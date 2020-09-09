See More Speed Reads
The Academy's new Oscars inclusion requirements appear fairly 'easy to meet'

8:16 a.m.

New rules are being implemented at the Oscars. So just how much will they change the show?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in June it would introduce new "representation and inclusion standards" to qualify for the Oscars, and the organization this week provided the details. Starting in 2024, to qualify for Best Picture, a film must meet two of four diversity standards, The New York Times reports.

The first standard pertains to on-screen representation, and to meet it, a film must either have one lead or significant supporting actor who is from an underrepresented group, have at least 30 percent of the actors in secondary roles be from underrepresented groups, or have a main storyline centered around an underrepresented group. The other three standards, however, relate to inclusion off screen among the creative leadership and crew, as well as in departments like marketing and distribution. The announcement of these rules was a significant moment in the history of the Academy, which has long faced criticism for the lack of diversity among its nominees.

Still, The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan notes it seems that "almost every film," including a movie like The Irishman that revolves around white men, "would still be nominated under the new guidelines." After all, the Academy is only requiring movies to meet two of the standards, and Buchanan observes that the last two regarding off-screen representation are quite "easy to meet" with a "robust internship program and a marketing department that's relatively diverse," and so ultimately, "less may change than we think."

Writer Mark Harris points out, though, that it may be "easier for studio movies to meet these standards" than independent films, since the studio movies can qualify just through their internship program and marketing department. Given this, and some other potential issues, Harris speculates that by 2024, the rules may be "relaxed just enough so that, guess what, basically every movie can meet them." Brendan Morrow

tesla woes
Tesla's stock sees biggest one-day drop ever

8:15 a.m.

Tesla shares plunged by 21 percent on Tuesday in the biggest one-day loss ever for the stock, CNBC notes. Tesla shares soared recently ahead of the electric-car company's recent 5-to-1 share split, with its market value surpassing that of some leading rival automakers, including Toyota and Volkswagen. But Tesla's fortunes reversed after the committee that adds companies to the S&P 500 index passed over Tesla on Friday, picking up e-commerce site Etsy and automatic test equipment maker Teradyne instead.

Many investors expected Tesla to make the cut this quarter after reporting its fourth straight profitable quarter in July. The stock dropped by 7 percent in after-hours trading on Friday after the news broke, and U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Harold Maass

cohen knows
Trump personally ordered the National Enquirer's hits on Ted Cruz's dad and Marco Rubio, Michael Cohen claims

7:18 a.m.

The National Enquirer's role in boosting Donald Trump in the 2016 election, from burying stories of his extramarital affairs to attacking his rivals, has sort of faded from view during the 2020 election, with the diminished tabloid under new editorial management if not new ownership. But Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, has some allegations about the Enquirer and its publisher, David Pecker, in his new book, Disloyal: A Memoir. And they caught the eye of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

"You write that the president personally approved that insane story in the National Enquirer that was basically that Ted Cruz's dad killed JFK," and that "in fact, President Trump personally demanded that that photo of ... Ted Cruz's dad appear on the front page of the Enquirer," Maddow told Cohen on Tuesday night. "Do you know if Sen. Cruz knows that Donald Trump approved that personally and made that happen personally?" "Well, he does now," Cohen quipped.

"You also say that the Enquirer, one after another, did hit pieces on all of President Trump's primary rivals," Maddow said. "Was the president involved in okaying all of those stories, too?" Cohen said yes, "David Pecker would reach out to me and he would give me a list of things that he was intending to do in order to squash Ted Cruz's or Marco Rubio's rise. Whoever was rising in the polls, that's who became the person that we needed to knock out of the race." When Pecker sent him the "salacious rumors" about the rising candidates, Cohen said, he would discuss the smears with Trump, Trump would approve them, and Pecker would run them. Maddow called that "a remarkable campaign contribution to the Donald Trump for President campaign."

