See More Speed Reads
Hurricane Laura
Edit

NHC warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge from Hurricane Laura

12:53 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center is warning that there are just a few hours left to prepare for Hurricane Laura as it heads toward Louisiana and Texas and is projected to make landfall as a major Category 4 storm.

The NHC issued a dire new warning about Hurricane Laura on Wednesday, saying that "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage" from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, adding that the surge of up to 20 feet may "penetrate up to 30 miles inland." Over half a million people around the state line have been told to evacuate, The Associated Press reports.

"Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion," the NHC said on Wednesday.

Nearly "half of all deaths from tropical cyclones come from storm surge," CNN notes. Laura is forecast to hit Louisiana and Texas as a "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane on late Wednesday or early Thursday, with the National Weather Service warning that "most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

Based on the latest forecasts released on Wednesday, meteorologist Eric Holthaus wrote that on the U.S. Gulf Coast, Laura has become "one of the biggest hurricane threats in recorded history." Brendan Morrow

seems unsafe
Edit

More than 1,000 people are reportedly expected to watch Trump's RNC acceptance speech in person

12:30 p.m.
White House South Lawn.
mj0007/iStock

President Trump's Republican National Convention finale is reportedly going to break the COVID code.

Anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 guests are expected to watch President Trump accept the Republican presidential nomination Thursday night from the South Lawn, CBS News reports. It's unclear if masks will be required at the event, but either way, it'll violate Washington, D.C.'s ban on mass gatherings.

As of late July, D.C. is prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, even if they're outside. The city also has a mandatory mask mandate for anyone who steps out of their home. It is also requiring anyone from a high-risk state to quarantine before going out in public in D.C. — a problem for some of the guests who've already said they'll be in attendance on Thursday.

For example, two far-right winners of Republican House primaries expected to be elected this fall have been invited to the event. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — two supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory expected to win House seats this fall — have already said they'll be attending. Kathryn Krawczyk

history in the making
Edit

Kamala Harris acknowledges 100th anniversary of women's suffrage — and how it wouldn't have granted her the right to vote

11:37 a.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted women the right to vote. Well, at least white women.

That's a fact Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, made clear on Wednesday, the 100th anniversary of the amendment's ratification. And while it showed "extraordinary progress" toward ensuring all people are "equal participants in our democracy," "it is also a reminder that there has never truly been universal suffrage in America," Harris wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

"Courageous American women had been organizing and protesting for seven decades to be treated as equal participants in our democracy" before the 19th amendment was ratified, Harris wrote. But "it would be another 45 years until the Voting Rights Act protected the voting rights of millions more voters of color — and an additional 10 years until Latinas and Indigenous women were no longer subject to literacy tests," Harris continued. "In fact, if I had been alive in 1920, I might not have been allowed to cast a ballot alongside white women," Harris went on.

Even today, barriers remain that stop many people, mainly people of color, from voting. That's why "we need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, support automatic and same-day voter registration and help fund secure state voting systems," Harris continued. She went on to spell out how "Republicans are also spending millions on every scare tactic and trick in the book" to stop that from happening and to slow voter turnout in this presidential election. Read more from Harris at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

I really don't care do u?
Edit

Mark Meadows thinks 'nobody outside of the Beltway' cares about the Hatch Act

11:25 a.m.

Have members of President Trump's administration been violating the Hatch Act at the Republican National Convention? His chief of staff argues no — and that most people don't really care, anyway.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke to Politico on Wednesday after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received heavy criticism for speaking at the Republican convention from Jerusalem, with critics saying he and other officials were violating the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees' ability to engage in political activities in their official capacity.

Meadows pushed back on this criticism, asserting that Pompeo was acting in his personal capacity and saying he has a "different philosophy" on the Hatch Act than others, arguing that it's intended to ensure government officials don't "use their political position to try to convince" other federal employees to vote or campaign a certain way.

Aside from this, though, Meadows echoed an argument controversially laid out in Politico's Playbook that most people aren't concerned about this.

"Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares," Meadows said. "They expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values, and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats. And so, listen, this is a lot of hoopla that is being made about things mainly because the convention has been so unbelievably successful."

Earlier in the conversation, Meadows told Politico he would be talking in his "personal capacity" and putting on his "political hat" during the interview, hoping to avoid "everybody tweeting at me that I'm violating the Hatch Act." Given that his comments quickly drew criticism while the phrase "Hatch Act" trended on Twitter, that mission may not have been a success. Brendan Morrow

'remarkable and troubling'
Edit

Experts say the CDC's updated guidance on asymptomatic COVID-19 testing 'makes no sense'

10:30 a.m.
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that not everyone exposed to COVID-19 necessarily needs to receive a test — but experts are pushing back.

