racing from home
The next Mario Kart game takes place inside your house

10:58 a.m.

Even the Mario Kart franchise is working from home now.

Nintendo on Thursday announced Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, the series' new installment that will see players actually racing in their own homes, per Polygon. To play, users set up gates to create courses in the real world, and as they play on the Nintendo Switch, a physical RC car will race around like it is inside the game. Yes, the racing series that has taken gamers through jungles, icy mountains, and haunted castles is now headed into ... your living room.

Home Circuit, which hits the Switch in October, was revealed during a stream Nintendo held based around the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros, and a trailer demonstrated how the game works in action. Nintendo says the RC car "responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race."

Granted, for those who live in small apartments, the experience might not end up being quite as smooth as that advertisement makes it appear, and the game isn't cheap: it will set players back $100. No word yet on whether it comes with actual banana peels. Brendan Morrow

police investigations
Protests begin in Rochester, New York, after Black man's suffocation death in police custody

10:30 a.m.

Dozens of protesters gathered in the streets of Rochester, New York, on Wednesday night after body camera footage of the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, in police custody became public.

Prude, 41, died of asphyxiation March 30 after his family removed him from life support, seven days after police arrested him on the street. They put a "spit hood" over his head and pressed his face into the road for two minutes before an officer noticed he was not moving and asked, "You good, man?" the Democrat & Chronicle reports.

Prude was visiting family in Rochester on March 23, and his brother Joe Prude called the police after Daniel Prude "ran out of his home in an erratic state" in near-freezing temperatures, The New York Times reports. He had been taken to the hospital the day before for apparent mental health distress. The footage showed police telling Prude to "stop spitting," while Daniel Prude at one point demanded the officer's gun.

Joe Prude told the Democrat & Chronicle that the police "treated my brother like a piece of garbage." The New York Civil Liberties Union said Prude's death was an example of how police are unequipped to handle people in mental distress, tweeting that he "needed mental health assistance" but was instead "handcuffed in near-freezing temperatures and killed by Rochester police."

The city said it was investigating Prude's death until New York Attorney General Letitia James began her own investigation in April. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he hadn't seen the video, but it was described to him as "very disturbing." He affirmed the incident was "under investigation and has been for months." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Over 880,000 more Americans filed new jobless claims last week

9:55 a.m.
The US Department of Labor Building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has come in below one million this week, the lowest level during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labor Department on Thursday said a total of 881,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week. This was lower than the 950,000 claims that economists had been expecting, and continuing claims also fell by 1.24 million, CNBC reports.

It's also the lowest level the weekly jobless claims have reached since the COVID-19 crisis began in the United States, NBC News reports. Last month, the number of weekly jobless claims had dipped below one million for the first time during the pandemic, but experts expressed fears that they were headed in the wrong direction after they rose above one million after that.

Still, Bloomberg notes that Thursday's figure wasn't "directly comparable" to that of week prior due to a methodology change the Labor Department made, and according to NPR, without the new seasonal adjustment change, "state unemployment claims rose by more than 7,500." Additionally, CNN notes that almost 760,000 Americans filed for unemployment under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which was up from the week before.

And while the number of new jobless claims has declined, it's still historically high, The New York Times notes, as the record for most claims filed in one week prior to the pandemic was 695,000. Economic analyst Mark Hamrick noted to NBC News, "The fact remains that these are extremely elevated numbers and that we have to brace for further job loss in the coming weeks and months." Brendan Morrow

#NeverTrump
3 former GOP governors, including Michigan's Rick Snyder, endorse Biden

8:49 a.m.
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Another group of Republicans is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden on Thursday, this one made up of nearly 100 former governors and lawmakers. The "Republicans and Independents for Biden" group is headed by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman — who already endorsed Biden at the Democratic National Convention — and its members include former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and, more surprisingly, former two-term Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R), who left office in 2019. About a fifth of the group is Michigan Republicans, including former congressmen Joe Schwarz and Dave Trott.

"Having worked with Joe Biden and Donald Trump when I was governor, I believe Biden is the clear choice to put our country back on a positive path," Snyder told Reuters. He elaborated in a USA Today op-ed, explaining that Trump "lacks a moral compass" and governs like "a bully," and "being a bully and being strong are not the same thing."

The economy — once the president's ace card — has been strong under Trump, but "it reminds me of the old expression that it is better to be lucky than smart," Snyder said. "Some regulatory reforms have been helpful. But his tax reform was a failure." And despite "some good agreements" in foreign policy, he added, "overall, our nation is no longer respected as a leader on world affairs." Snyder assured his party that "while I am endorsing Joe Biden for president, I am still a Republican who also will be publicly supporting Republican candidates at the local, state, and federal level."

"Republicans and Independents for Biden" is affiliated with the Lincoln Project, a group of GOP operatives working to defeat Trump. Other anti-Trump GOP groups include 43 Alumni for Biden, made up of hundreds of officials who worked for George W. Bush, and Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told Reuters that Trump has unprecedented support among "real Republican voters." Peter Weber

moratorium
Facebook won't accept new political ads in the week before the November election

8:18 a.m.
The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook is gearing up for the 2020 presidential election with a series of policy changes.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the slate of changes the company will implement ahead of November's presidential election, which include rejecting any new political ads in the week prior to Election Day. Ads that started running before that week will still be allowed.

