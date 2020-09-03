See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
7 trials suggest common steroids can reduce coronavirus death risk

12:19 p.m.
Dexamethasone tablets
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A collection of studies have discovered another viable — and easily accessible — coronavirus treatment.

Common steroids have proven effective in reducing the risk of death for severely ill COVID-19 patients, a World Health Organization analysis of seven clinical trials published Wednesday in the the Journal of the American Medical Association has found. Thanks to these positive results, the WHO is recommending these steroids be a part of "standard care" for "severe and critical" COVID-19 cases, Stat News reports.

The seven randomized clinical trials used three common steroids to treat 1,700 severely ill COVID-19 patients, seemingly resulting in a one-third reduction in the death rate among them. Dexamethasone led to a 36 percent drop in the death rate among 1,282 patients in three trials, while hydrocortisone reduced the death rate by 31 percent in 274 patients. An additional editorial in JAMA from two American medical professors added to the WHO's findings, saying the corticosteroids should be "first-line treatment for critically ill patients with COVID-19."

In its updated health guidance, the WHO said corticosteroids should be used on severely ill patients for 7–10 days. Anyone with a mild case of coronavirus should not get the steroid treatment, as it would "rapidly deplete global resources and deprive patients who may benefit from it most as potentially life-saving therapy." Kathryn Krawczyk

'an important weekend'
Fauci urges Americans to help prevent another COVID-19 surge after Labor Day weekend

1:17 p.m.

The nation's top infectious disease expert is urging Americans to practice caution over Labor Day weekend in order to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to CNN on Thursday and implored Americans to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds over the coming holiday weekend.

"We don't want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following other holiday weekends," Fauci said.

Fauci went on to add that this doesn't mean Americans can't enjoy the weekend or must "lock yourself in a room," but he stressed the need to follow health guidelines and emphasized that any gatherings should be kept outside, as this is "much, much, much more preferable" than having them indoors.

Noting there has recently been an uptick in COVID-19 test positivity especially among young people in certain states like Montana and Michigan, Fauci expressed concern about a potential surge if health guidelines are not followed, something that's especially important to avoid ahead of the fall.

"We don't want to see a surge under any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall, we want to go into that with a running start in the right direction," Fauci said. "We don't want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again. So it really is an important weekend." Brendan Morrow

racing from home
The next Mario Kart game takes place inside your house

10:58 a.m.

Even the Mario Kart franchise is working from home now.

Nintendo on Thursday announced Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, the series' new installment that will see players actually racing in their own homes, per Polygon. To play, users set up gates to create courses in the real world, and as they play on the Nintendo Switch, a physical RC car will race around like it is inside the game. Yes, the racing series that has taken gamers through jungles, icy mountains, and haunted castles is now headed into ... your living room.

Home Circuit, which hits the Switch in October, was revealed during a stream Nintendo held based around the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros, and a trailer demonstrated how the game works in action. Nintendo says the RC car "responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race."

Granted, for those who live in small apartments, the experience might not end up being quite as smooth as that advertisement makes it appear, and the game isn't cheap: it will set players back $100. No word yet on whether it comes with actual banana peels. Brendan Morrow

police investigations
Protests begin in Rochester, New York, after Black man's suffocation death in police custody

10:30 a.m.

Dozens of protesters gathered in the streets of Rochester, New York, on Wednesday night after body camera footage of the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, in police custody became public.

Prude, 41, died of asphyxiation March 30 after his family removed him from life support, seven days after police arrested him on the street. They put a "spit hood" over his head and pressed his face into the road for two minutes before an officer noticed he was not moving and asked, "You good, man?" the Democrat & Chronicle reports.

Prude was visiting family in Rochester on March 23, and his brother Joe Prude called the police after Daniel Prude "ran out of his home in an erratic state" in near-freezing temperatures, The New York Times reports. He had been taken to the hospital the day before for apparent mental health distress. The footage showed police telling Prude to "stop spitting," while Daniel Prude at one point demanded the officer's gun.

Joe Prude told the Democrat & Chronicle that the police "treated my brother like a piece of garbage." The New York Civil Liberties Union said Prude's death was an example of how police are unequipped to handle people in mental distress, tweeting that he "needed mental health assistance" but was instead "handcuffed in near-freezing temperatures and killed by Rochester police."

The city said it was investigating Prude's death until New York Attorney General Letitia James began her own investigation in April. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he hadn't seen the video, but it was described to him as "very disturbing." He affirmed the incident was "under investigation and has been for months." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Over 880,000 more Americans filed new jobless claims last week

9:55 a.m.
The US Department of Labor Building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has come in below one million this week, the lowest level during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labor Department on Thursday said a total of 881,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week. This was lower than the 950,000 claims that economists had been expecting, and continuing claims also fell by 1.24 million, CNBC reports.

It's also the lowest level the weekly jobless claims have reached since the COVID-19 crisis began in the United States, NBC News reports. Last month, the number of weekly jobless claims had dipped below one million for the first time during the pandemic, but experts expressed fears that they were headed in the wrong direction after they rose above one million after that.

