R.I.P.
Forrest Gump author Winston Groom dies at 77

9:53 a.m.
In this Aug. 21, 1995, file photo, Winston Groom, author of Forrest Gump, the book on which the film was based, signs copies of Gump & Co., the sequel to Forrest Gump, at a New York City bookstore.
AP Photo/Anders Krusberg, File

Winston Groom, the author behind Forrest Gump, has died at 77.

Karin Wilson, the mayor of Groom's hometown of Fairhope, Alabama, confirmed the author died on Wednesday night, telling CNN, "We are extremely sad to hear this. He is definitely an icon here."

Groom worked as a reporter for the Washington Star after graduating from the University of Alabama and serving in the U.S. Army, per CNN, and he went on to write a total of 16 fiction and nonfiction books, The Associated Press notes. Among them was Conversations with the Enemy, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, but his most well known book was Forrest Gump, which follows the title character and his unlikely presence throughout history. After being published in 1986, it became a wildly popular movie starring Tom Hanks in 1994, which won six Oscars including Best Picture. In 1995, Groom wrote the sequel Gump and Co., which wasn't adapted into a film.

"While he will be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist and noted author of American history," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) said. "Our hearts and prayers are extended to his family." Brendan Morrow

About TIME
Trump will approve major disaster relief funding for Puerto Rico — 3 years after Hurricane Maria

10:23 a.m.

President Trump is finally getting around to approving aid for Puerto Ricans hit hard by Hurricane Maria — three years after the storm devastated the island.

Trump will approve an $11.6 billion package orchestrated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nydia Velasquez (D-N.Y.), CBS News' David Begnaud first reported. The funding will go toward rebuilding Puerto Rico's power grid that was largely destroyed during the hurricane, leaving some people without power for nearly a year, as well as to the island's education systems.

In a Thursday statement, Velasquez, who is from Puerto Rico and championed relief measures after Hurricane Maria, suggested Trump's motivations were largely political. Trump "dragged his feet and resisted allocating these badly needed funds" for the past three years, but "47 days before the election," seemed to have a change of heart, Velasquez said.

The Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian was more explicit. In a tweet, he noted that Puerto Ricans are a "key demographic" in Florida; the more than 1 million estimated Puerto Ricans in the swing state could easily push it and the entire presidential race in Trump's direction. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
What to expect when you're expecting a COVID-19 vaccine

9:08 a.m.
Redfield, Fauci, Giror
Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images

The Trump administration's communications on a COVID-19 vaccine haven't exactly been seamless.

CDC Director Robert Redfield testified Wednesday that a vaccine won't be "fully available to the American public" until probably "late second quarter, third quarter 2021." That's consistent with estimates from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, and Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientist at Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine initiative.

President Trump said Redfield "made a mistake" with his timeframe and shared "incorrect information." He predicted there will be a vaccine before Election Day and up to 100 million doses delivered by the end of the year — more than double the CDC's most optimistic projection. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Thursday the goal is for 300 million doses by Jan. 1 and "we believe that we can get the vast majority of those at risk with a distribution model that would be available at the end of October."

Moderna, testing one of the most promising vaccine candidates in Phase 3 trials, said Thursday it may not even know if its vaccine works until next year. Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, said he anticipates massive vaccine shortages "in the first half of next year, at least maybe until Labor Day next year."

Assuming at least one of the half-dozen late-stage vaccines pans out and wins approval from an outside panel of experts, states will then have to overcome "a host of logistical and supply chain challenges" to get it distributed to the public, starting with health care and other essential workers, Politico reports. "State officials overseeing the largest and most complex vaccination campaign in history say the effort will require a level of careful coordination with the federal government that's been lacking during the pandemic."

"Many things could still go wrong," and "all the claims and counterclaims about when a vaccine will be ready and how safe it will be — some coming from Trump himself — have created a great deal of public hesitancy, beyond the regular anti-vaccination sentiments," Politico health editor Joanne Kenen writes. But "we've seen amazing science over the last eight or nine months," and "with each passing day, a vaccine is getting closer." Even if the first efforts "aren't as powerful as we'd like," she adds, it will help contain the virus. Peter Weber

Banned
TikTok to reportedly be removed from app stores in the U.S. on Sunday

8:46 a.m.
In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on an American flag background on August 3, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok is reportedly about to be yanked from app stores in the United States.

