Los Angeles County hits 121 degrees as California wildfires set records

Christopher Nolan's Tenet brought in $20 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend as it had the highest grossing opening weekend of any film in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic forced cinemas across the country to close, CNBC reports. The spy thriller has made nearly $150 million worldwide following up on last week's surprisingly strong foreign debut, adding $78.3 million in foreign markets over the weekend, including $30 million in China.

Tenet would have been expected to make $35 million to $55 million in its domestic debut pre-COVID, which would have put it in the neighborhood of other Nolan films such as Interstellar and Inception. The weekend's take was limited by a cap on attendance at 50 percent capacity. Also, only about 65 percent of U.S. theaters have reopened.

Back in June, Natascha Tuznik, an infectious disease expert from UC Davis, declared movie theaters "less risky" than gyms and bars when it comes to places you could potentially contract COVID-19. But her prediction hinges on everyone in the theater wearing a mask, refraining from talking, facing the same direction, and remaining socially distant. "Remember, 'less risk' doesn't mean 'no risk,'" Tuznik said. Read all her tips for staying safe at the movies here. Harold Maass