Still, Bloomberg notes that Thursday's figure wasn't "directly comparable" to that of week prior due to a methodology change the Labor Department made, and according to NPR, without the new seasonal adjustment change, "state unemployment claims rose by more than 7,500." Additionally, CNN notes that almost 760,000 Americans filed for unemployment under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which was up from the week before.

And while the number of new jobless claims has declined, it's still historically high, The New York Times notes, as the record for most claims filed in one week prior to the pandemic was 695,000. Economic analyst Mark Hamrick noted to NBC News, "The fact remains that these are extremely elevated numbers and that we have to brace for further job loss in the coming weeks and months." Brendan Morrow

#NeverTrump
3 former GOP governors, including Michigan's Rick Snyder, endorse Biden

8:49 a.m.
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Another group of Republicans is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden on Thursday, this one made up of nearly 100 former governors and lawmakers. The "Republicans and Independents for Biden" group is headed by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman — who already endorsed Biden at the Democratic National Convention — and its members include former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and, more surprisingly, former two-term Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R), who left office in 2019. About a fifth of the group is Michigan Republicans, including former congressmen Joe Schwarz and Dave Trott.

"Having worked with Joe Biden and Donald Trump when I was governor, I believe Biden is the clear choice to put our country back on a positive path," Snyder told Reuters. He elaborated in a USA Today op-ed, explaining that Trump "lacks a moral compass" and governs like "a bully," and "being a bully and being strong are not the same thing."

The economy — once the president's ace card — has been strong under Trump, but "it reminds me of the old expression that it is better to be lucky than smart," Snyder said. "Some regulatory reforms have been helpful. But his tax reform was a failure." And despite "some good agreements" in foreign policy, he added, "overall, our nation is no longer respected as a leader on world affairs." Snyder assured his party that "while I am endorsing Joe Biden for president, I am still a Republican who also will be publicly supporting Republican candidates at the local, state, and federal level."

"Republicans and Independents for Biden" is affiliated with the Lincoln Project, a group of GOP operatives working to defeat Trump. Other anti-Trump GOP groups include 43 Alumni for Biden, made up of hundreds of officials who worked for George W. Bush, and Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told Reuters that Trump has unprecedented support among "real Republican voters." Peter Weber

moratorium
Facebook won't accept new political ads in the week before the November election

8:18 a.m.
The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook is gearing up for the 2020 presidential election with a series of policy changes.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the slate of changes the company will implement ahead of November's presidential election, which include rejecting any new political ads in the week prior to Election Day. Ads that started running before that week will still be allowed.

Additionally, noting that it may take some time for a winner to be declared in the presidential race due to the increased use of mail-in voting during the pandemic, Zuckerberg said Facebook plans to place a label on any posts from candidates trying to prematurely declare victory, and Facebook's voting information center will provide users with information about how there's "nothing illegitimate" about the result not coming in right away.

Other steps Facebook will take include removing both explicit and implicit "misrepresentations" about voting. As an example, Zuckerberg said Facebook would remove a post that said, "I hear anybody with a driver's license gets a ballot this year," since this "might mislead you about what you need to do to get a ballot." The company will also remove posts claiming people will contract COVID-19 if they vote.

These changes come as Facebook has faced heavy criticism for the way it has dealt with misinformation on the platform, which sparked an advertiser boycott earlier this year. Last month, The New York Times reported that Facebook was preparing for the possibility of President Trump trying to delegitimize the election result on the platform. Trump has already claimed that the "only way" he will lose the election is if it's "rigged."

In his post announcing the changes, Zuckerberg expressed fears that "with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalized, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
3 times as many officers have died from COVID-19 as guns this year, police groups say

7:43 a.m.
Prison guard in California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"More cops have died from COVID this year than have been killed on patrol," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday in Pittsburgh, and he wasn't wrong. In fact, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, "on-the-job coronavirus infections were responsible for a least 100 officer deaths, more than gun violence, car accidents, and all other causes combined." The Post cited nearly identical numbers from two nonprofits that track law enforcement fatalities, the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF)

As of Sept. 2, the ODMP found, 100 law enforcement officers have died from COVID-19 infections convincingly linked to their performing official duties. That doesn't count another 150 officers presumed to have died from coronavirus cases contracted in the line of duty, ODMP executive director Chris Cosgriff told the Post. In contrast, 35 officers were killed by gunfire, 33 in vehicle-related accidents, and 13 of other causes. NLEOMF counts 97 COVID deaths, 33 firearms-related fatalities, 32 traffic-related deaths, and 21 from other causes.

"By the end of this pandemic, it is very likely that COVID will surpass 9/11 as the single largest incident cause of death for law enforcement officers," Cosgriff said. Along with the 72 officers killed in the terrorist attacks, 300 more have died from cancer tied to the aftermath, ODMP says.

Both groups include not just police officers and sheriff's deputies in their tallies, but also military police, federal law enforcement officers, and correctional officers, and it is the correctional officers that have been hit hardest, Cosgriff said. Prisons and jails have been some of the biggest hot spots for COVID-19 infections, and at least 928 inmates and 72 prison staff have died of the virus, according to the Marshall Project. Peter Weber

