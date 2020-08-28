See More Speed Reads
not holding back
Edit

Jim Gaffigan tears into Trump as a 'traitor' and a 'fascist,' asks supporters to 'wake up'

8:13 a.m.

Jim Gaffigan evidently thought President Trump's Republican National Convention address was beyond the pale, and it inspired one heck of a tweetstorm.

The comedian on Thursday night fired off nearly 20 tweets, plus several more replies, ripping into Trump as a "traitor," a "con man," a "criminal," and a "fascist who has no belief in law" while repeatedly asking his followers to "wake up" and writing that "if Trump gets re-elected it's over."

Gaffigan has criticized Trump before, but this particular rant was still a sight to beyond given that he generally tends not to delve into politics, not to mention profanity. But the comedian was quick to shoot down those "a--hole trolls" in his mentions recommending he keep it that way, saying in one tweet, "to those of you who think I'm destroying my career wake up. If Trump gets elected, the economy will never come back."

Could a Trump tweet calling out Gaffigan and giving him his very own presidential nickname be in the cards? It seems possible, as 2020 can surely still get weirder. Brendan Morrow

police brutality protests
Edit

Watch the NY Mets and Miami Marlins take the field then walk off, leaving just a Black Lives Matter shirt behind

7:38 a.m.

If you wanted to watch baseball Thursday night instead of the final night of the Republican National Convention, well, you were out of luck. But if you tuned into the 7:10 p.m. game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins — the only one of seven Major League Baseball games Thursday not postponed in protest of social injustice — you still got a show.

The Mets and Marlins jointly came up with the plan to take the field, remove their caps, stand in silence for 42 seconds in honor of Jackie Robinson, then walk off the field, leaving only a Black Lives Matter shirt on home plate, on Thursday evening. The impetus for the walkout was Mets outfielder Dominic Smith, though Miguel Rojas came up with the last-minute plan. "We wanted to do something special," he explained afterward. "We wanted to do something different."

"The words on the shirt speak for themselves, just having it in the center of everything, just knowing that both teams are unified, and that we agreed to do this," Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, Miami's leadoff hitter, told reporters. "And it was the right thing to do."

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first to call off their game in response to police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting Jacob Blake, the latest unarmed Black person killed or seriously injured by police. (Blake is paralyzed from the waist down and, his family says, handcuffed to his hospital bed.) "We are scared as Black people in America," explained Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. "Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are terrified."

The NBA, WNBA, MLB, Major League Soccer, and NHL postponed games on Wednesday and Thursday, nine teams in the preseason NFL canceled practice, and the Western & Southern Open tennis semifinals were pushed back a day after Naomi Osaka threatened to withdraw from the tournament. "The PGA Tour event at Olympia Fields outside Chicago — less than 100 miles from Kenosha, Wisconsin — went on as scheduled Thursday," The Associated Press reports. "The LPGA Tour is set to begin play Friday in Rogers, Arkansas." Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the RNC
Edit

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah look back on Trump's RNC

6:13 a.m.

"Oh, what an emotional roller coaster we've been on this week, folks," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's live Late Show, recapping the final night of the Republican National Convention. "We laughed, we cried, we threw up a little in our mouths. Now I didn't watch any of last night's convention — and I gotta say, that really was the highlight of the week — but tonight, I also did not watch most of it. I did watch Donald Trump — he is the president, and at this point, the entire Republican Party."

Trump was introduced by Ivanka Trump, who correctly noted that the presidency hasn't changed her unburdened father, Colbert said. "The last four years are like Trump is Dorian Gray and we're the picture!" He showed Trump making "his grand entrance," had some fun with Melania Trump's "green-screen dress," then ran through the speech.

Trump "spent most of the time taking pokes at his opponent," though "improbably and inaccurately, Trump boasted about his record on fighting COVID," too, Colbert said. "Trump had some weird praise for the American spirit," and "he spoke in hushed and boring tones about America's founders." But "amid all the lies, he did get one thing right," he said. "Americans are exhausted." His look back at the RNC's "four nights of bone-chilling nonsense" lingered on Donald Trump Jr.'s "lighting" problem and Spain.

