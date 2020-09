Tropical Storm Sally expected to strengthen into hurricane as it moves toward New Orleans

Tropical Storm Sally pounded south Florida with heavy rain on Saturday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters believe that by Tuesday morning, Sally could hit near New Orleans as a Category 2 hurricane.

The storm is strengthening as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico, and as of Sunday night has sustained winds of 60 mph, CNN reports. Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, where storm surges of up to 11 feet are possible. Forecasters also say some areas between southeast Louisiana and the western Florida Panhandle could see extreme rainfall of more than 12 inches.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) declared a state of emergency on Saturday, and said on Sunday while he does not yet know where Sally will make landfall, "we have every reason to believe that this storm represents a very significant threat to the people of southeast Louisiana." Sally is the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season; the average for a season is 12. Catherine Garcia