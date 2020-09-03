The next Mario Kart game takes place inside your house

After a tumultuous summer, the final stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign has begun with pretty stable polling — and Cook Report analyst Dave Wasserman has a theory about that:

*boring is not a pejorative term here. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 3, 2020

"Boring," it turns out, is a pretty exiting promise for conservative commentator S.E. Cupp, who recently announced she is voting for Democrat Joe Biden this year. "I never thought that I'd say this, but a new ad from the Biden campaign is speaking my love language," Cupp said on her CNN show Wednesday. "In a nutshell, it's promising to give me my life back. The spot opens with this question to voters: 'Remember when you didn't have to think about the president every single day, and instead there was someone in that office who thought about you?'"

The ad is aimed at Black voters, but it holds an "unquestionable appeal" for those who want "a government you simply don't have to think about all that often," Cupp said, "Politics in the era of Trump has demanded our nearly undivided attention," and "everything from watching football to mask-wearing has become politicized. And that is, to put it gently, awful. Politics and government weren't meant to be the omnipresent center of gravity in our daily lives, all but replacing family, community, work, or church. Our elected officials were never meant to be celebrities or cult figures who demanded our undying attention and adoration."

President "Trump's understanding of government is almost always wrong: absent when you need it most, intrusive when you need it least, and existing only to fulfill only his self-interested needs," Cupp argued. "We could sure use a break from this. Now more than ever, we need to focus on healing our families and our communities, and not on the federal government. And we need a president who gets that. So I don't need Joe Biden to promise to solve all our problems — he can't, and he shouldn't. But if he's promising to be less important in my life and yours, well that's frankly the kind of relief we all desperately need." Peter Weber