You don't have to take Cohen's word. "What's so interesting about the Enquirer in general is that it's had a reputation for being sleazy for so long," a person who was a target of the tabloid told the Los Angeles Times in May, when top editor Dylan Howard was forced out. "Then Trump came along. It's ridiculous how they became an extension of Trump." Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Do face masks act as a crude coronavirus proto-vaccine? Some researchers think it's possible.

5:51 a.m.
Masks for sale
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images

Even if a coronavirus vaccine is approved on an emergency use basis this year, it wouldn't be available for the general public until mid-2021, two industry vaccine experts tell The Washington Post. And that's if everything goes right. But a group of researchers suggested in a New England Journal of Medicine commentary Tuesday that face masks might stand in as a crude substitute until a vaccine is available.

The unproven theory "is inspired by the age-old concept of variolation, the deliberate exposure to a pathogen to generate a protective immune response," The New York Times reports. Before the smallpox vaccine, for example, some doctors would rub smallpox scabs or pus on healthy people to stimulate a more mild case and an immune response to protect against re-infection. With COVID-19, the speculation is that a mask cuts down on the number of viruses that enter a person's airway, and if a small number slip through or around the mask, it may prompt strong and enduring immunity.

There is some research on hamsters and observational studies of humans that lend credence to the ideas that masks block out just enough virus to encourage mild or asymptomatic infections, and that such low-grade infections spark a protective immune response. But trying to prove the theory of masks as proto-vaccine through clinical trials would be unethical, the Times reports.

Some infectious disease experts told the Times they are skeptical masks would even work in that way, and all of the researchers warned against trying to intentionally infect yourself with small amounts of the coronavirus. "People definitely got smallpox and died from variolation," notes Columbia University virologist Angela Rasmussen. But Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at U.C. San Francisco and coauthor of the NEJM commentary, said people should wear masks anyway, so "why not drive up the possibility of not getting sick and having some immunity while we're waiting for the vaccine?" Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump versus the media
Late night hosts seek the bigger picture in Trump's 'losers' and 'suckers' scandal, tragicomic Texas boat parade

4:08 a.m.

President Trump "held another fake press conference/campaign rally at the White House where he pretended that everything's great as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage," Seth Meyers said on Tuesday's Late Night. But his "most brazen and infuriating act of reality distortion yesterday came when he tried to con people into thinking he's an anti-war president. Trump was responding to the furor over The Atlantic's bombshell report that he called Americans who died in war 'losers and suckers' — which has been confirmed by multiple outlets, including the AP, CNN, and even Fox News, and also by common sense."

The story "is such a perfect window into the reality-distortion machine on the right," Meyers said, "because even Fox News — whose own national security reporter, Jennifer Griffin, confirmed the story — has sought to undercut it" to "serve the president's agenda."

Yes, Trump held a 45-minute Labor Day press conference "where he launched an attack against leaders of the U.S. military, he launched more insults at Joe Biden, and he even launched something from his nose," Jimmy Fallon showed at The Tonight Show. "Hey, you know what could have stopped that projectile? A mask."

Trump also denied "The Atlantic's report that Trump called fallen service members 'losers' and 'suckers,'" Fallon said, and "other than the 245 times Trump has actually called someone a 'loser' and a 'sucker' on Twitter, he'd never say anything like that. That's right, Trump allegedly made outrageously offensive remarks, so you know what that means: Nothing happens to Trump and Billy Bush gets fired."

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign "blew through $800 million in a few months," Fallon said. "Who's running his campaign? Trump in the '80s? In the '90s? ... You can tell Trump's campaign is running out of money because this weekend they sunk a bunch of boats for the insurance money." He showed some Saturday's ill-fated Trump boat rally outside Austin. "Yep, the event's Facebook page said, 'Let's really make a statement.' Unfortunately that statement was: 'Help, my boat is sinking!'"

