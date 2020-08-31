See More Speed Reads
awesome!
Edit

Data firm predicts election 'chaos' as Trump seems to win in a landslide before losing as more votes are counted

10:36 a.m.

A data firm is bolstering the idea that Election Night is going to be a nightmare this year.

Hawkfish, the political data agency funded largely by Michael Bloomberg and contracting with Democratic candidates in the 2020 election, is predicting "chaos in America" once this year's presidential votes are in, Axios reports. "We believe that on Election Night, we are going to see Donald Trump in a stronger position than the reality actually is," Hawkfish CEO Josh Mendelsohn said, calling the phenomenon a "red mirage."

That's presumably because Trump will win — "potentially in a landslide" — Election Day's more quickly tallied in-person votes, "but lose a week later" as absentee ballots are counted, Axios describes. Trump is already stoking mistrust surrounding absentee and mail-in ballots, adding fuel to this potentially chaotic fire.

Mendelsohn is pretty vague in the above clip, but he'll reveal more in Monday night's Axios on HBO episode airing at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
Edit

John Thompson Jr., Georgetown basketball coach who made history with NCAA win, dies at 78

11:31 a.m.
Coach John Thompson of the Georgetown Hoyas in action during the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Al Bello / Getty Images

Legendary basketball coach John Thompson Jr. has died at 78.

Thompson's death was confirmed by his family on Monday, who in a statement said, "Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on, but most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else." His cause of death was not disclosed.

Thompson served as coach at Georgetown University for nearly three decades after playing for the Boston Celtics for two seasons, and he became the first Black basketball head coach to win the NCAA National Championship in 1984, CNN notes. In 1999, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He retired with a 596-239 record, according to CBS News.

"For us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend," Thompson's family also said on Monday. "More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday."

Tributes poured in for Thompson on Monday including from his alma mater, Providence College, which mourned him as a "legendary player and an even greater person." Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, also remembered Thompson as a "legend and a leader both on and off the court, paving the way for so many who came after him." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Pandemic adviser with no epidemiology background reportedly pushes White House to adopt herd immunity strategy

10:06 a.m.
Member of the coronavirus task force Scott Atlas listens to US President Donald Trump during a briefing at the White House August 10, 2020, in Washington, DC.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Health officials are alarmed as a pandemic adviser pushes the White House to adopt Sweden's controversial herd immunity strategy, The Washington Post reports.

Neuroradiologist Scott Atlas, a top medical adviser to President Trump, has urged the White House to implement a pandemic strategy of trying to protect vulnerable groups while letting COVID-19 spread through most of the country so that healthy people can build up immunity to the virus, modeling the way Sweden has responded to the coronavirus crisis, the report says.

A senior administration official described Atlas, who reportedly meets with Trump nearly every day, as the "anti-Dr. Fauci," though the Post notes he doesn't have a background in infectious diseases or epidemiology. He has reportedly clashed with members of the coronavirus task force including Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

Health experts are highly concerned that the herd immunity idea is being discussed inside the White House, the report says, especially given that, according to a Post estimate, in the United States, it "may require 2.13 million deaths to reach a 65 percent threshold of herd immunity." Yet the Post reports, pointing to a recent testing gudeline change at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an example, that the Trump administration has "already begun to implement some policies along these lines."

"The administration faces some pretty serious hurdles in making this argument," New York University professor Paul Romer told the Post. "One is a lot of people will die, even if you can protect people in nursing homes. Once it's out in the community, we've seen over and over again, it ends up spreading everywhere." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

the irony is painful
Edit

Herman Cain's Twitter account claims coronavirus 'is not as deadly' as expected after he dies of the virus

9:40 a.m.

Herman Cain's Twitter is spreading coronavirus conspiracies from beyond the grave.

Cain, the former businessman and presidential candidate, died a month ago from COVID-19. But his Twitter account and website have lived on through posts assumedly from his former staffers, including one early Sunday morning that doubted the deadliness of the virus.

A now-deleted tweet that reads as if it's from "THE Herman Cain" links to an article suggesting most COVID-19 patients died of an underlying condition along with the virus. It's captioned "It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be."

Cain's account quickly deleted the tweet, but later shared another article with the caption "The summer 'second wave' really hasn't come close to the original spike, and it isn't showing signs it will." That article came directly from Cain's website, in which the site's editor Dan Calabrese speculates Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden isn't considering how he'll campaign if the COVID-19 pandemic dies off by January. Still, Calabrese does acknowledge "When you're getting more than 40,000 new cases every day, you can't say the pandemic is over," and that cases could easily rise again as the U.S. restarts crowded events.

Cain was hospitalized with COVID-19 not long after attending President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was pictured without a mask on. Kathryn Krawczyk

not too shabby
Edit

Tenet performs surprisingly well in its overseas debut amid pandemic

8:05 a.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has debuted overseas after multiple delays, and even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it performed unexpectedly well.

The film, which is the first big Hollywood blockbuster to be released since the COVID-19 pandemic began, took in $53 million over the weekend as it opened in 41 international markets, including the United Kingdom, France, and Korea, Variety reports.

This was a "surprisingly robust" opening, Variety wrote, while The Hollywood Reporter described the "better-than-expected" debut as a "major win for the moviegoing experience in the COVID-19 era," and Deadline hailed it as a "triumph." Granted, Forbes wrote that a $53 million overseas opening for Tenet would be considered "somewhat disappointing" under normal circumstances, but notes that in light of the pandemic, it's a "very solid start." Some estimates had previously suggested Tenet's overseas opening would come in closer to $25 million.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chair Toby Emmerich said "we are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn't be more pleased," though he went on to note that "we know we're running a marathon, not a sprint," per Variety. Tenet was previously intended to open in July, but it was repeatedly delayed until finally settling on opening overseas in late August.