President Trump last month ordered ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to sell its U.S. operations or face a ban due to national security concerns, and on Friday, the Financial Times and Reuters reported that the Commerce Department is issuing an order to ban TikTok from app stores in the U.S. and prevent Americans from being able to download it. Downloads of the Chinese-owned WeChat are also set to be banned, and the orders will reportedly go into effect on Sept. 20.

A senior Commerce Department official told Reuters that the order will "deplatform" TikTok and WeChat in the U.S., banning app stores such as Apple's and Google's from offering them on a platform "that can be reached from within the United States." Those in the U.S. who have TikTok downloaded will reportedly still be able to access it, but the "experience would degrade over the next two months unless a deal" is approved, the Financial Times says.

The Commerce Department said this step would "protect users in the U.S. by eliminating access to these applications and significantly reducing their functionality."

ByteDance has been in talks with Oracle as Trump's sale deadline loomed, and NBC News reported on Thursday that Bytedance, reportedly accepting terms from the Treasury Department, reached a deal that would see Oracle "taking responsibility for its U.S. operations and user data." However, Trump and officials in China still needed to approve. Brendan Morrow

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts compare Trump's 'heat ray' request to various supervillains, slam his blue state erasure

6:27 a.m.

President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. coronavirus pandemic isn't that bad — if you remove the blue states. "You can't just not count certain states — that's like eating a salad for lunch, a cheeseburger for dinner, then saying, 'If you don't count the burger, I'm vegan," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "All this COVID stuff is so depressing, do we have any lighter Trump news?." He did, if you count "heat rays" as "light" and trying to use them on protesters not depressing. "A heat ray?" Fallon asked. "Who are his advisers? A bunch of Minions stacked on top of each other? Even Kim Jong Un was like, 'That's pretty messed up, dude.'"

The supervillains of the Legion of Doom thought so, too, in a Late Show spoof.

"Evidently, this heat ray is something the military actually has," and "it can make anyone in range feel like their skin is on fire," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "So rest easy, America: The administration doesn't want turn weapons of war on American citizens, because this weapon is way too dangerous for war."

Colbert mocked Attorney General William Barr's comparison of coronavirus lockdown orders to slavery and shared Trump's horror (but not his disbelief) that a coronavirus vaccine won't be widely available until next summer. "I've learned how to make sourdough, I've watched everything on Netflix — all that's left is exercise, and you can't make me!" he said. Colbert also explained why Trump's forget-the-blue-states remarks were "unspeakably monstrous."

Trump's "comments aren't just embarrassing and unpatriotic and just gross, they're also wrong," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Because even if you made the very weird decision to not count deaths from all the blue states, America would still have one of the worst death rates of any country in the world." Michael Kosta suggested granting Trump his wish and making him president of only the red states, and, like Barr, he also had trouble with slavery analogies.

"Just this week we learned that women received unnecessary hysterectomies at an ICE detention facility, the attorney general called for demonstrators to be charged with sedition, and the White House wanted to use a heat ray on peaceful protesters to clear the way for a photo op," Seth Meyers recapped at Late Night. "I think at this point, even Q is an undecided voter." Watch below. Peter Weber

portland protests
Justice Department sought ways to arrest Portland officials on federal criminal charges

4:29 a.m.
Portland in the smoke
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Justice Department officials dispute a report Wednesday in The New York Times that Attorney General William Barr asked federal prosecutors to find a way to bring criminal charges against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) for allowing protesters to briefly set up a police-free zone east of downtown. But Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Thursday that the department has explored whether it can pursue criminal or civil rights charges against officials in Portland, Oregon, for weeks of protest-related violence.

Such charges "would likely present an uphill court battle for federal prosecutors," The Associated Press reports, and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shrugged off the threat as "ridiculous on its face." The Trump administration "has made the cynical decision that the suffering of others is politically beneficial, regardless of the cost," he said in a statement. "The people of this city — and throughout the nation — will not be intimidated."