The Daily Show took the liberty of making an RNC biopic extolling Trump's amazing greatness, narrated by a deadpan Jeffrey Wright — though it stops in February, for some reason.

"Last night, the most exciting thing to happen was a speech by Mike Pence, a man so boring that during his midlife crisis he bought a minivan," Trevor Noah said. "And part of what made Pence's speech interesting was how he's able to hide so much bulls--t under the veneer of a respectable small-town pastor. In fact, he actually made me appreciate Trump, because Trump says bulls--t in a bulls--t way that's always easy to spot," whereas "slick" Pence "doesn't lie, he just implies."

Pence attacked Joe Biden for not appreciating that a "miracle" will save America from COVID-19: a vaccine (probably). "God parting the Red Sea wouldn't have been quite as miraculous if it happened eight months after the Egyptians stabbed all the Israelites to death," Noah noted.

Tooning Out the News also mocked Pence's miracle, with a special cameo. Watch below. Peter Weber

RNC 2020
Edit

More than 3,600 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Republican National Convention

4:06 a.m.

Visually, rhetorically, and thematically, this week's Republican National Convention treated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as an economic and health problem President Trump had conquered through strong leadership.

There were very few masks in any of the live audiences, including among the 1,500 guests invited to watch Trump's speech. The White House said "those in close proximity to Trump will be tested," CNN's Jim Acosta reported. "But many will not be tested." And a senior White House official, when asked about the lack of masks and social distancing, told Acosta, "Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually."

Lots of Americans, of course, have already caught the coronavirus, and one statistic illustrated for many the ongoing toll of COVID-19. "As of tonight, coronavirus has infected nearly six million Americans, with more than 180,000 souls lost," MSNBC's Brian Williams noted Thursday night. "It's worth repeating, more Americans have died from COVID-19 during the four days of this Republican convention than the number of Americans killed on 9/11."

CNN's Jake Tapper made the same point, with numbers to back it up.

The death toll from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was 2,977. It may seem finicky to use that number as the metric to highlight this week's COVID-19 deaths, but 9/11 was the Republican Party's emotional and foreign policy lodestar for most of this century. Joe Biden, when he was running for the Democratic nomination in 2007, memorably said of Rudy Giuliani, then seeking the GOP nomination: "There's only three things he mentions in a sentence: a noun, and a verb, and 9/11." Giuliani, now Trump's personal lawyer, was a featured speaker at Thursday's RNC. Peter Weber

Big in Japan
Edit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stepping down amid health problems

3:04 a.m.
Shinzo Abe
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Shinzo Abe, who became Japan's longest-serving prime minister on Monday, will step down due to unspecified health concerns, Japanese media reported and his party confirmed Friday. Abe is expected to announce his resignation in a press conference. He has no successor in his ruling Liberal Party, and he's expected to stay on until a successor is chosen by his party and approved by parliament, though if the health problems turn out to be serious enough, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso or chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga could take over in a caretaker capacity, AFP reports.

Abe has stepped down for health concerns before, in 2007, less than a year into his first term. When he was elected again in 2012, he said he was managing his ulcerative colitis with new medications. Two hospital visits this month fueled speculation that his health had taken a turn for the worse.

"Abe on Monday became Japan's longest serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, eclipsing the record of Eisaku Sato, his great-uncle, who served 2,798 days from 1964 to 1972," The Associated Press notes, but his poll numbers had hit new lows due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, as well as a number of political scandals. Peter Weber

gold star families
Edit

In searing new ad, father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen accuses Trump of 'playing big man going to war'

2:08 a.m.

A Gold Star father whose son was the first U.S. service member to die in combat under the Trump administration is urging people not to vote for President Trump this November, saying he cannot be trusted "with your kid's life or your own."