Additionally, noting that it may take some time for a winner to be declared in the presidential race due to the increased use of mail-in voting during the pandemic, Zuckerberg said Facebook plans to place a label on any posts from candidates trying to prematurely declare victory, and Facebook's voting information center will provide users with information about how there's "nothing illegitimate" about the result not coming in right away.

Other steps Facebook will take include removing both explicit and implicit "misrepresentations" about voting. As an example, Zuckerberg said Facebook would remove a post that said, "I hear anybody with a driver's license gets a ballot this year," since this "might mislead you about what you need to do to get a ballot." The company will also remove posts claiming people will contract COVID-19 if they vote.

These changes come as Facebook has faced heavy criticism for the way it has dealt with misinformation on the platform, which sparked an advertiser boycott earlier this year. Last month, The New York Times reported that Facebook was preparing for the possibility of President Trump trying to delegitimize the election result on the platform. Trump has already claimed that the "only way" he will lose the election is if it's "rigged."

In his post announcing the changes, Zuckerberg expressed fears that "with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalized, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
3 times as many officers have died from COVID-19 as guns this year, police groups say

7:43 a.m.
Prison guard in California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"More cops have died from COVID this year than have been killed on patrol," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday in Pittsburgh, and he wasn't wrong. In fact, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, "on-the-job coronavirus infections were responsible for a least 100 officer deaths, more than gun violence, car accidents, and all other causes combined." The Post cited nearly identical numbers from two nonprofits that track law enforcement fatalities, the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF)

As of Sept. 2, the ODMP found, 100 law enforcement officers have died from COVID-19 infections convincingly linked to their performing official duties. That doesn't count another 150 officers presumed to have died from coronavirus cases contracted in the line of duty, ODMP executive director Chris Cosgriff told the Post. In contrast, 35 officers were killed by gunfire, 33 in vehicle-related accidents, and 13 of other causes. NLEOMF counts 97 COVID deaths, 33 firearms-related fatalities, 32 traffic-related deaths, and 21 from other causes.

"By the end of this pandemic, it is very likely that COVID will surpass 9/11 as the single largest incident cause of death for law enforcement officers," Cosgriff said. Along with the 72 officers killed in the terrorist attacks, 300 more have died from cancer tied to the aftermath, ODMP says.

Both groups include not just police officers and sheriff's deputies in their tallies, but also military police, federal law enforcement officers, and correctional officers, and it is the correctional officers that have been hit hardest, Cosgriff said. Prisons and jails have been some of the biggest hot spots for COVID-19 infections, and at least 928 inmates and 72 prison staff have died of the virus, according to the Marshall Project. Peter Weber

Hard Place
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he and his family had COVID-19, calls it 'a real kick in the gut'

6:23 a.m.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced Wednesday that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago, and while his two young daughters recovered quickly, he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, "had a rough go." Johnson, now the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, said he has experienced some real low points in his life, but not being able to protect his family from the dangerous coronavirus "was a real kick in the gut." He and his family are healthy now and "counting our blessings," he added.

Johnson said he and his family "were on lockdown since March," and had been "disciplined" and "quarantined" until they had over some other "incredibly disciplined" friends and family members who turned out to be carrying the virus. "These are people who we love and trust, and these are people who we still love and trust," he explained. "They are devastated, by the way," and "have no idea where they picked it up." He suggested viewers "apply an even greater discipline to having people over to your house," including only allowing guests over who have tested negative for COVID-19. He also urged everyone to mask up.

"It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda," Johnson said. "It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask." Johnson, 48, is one of the highest-profile celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 since Tom Hanks. More than 6.1 million people have also tested positive in the U.S., and nearly 186,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Peter Weber

2020 ad watch
A new Biden ad promising a dull presidency is 'speaking my love language,' CNN's S.E. Cupp raves

5:28 a.m.

After a tumultuous summer, the final stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign has begun with pretty stable polling — and Cook Report analyst Dave Wasserman has a theory about that:

"Boring," it turns out, is a pretty exiting promise for conservative commentator S.E. Cupp, who recently announced she is voting for Democrat Joe Biden this year. "I never thought that I'd say this, but a new ad from the Biden campaign is speaking my love language," Cupp said on her CNN show Wednesday. "In a nutshell, it's promising to give me my life back. The spot opens with this question to voters: 'Remember when you didn't have to think about the president every single day, and instead there was someone in that office who thought about you?'"

The ad is aimed at Black voters, but it holds an "unquestionable appeal" for those who want "a government you simply don't have to think about all that often," Cupp said, "Politics in the era of Trump has demanded our nearly undivided attention," and "everything from watching football to mask-wearing has become politicized. And that is, to put it gently, awful. Politics and government weren't meant to be the omnipresent center of gravity in our daily lives, all but replacing family, community, work, or church. Our elected officials were never meant to be celebrities or cult figures who demanded our undying attention and adoration."

President "Trump's understanding of government is almost always wrong: absent when you need it most, intrusive when you need it least, and existing only to fulfill only his self-interested needs," Cupp argued. "We could sure use a break from this. Now more than ever, we need to focus on healing our families and our communities, and not on the federal government. And we need a president who gets that. So I don't need Joe Biden to promise to solve all our problems — he can't, and he shouldn't. But if he's promising to be less important in my life and yours, well that's frankly the kind of relief we all desperately need." Peter Weber