But all eyes are now on the film's debut in the United States, which it will be making this weekend without actually being able to play in some states like New York where theaters haven't been permitted to reopen. The film's performance will be the biggest indicator so far of whether audiences in America, where tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, will feel safe going back to the movies. Brendan Morrow

Fake News
Edit

GOP Rep. Steve Scalise slammed for manipulating Ady Barkan interview with Joe Biden

8:02 a.m.
Ady Barkan
Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) faced biting criticism Sunday over a video he posted that rearranged an interview between health care activist Ady Barkan and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to make it sound like Biden had agreed to "defund" the police. Barkan, who has ALS and speaks through a computer voice simulator, tweeted that he has "lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts," accused Scalise of having "doctored my words for your own political gain," and asked him to "remove this video immediately" and apologize to "the entire disability community."

Biden's answer about directing money to social services to ease the burden on police "has been featured in advertising worth millions of dollars that accuses Biden of wanting to 'defund' police," David Weigel reports at The Washington Post. But "when he's been asked directly about the 'defund the police' concept, Biden has frustrated critics on the right and left by rejecting it." Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said the decision to "doctor" Barkan's words was "both morally abhorrent and a sign of utter panic."

Scalise initially defended the video as a fair representation of Biden's answer, suggesting that "'redirecting' police funding" is the same as "defunding" the police. Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine told the Post the video had been "condensed" to "the essence of what he was asking." Twitter flagged the video as "manipulated," and Scalise tweeted late Sunday that he will "honor" Barkan's request "and remove the portion of his interview from our video."

"The rest of the video, which accused Democrats of stoking unrest, contained other clips that had been ripped from context," too, Weigel reports. Some Democrats argue that the unpopular idea of "defunding" the police saps support from more broadly popular proposals to redirect some police funding toward preventative programs. Scalise appears to be betting neither idea is popular. Peter Weber

portland protests
Edit

Portland shooting victim, possible suspect identified

6:30 a.m.

The man shot dead in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night after a tense pro-Trump truck parade through downtown was named Aaron "Jay" Danielson, according to Joey Gibson, founder of the far-right group Patriot Prayer. Danielson, who also apparently went by Jay Bishop, was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat when he was shot. Portland police have not provided any information on the shooting, including whether they believe it was connected to clashes between supporters of President Trump and counterprotesters.

Portland police are investigating a 48-year-old man as a possible suspect in the shooting, The Oregonian reports. The man, who was photographed walking away from the scene of the shooting, has described himself as a professional snowboarder and contractor, was cited for carrying a loaded gun at a July 5 demonstration. He wrote in a June 16 post that "today's protesters and antifa are my brothers in arms," he is "100 percent antifa" and he's "willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!" The Oregonian reports.

His social media pages Sunday were full of messages such as: "You better pray to God that the law gets to you first ... Because The Patriots are Storming!!"

The Patriot Prayer group, founded in 2016, has been a regular presence in Portland, even though it is based across the river in Washington state. Its demonstrations, sometimes with allied far-right groups like the Proud Boys, have often led to violent confrontations. Mike Baker, Seattle bureau chief for The New York Times, live-tweeted Saturday's truck parade, and he described the group's unscheduled detour through downtown on MSNBC Sunday.

Portland Mayor Tom Wheeler urged calm in a press conference Sunday, specifically asking people "seeking retribution" to stay out of Portland. "This is not the time to get hotheaded because you read something on Twitter that some guy made up in his mother's basement," he said. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced late Sunday that the Oregon State Police will return to downtown Portland to help the widely criticized local police. "We all must come together — elected officials, community leaders, all of us — to stop the cycle of violence," she said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "unequivocally" condemned "this violence" and "every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right." Trump criticized Wheeler and tweeted, "Rest in peace Jay!" Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver rains fire and cold fury on the RNC 'racial panic' and the Kenosha troubles

5:03 a.m.

This week's Last Week Tonight was, unusually, about things that happened last week, "and the reason we're doing that is that this has been one hell of a week," John Oliver explained Sunday night. "Tonight we're going to talk about two things in particular: The Republican National Convention, and the horrific events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake was repeatedly shot in the back by police and a vigilante killed two people."

Kimberly Guilfoyle's loud RNC speech "very much set the tone for the week," Oliver said. "The main theme of the convention seemed to be 'Telling Lies in Front of Flags,' because it was four days of a full-throated denial of objective reality," Oliver continued — most significantly the assertions that COVID-19 and racism are things of the past.

"A lot of the RNC's messaging on race seemed intended not so much to win over Black voters as to reassure white people that they could vote Republican without being racist," even as the GOP served up a "steady diet of barely disguised racial panic," Oliver said. That brought him to Kenosha, and the Fox News response: "Let's be clear: A 17-year-old vigilante with a rifle cannot maintain order, because a 17-year-old vigilante with a rifle trying to maintain order is himself the definition of disorder — except, of course, if you're a regular viewer of Tucker Carlson, a show that exists to teach its viewers precisely three things: property damage is violence, homicide is order, and pillows are for sale."

The police shooting of Blake and excuses for the white vigilante offer a clear "visual illustration of the differences between being Black and white in America," Oliver said, and "it's somehow especially infuriating" that the events in Kenosha happened concurrently with the RNC's simultaneous denial of racism and stoking of racial violence.

The "exhaustively depressing" reminders of racism were lightened a bit by the "genuinely extraordinary" NBA walkout, Oliver said. "History has repeatedly shown us the system does not respond until it is forced to," and "real discomfort is the only thing that's going to bring about real change here." Voting won't be nearly enough, he said, "because as much as I or the RNC would like to believe that Joe Biden will be an agent of radical change, there's just no reason to believe that." He ended on a fiery, NSFW note, and you can watch below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.