The CDC has updated its guidance to say that those who are within close contact of someone with COVID-19 but don't have symptoms don't "necessarily need a test" unless they're in a vulnerable group or their health-care provider or state or local officials recommend they receive one. This is different than the old guidance, which said that "testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with" COVID-19, CNN reports.

The change quickly sparked concern from experts. University of Washington biology professor Dr. Carl Bergstrom called the new recommendations "remarkable and troubling," writing, "The whole point of contact tracing is to find asymptomatic contacts of known cases and isolate them."

Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University also told CNN these "are exactly the people who should be tested," adding, "I'm concerned that these recommendations suggest someone who has had substantial exposure to a person with COVID-19 now doesn't need to get tested." Wen also tweeted that "this makes no sense" considering "people without symptoms account for up to 50 percent of transmission" and "we need more testing, not less."

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told CNN the guidance "fully supports public health surveillance testing, done in a proactive way through federal, state, and local public health officials." Brendan Morrow

2020 poll watch
Edit

Biden seemingly didn't get a convention polling bump — and his lead is sliding in some swing states

10:13 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shouldn't get too comfortable.

It's been a few days since the end of the Democratic National Convention, and as FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver notes, Biden hasn't seen a typical post-DNC bump in his polling numbers. And while he was once handily leading in several states Hillary Clinton surprisingly lost in 2016, those advantages are starting to slip as well.

Clinton lost Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in 2016 — three states that were usually seen as reliably Democratic before that election. Even as of late August 2016, Clinton had a clear lead over Trump in those states: 9 points in Michigan, 9.2 in Pennsylvania, and 11.5 in Wisconsin. But while Biden still has leads in those states, just as he did a month ago, those advantages have narrowed to below Clinton's margins.

Nationally, Biden still has a wide 8.8 point lead over Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average — even higher than the 5.7-point lead Clinton had at this point in 2016. But as Clinton herself has recognized, national popular votes don't matter when the Electoral College gets in the way. Kathryn Krawczyk

Hurricane Laura
Edit

Hurricane Laura is now forecast to hit Texas and Louisiana as a 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm

8:06 a.m.

Hurricane Laura is "rapidly" gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is now expected to crash into the Texas-Louisiana border region as a "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday or early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday morning. "Some areas when they wake up Thursday morning, they're not going to believe what happened," said Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist at the hurricane center. "We could see storm surge heights more than 15 feet in some areas." The National Weather Service warned that "power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

More than 585,000 people were under evacuation order in Beaumont, Galveston, and Port Arthur, Texas, and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. "If you decide to stay, you're staying on your own," said Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie. This is the largest U.S. evacuation of the COVID-19 era, and emergency response officials have incorporated personal protective equipment and social distancing into the evacuation protocol.

Earlier this week, Hurricane Laura killed 20 people in Haiti and three more in the Dominican Republic. Peter Weber

black lives matter
Edit

2 dead, 1 wounded in Kenosha after armed 'vigilantes' clash with protesters, police say

7:16 a.m.
Protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Scott Olson/Getty Images

At least two people were shot dead and another wounded in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Tuesday during a third night of protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Kenosha police said early Wednesday. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said nobody has been apprehended for the shootings, but they have identified at least one suspect and "I feel very confident we'll have him in a very short time."

Videos on social media appeared to show a white man with a long gun shoot at least three people, one in the head and another in the chest, in tense confrontations with protesters. After the shootings, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, "the gunman is then seen heading north toward several police tactical vehicles, his arms raised, according to video footage. The tactical vehicles drive by him."

Earlier Tuesday night, police in riot gear had pushed Black Lives Matter protesters away from the courthouse and down Kenosha's Sheridan Road, where then they collided with armed men Beth described to the Journal Sentinel as "a militia" and "like a vigilante group" unofficially patrolling Kenosha's streets. The protests Monday night had left property damaged, and some of the armed men told reporters they had heard rumors online that protesters would bring pipe bombs or were urged on Facebook to come and defend the city. There were also people with guns who said they were there to protect the protesters, The Washington Post notes, but no evidence of pipe bombs.

"I've had people saying, 'Why don't you deputize citizens?'" Beth told reporters. "This is why you don't deputize citizens with guns to protect Kenosha." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.