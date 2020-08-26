NHC warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge from Hurricane Laura

-
NHC warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge from Hurricane Laura12:53 p.m.
-
More than 1,000 people are reportedly expected to watch Trump's RNC acceptance speech in person12:30 p.m.
-
Kamala Harris acknowledges 100th anniversary of women's suffrage — and how it wouldn't have granted her the right to vote11:37 a.m.
-
Mark Meadows thinks 'nobody outside of the Beltway' cares about the Hatch Act11:25 a.m.
-
Experts say the CDC's updated guidance on asymptomatic COVID-19 testing 'makes no sense'10:30 a.m.
-
Biden seemingly didn't get a convention polling bump — and his lead is sliding in some swing states10:13 a.m.
-
Hurricane Laura is now forecast to hit Texas and Louisiana as a 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm8:06 a.m.
-
2 dead, 1 wounded in Kenosha after armed 'vigilantes' clash with protesters, police say7:16 a.m.
12:53 p.m.
More than 1,000 people are reportedly expected to watch Trump's RNC acceptance speech in person
12:30 p.m.
Kamala Harris acknowledges 100th anniversary of women's suffrage — and how it wouldn't have granted her the right to vote
11:37 a.m.
11:25 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
Biden seemingly didn't get a convention polling bump — and his lead is sliding in some swing states
10:13 a.m.
Hurricane Laura is now forecast to hit Texas and Louisiana as a 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm
8:06 a.m.
7:16 a.m.