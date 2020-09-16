Trump predicts 'super V' economic recovery, not K-shaped, says 'stocks are owned by everybody'

Polling consistently shows the economy to be President Trump's strongest issue, and he defended his record in an ABC News town hall in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Many economists look at the economy since COVID-19 hit and see a K-shaped recovery — where "the people at the top who have a lot of stocks are doing pretty well" while everyone else is sliding downward, as moderator George Stephanopoulos put it. Trump is more bullish. "It looks like it's going to be a super V," he told an uncommitted voter who had asked him about acting more "presidential." "We're going to have a great economy next year."

"George, stocks are owned by everybody" -- pressed on the fact that only half the jobs lost during the pandemic have come back, Trump quickly pivots to hyping the Dow pic.twitter.com/MagPCMBHqp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2020

The stock markets have recovered and even reached new highs, driven by tech companies, but half the 22.2 million workers who lost their jobs in the pandemic are still out of work. When Stephanopoulos pointed that out, Trump said: "George, stocks are owned by everybody. You know, they talk about the stock market is so good, that's 401(k)s. ... You have people that aren't wealthy but have done well because of the stock market."

About 55 percent of U.S. adults own stocks, either in individual companies or mutual or index funds, Gallup reported in June. And the richest 1 percent of Americans own more than half the stock owned by U.S. households, the Financial Times found. New York's Jonathan Chait gave Trump the benefit of the doubt.

Trump answers k-shaped recovery question by saying everybody owns stocks. I wonder if he believes that -- my guess is, as a Fox News/Fox Business channel viewer who talks exclusively to rich guys, he does. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 16, 2020

Trump also suggested incorrectly that America's 50-year growth in income inequality peaked under his predecessor.

TRUMP: If you look under Obama and Biden, the income inequality was phenomenal STEPHANOPOULOS:: It's getting worse now TRUMP: Well, we're talking about a plague coming in pic.twitter.com/B94G0CoR77 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2020

Inequality was still growing in the U.S., Pew noted in pre-pandemic February.