COVID testing capacity at the White House is allowing Trump to create the impression that we are in a post-pandemic world," added Times economics reporter Alan Rappeport, even while "many students are preparing for virtual school next week, many restaurants will be closing down, and many people will be applying for more unemployment insurance." Peter Weber

RNC 2020
Edit

One of Billy Graham's granddaughters praised Trump at the RNC. Another is asking Christian women not to vote for him.

1:14 a.m.
Cissie Graham Lynch.
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Cissie Graham Lynch and Jerushah Duford are both granddaughters of the late evangelical leader Billy Graham, but they stand on opposite ends of the Trump spectrum.

Lynch delivered an address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, where she called President Trump a "fierce advocate" of faith, condemned transgender inclusion, and accused Democrats of trying to make "faith organizations pay for abortion-inducing drugs," apparently referring to birth control, which does not induce abortion.

Duford also made her political stance clear on Tuesday, writing in an op-ed for USA Today that "every big decision" in her life has been "guided by faith," but now she feels "disoriented as I watch the church I have always served turn their eyes away from everything it teaches." Many Christian women have been telling her they also have experienced a "tug at their spirit," felt when they hear Trump say things about "government housing having no place in America's suburbs" or his border wall, "designed to keep out the very people scripture tells us to welcome."

Seeing Trump holding up a Bible in Lafayette Square earlier this summer, minutes after peaceful protesters were tear gassed, should have offended "anyone intimately familiar with the word in it," Duford said. Yet few evangelical leaders have come forward to say Trump's "behavior is antithetical to the Jesus we serve." Because of this, the "entire world has watched the term 'evangelical' become synonymous with hypocrisy and disingenuousness," Duford declared, and "my faith and my church have become a laughing stock."

Duford does not want Christian women to ignore the "disrespect and misogyny" being shown by Trump, and she emphasized that they "represent God before we represent any political party or leader." In November, she said, evangelical women must "embrace your inner tug, and allow it to lead you to use the power of your God-given voice and not allow Trump to lead this country for another four years." Read the entire op-ed at USA Today. Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Edit

The enigma of Melania Trump

August 25, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

How to describe that walk? It was interminable without being leisurely, a one-woman military parade. As a piece of stagecraft, Melania Trump's appearance on the second night of the Republican National Convention was meticulous, far more interesting visually than anything we have seen in either convention so far. The unmistakably stratonic flavor of the address was underscored by the first lady's outfit, the designer equivalent of a Soviet military jacket.

Before a small mask-less audience in the Rose Garden, Melania spoke plainly about a series of mostly anodyne issues: the pandemic, gratitude for medical professionals, her foreign travel, her ongoing "Be Best" initiative. She also discussed the centenary of the 19th amendment, the subject of a recent children's art competition she judged at the White House. She told the story of a child who had received a heart transplant and addressed the victims of natural disasters, the plight of drug addicts, racism, and crime.

Most of what she said was unremarkable. The most striking words came at the end of her address, when she spoke of the "downside of technology." She argued, rightly, that social media is immiserating an entire generation of vulnerable young people, and offered encouragement to America's mothers. It is strange to think that American first ladies have largely been right about the crises — Nancy Reagan on drugs, Barbara and Laura Bush on childhood literacy, Michelle Obama on obesity — and that their considerable efforts have made no difference whatever. (It would be interesting to hear more of Melania's thoughts on education, especially language acquisition, in which America pales in comparison to the communist Slovenia of her youth.)

The first lady's speech came on the eve of the publication of yet another Trump tell-all book, this one focusing on the first lady herself. After four years, Melania remains an enigma and in many ways a more compelling figure than her husband. Matthew Walther

RNC 2020
Edit

Melania Trump cleverly redefined 'honesty' to fit her husband in RNC speech

August 25, 2020

From President Trump's very first presidential "alternative fact" about the size of his inaugural crowd to the 20,000th documented false or misleading claim he has made since then, according to they running tally by The Washington Post's fact-checker team, "total honesty" isn't typically a word associated with his presidency. But what if you looked at honesty not in terms of truth versus lies, but as a measure of being true to your own nature? That's the smart rhetorical shift first lady Melania Trump tried during her speech at Tuesday's Republican National Convention.

"We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things," the first lady said from the White House Rose Garden. "Total honesty is what we, as citizens, deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking. And that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people."

Melania Trump's speech was written by a senior aide and wasn't vetted by the White House political staff, according to her spokeswoman, former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. Peter Weber

Opinion
Edit

Reminder: The economy is still collapsing and Republicans have no plan to fix it

August 25, 2020
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The Republican National Convention has featured several small business owners thanking the Trump administration for the Paycheck Protection Program — a part of the CARES Act, passed by Congress back in March, that gave businesses grants to keep people on staff.

That's all well and good. But the PPP program, as well as the much larger and better-targeted boost to unemployment benefits, expired almost a month ago. Private datasets show the amount of spending on unemployment debit cards (where most benefits are deposited) has collapsed over the last month or so. Roughly $15 billion in weekly income has been deleted from the economy. It is very likely that the economy is either going to stall out roughly where it is now, or even deteriorate further.

The economy very badly needs another rescue, but the Republican Party has refused to either agree to the Democratic bill passed back in May, or get behind their own plan. A large portion of the Senate Republican caucus thinks there should be no additional rescue at all.

It is perhaps too cynical by half for Republicans to be boasting about their economic rescue efforts when they have allowed the very support system they are talking about to die with no replacement, and there is still over two months left to go before the election. If they don't do something soon, the economy will be in much worse shape in November, and it will be their fault. Ryan Cooper

RNC 2020
Edit

Melania Trump praises her husband for not being a 'traditional' politician

August 25, 2020
Melania Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking from the Rose Garden, first lady Melania Trump said she admires President Trump for not being a "traditional" politician, saying that he "demands action and gets results" and "whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking."

Trump's address closed night two of the Republican National Convention, and she was the first person to express their condolences to the families of those hit by the coronavirus, which has left at least 178,000 Americans dead. "I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically," she said, adding that her "deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering."

People feel "anxious" and "helpless," she said, but "they are not alone. My husband's administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic."

While making the case for four more years of a Trump presidency, the first lady told Americans her husband is "fighting for you" and "will not lose focus on you. He loves this country and he knows how to get things done." She said under his leadership, he will "bring us back once again to the greatest economy and the strongest country every known."

Trump also touched on the "racial unrest" in the United States, sparked by the officer-involved shootings of Black people including Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, George Floyd in Minnesota, Elijah McClain in Colorado, and Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. "I urge people to come together in a civil manner," she said. "I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice. And never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.