"On Saturday — you may have heard about this — I went to this cool, fun little boat parade in Texas, and sadly my ship sank," Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Josh Gad joked. "Her name was the HMS Metaphor, and she will be greatly missed." Watch him try helping remote learning as Frozen's Olaf below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Wisconsin farmer plants millions of sunflowers, invites visitors to each take home a dozen

2:04 a.m.
A sunflower.
Eric Cabanis/AFP via Getty Images

Usually, the fields at Scott Thompson's family farm in Bristol, Wisconsin, are only filled with strawberries, raspberries, or pumpkins, but this summer, he wanted to try something new to bring joy to visitors.

Thompson planted more than two million sunflowers, with the cheerful blooms covering more than 22 acres on the farm. He told CNN his family has operated the farm for more than seven decades, but this is the first time flowers have been planted. "We just did it ... and we just kept building," Thompson said.

The sunflowers dot more than 15 fields, so people have plenty of space and can safely social-distance as they take in the beauty of the flowers. The farm is still selling fruit, but visitors are also invited to take a dozen sunflowers home with them. "One of the things that's so cool about this is everyone is so happy," Thompson told CNN. "We get all these comments on Facebook, or if I'm out in the field, everybody is like, 'Thanks for doing this' and 'This is what I needed.'" Catherine Garcia

Vote fraud fraud
Top GOP election lawyer slams Trump's vote fraud claims, says the GOP searched fruitlessly for decades

1:46 a.m.

"Legions of Republican lawyers have searched in vain over four decades for fraudulent double voting," Benjamin Ginsberg, a newly retired top Republican Party election lawyer, writes in a Washington Post op-ed published late Tuesday. "At long last, they have a blatant example of a major politician urging his supporters to illegally vote twice. The only hitch is that the candidate is President Trump."

Trump's repeated exhortations to commit vote fraud, paired with his frequent claims that the election will be "rigged" and "fraudulent," are "doubly wrong," Ginsberg writes. They make the GOP's "torrent of 2020 voting litigation" look like "transactional hypocrisy," and they are false. "The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there's no proof of widespread fraud," he concedes. "At most, there are isolated incidents — by both Democrats and Republicans. Elections are not rigged."

"These are painful conclusions for me to reach," Ginsberg adds, setting out an overview of his "38 years in the GOP's legal trenches," including serving as counsel to the Republican National Committee and six of the last four GOP presidential nominees.

Each Election Day since 1984, I've been in precincts looking for voting violations, or in Washington helping run the nationwide GOP Election Day operations, overseeing the thousands of Republican lawyers and operatives each election on alert for voting fraud. In every election, Republicans have been in polling places and vote tabulation centers. Republican lawyers in every state have been able to examine mail-in/absentee ballot programs. [Benjamin Ginsberg, The Washington Post]

The GOP lawyers and conservative activists found only a "minuscule" amount of fraud, mail-in or otherwise, and despite looking, Trump's 2016 campaign "could produce no hard evidence of systemic fraud," Ginsberg writes. Trump even put "the most vociferous hunters of Democratic election fraud" in charge of presidential commission on "election integrity," he notes, and "it disbanded without finding anything." Read Ginsberg's entire op-ed, including his warning for the GOP, at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
12-year-old cook launches business after creating her own special wing sauces

1:35 a.m.

A'Jzala Johnson, 12, has spent a lot of time in her kitchen over the last several months, and she has two flavorful concoctions to show for it.

The Luling, Louisiana, resident has always enjoyed cooking, and while in quarantine she created her very own wing sauces: BBQ & Tangy and Hot & Spicy. She decided to bottle her products under the name BabyJay's Wing Sauce, and on her first day in business, she sold 40 five-ounce bottles to members of her community. Word spread across town about how good her sauces are, and Johnson has since expanded to offer gallon jugs for $25.

Johnson is hard at work mixing spices and other ingredients together to make a third sauce, which is based off of Hot Cheetos. She told Good Morning America she hopes to one day own a food truck and see her bottles on store shelves. Her mother, Alicia Johnson, said she is "proud" of her daughter, and "as long as she does something to keep her busy, I'll keep buying bottles and we will keep selling sauces." Catherine Garcia