Bill Owens' son, Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, was killed in January 2017, just days after Trump's inauguration. A 36-year-old married father of three, he was shot by al Qaeda militants during a raid in Yemen, a mission that later came under intense scrutiny.

In an ad for VoteVets released Thursday, Owens said Trump didn't order this raid "in the Situation Room with all the intelligence assembled, but sitting across a dinner table from Steve Bannon. There was no vital interest at play, just Donald Trump playing big man going to war." Since his son's death, Trump has "assailed our country's core values," Owens said, before accusing Trump of kneecapping the U.S. Postal Service to undermine voting and defending Russian President Vladimir Putin amid reports Russia put bounties on the heads of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Now, at least 180,000 people have died of coronavirus in the U.S., and Owens said that "200,000 Americans will have died before we vote. They and Ryan have one thing in common — it didn't have to be, but for Donald Trump. If you hear one thing, let it be this: Don't trust Donald Trump with your kid's life or your own." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Edit

CNN's fact-checker says Trump 'serially lied' in his RNC speech. Other fact-checkers agree, more politely.

2:06 a.m.

"For almost 10 hours this week, President Trump and his allies used the unfiltered platform of a national political convention to paint a portrait of two Americas that do not exist," White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa writes in The Washington Post. "In one — a misrepresentation of life under Trump — the coronavirus has been conquered by presidential leadership, the economy is at its pre-pandemic levels, troops are returning home, and the president is an empathetic figure who supports immigration and would never stoke the nation's racial grievances." The other grossly "mischaracterizes" Democratic rival Joe Biden's proposals.

"While all political confabs involve some level of spin and revisionism," Olorunnipa adds, "the Republican National Convention this year has stood out for its brazen defiance of facts, ethical guidelines, and tradition, according to experts on propaganda and misinformation."

Trump himself "often exaggerated his own accomplishments and skated over his failures while portraying Democrats and Mr. Biden inaccurately," The New York Times said in its fact-check. "Trump claimed accomplishments he didn't earn on the pandemic, energy, and veterans," The Associated Press specified, and "baselessly accused" Black Lives Matter "of coordinating violent protests across the country."

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale was more direct Thursday night, telling Anderson Cooper: "This president is a serial liar, and he serially lied tonight. I counted, preliminarily, more than 20 false or misleading claims." And then he ran through them, marathon-style.

You can read about the specific things Trump and his allies falsely claimed at the various fact-checks, but The New Yorker's John Cassidy found his (it turned out, recurring) whopper early on in the convention. Peter Weber

Opinion
Edit

Trump's White House RNC address was shamelessly illegal

1:06 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The Republican National Convention had a whole bunch of federal employees participating in the proceedings. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and dozens of other lower-level workers all took part in the celebration of Donald Trump's nomination for re-election. Trump's speech on Thursday took place on the South Lawn of the White House — the first time the building had been used for such a purpose. To cap it all off, there was a fireworks show on the National Mall (which is public land), displaying Trump campaign slogans.

This is a straightforward violation of the Hatch Act, which limits how federal employees (not including the president and vice president) can participate in partisan election campaigns. They cannot use their "official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election," or "engage in political activity" while on duty, on federal property, wearing a federal uniform, and so on.

Now, one can argue with some justice that the Hatch Act is somewhat ridiculous, at least for top-level Cabinet officials, because they are inherently political. But it is the law, and as Charlie Savage writes at The New York Times, previous administrations have always tried to at least follow the letter of the law. The Trump administration is doing no such thing — instead it is flagrantly disobeying it in full view of everyone, and scoffing at critics. "Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Politico about the law. (Naturally, when the president was a Democrat, Meadows espoused the exact opposite opinion.) Even if a Cabinet official is inherently political, the point of the Hatch Act is to prevent the president from leveraging his power over the federal bureaucracy to entrench himself in power. That is plainly what Trump is trying to do. Ryan Cooper

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.