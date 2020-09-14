Bob Woodward: Historians will write about Trump's 'lost month of February' for decades

-
Bob Woodward: Historians will write about Trump's 'lost month of February' for decades10:27 a.m.
-
Vindman: Trump is Putin's 'free chicken'10:34 a.m.
-
Fox News' Lara Logan has some wild theories about U.S. riots and China9:59 a.m.
-
3 labs have independently confirmed Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says8:29 a.m.
-
Trump's 'socialism' label appears to be hurting non-socialist Joe Biden in key swing states6:59 a.m.
-
Court-tapped judge-advocate tears into Barr's 'corrupt and politically motivated' move to drop Flynn case5:16 a.m.
-
Japan's likely next prime minister selected in ruling party vote4:08 a.m.
-
Surprise resignation of federal prosecutor ups concerns Barr is leaning on Durham investigation3:25 a.m.
10:27 a.m.
10:34 a.m.
9:59 a.m.
3 labs have independently confirmed Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says
8:29 a.m.
6:59 a.m.
Court-tapped judge-advocate tears into Barr's 'corrupt and politically motivated' move to drop Flynn case
5:16 a.m.
4:08 a.m.
Surprise resignation of federal prosecutor ups concerns Barr is leaning on Durham investigation
3:25 a.m.