Trump has made cracking down on protesters in "Democrat-run" cities and states a centerpiece of his re-election campaign, and Barr is leading the charge, reportedly urging prosecutors to charge anti-racism protesters with sedition. Federal charges have been filed against more than 100 people in Portland tied to the civil unrest downtown over the past few months.

"Trump has never seen himself as president of the United States," anti-Trump GOP strategist Stuart Stevens told the Times. "He's a gang leader, and you are either in his gang or you are the enemy." Trump "views and uses politics as a popularity contest, rewarding those he considers personally loyal to him," added David Lapan, a former senior official in Trump's Homeland Security Department. "This isn't high school, and lives are at stake, often with tragic results."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews said Thursday that Trump's policies "uplift all Americans" but claimed "it's no secret some Democrat-run states and cities have failed to create economic growth, secure their streets, or protect the most vulnerable against this virus." Peter Weber

blame it on... jared?
Why has the U.S. COVID-19 response been so bad? Jared Kushner, Vanity Fair suggests.

3:33 a.m.
Jared Kushner
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump and his White House say they've done a great job responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, but by most metrics, including cases and deaths, the U.S. resembles a failed state. Vanity Fair's Katherine Eban "wanted to better understand how the U.S., with its advanced medical systems, unmatched epidemiological know-how, and vaunted regulatory and public health institutions, could have fumbled the crisis so disastrously," she wrote in an article published Thursday. Her pen ended up pointing at Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and overburdened senior adviser.

Specifically, Eban blamed Kushner and his "shadow" coronavirus task force's "quasi-messianic belief in the private sector's ability to respond effectively to the crisis and their contempt for government capabilities." She previously reported that Kushner's team had developed a comprehensive national COVID-19 testing plan — then scrapped it after deciding the coronavirus was a blue-state problem. In her new article, she pieced together the March 21 meeting where everything fell apart, using "recollections, notes, and calendar entries from three people who attended the meeting," the quotations "based on the recollections of one or more individual attendees."

Kushner, seated at the head of the conference table, in a chair taller than all the others, was quick to strike a confrontational tone. "The federal government is not going to lead this response," he announced. "It's up to the states to figure out what they want to do." One attendee explained to Kushner that due to the finite supply of PPE, Americans were bidding against each other and driving prices up. To solve that, businesses eager to help were looking to the federal government for leadership and direction.

"Free markets will solve this," Kushner said dismissively. "That is not the role of government." The same attendee explained that although he believed in open markets, he feared that the system was breaking. As evidence, he pointed to a CNN report about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his desperate call for supplies. ... According to another attendee, Kushner then began to rail against the governor: "Cuomo didn't pound the phones hard enough to get PPE for his state. ... His people are going to suffer and that's their problem." [Vanity Fair]

"That's when I was like, We're screwed," the attendee told Vanity Fair. Read more about how Kushner and key allies put their faith in consultants, made some shady deals involving Kodak and Russia, and arguably failed America at Vanity Fair. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Michigan neighbors solve mystery of a postcard delivered 100 years late

2:01 a.m.
The 100-year-old postcard.
Screenshot/YouTube/Fox 17 WXMI

The postcard addressed to Mrs. Roy McQueen finally arrived at its destination — 100 years after it was sent.

Brittany Keech of Belding, Michigan, found the card mixed in with the bills and advertisements in her mailbox on Sept. 8. "At first, I didn't think much of it, other than that it's old and interesting," Keech told The Washington Post. "But then I took a closer look." She saw that on the front, there was a Halloween illustration, featuring a black cat, owl, and grey-haired witch; on the back, there was a one-cent stamp and an Oct. 29, 1920, postmark.

The letter, written to "Dear Cousins," mentions the writer's mother's "awful lame knees." It ended with a question about whether "Roy got his pants fixed yet." The postcard was signed by Flossie Burgess. Wanting to get this card to someone related to the family, Keech turned to a local Facebook group called Positively Belding for help.

People quickly started leaving comments in response to her post, with librarian Robby Peters offering to do some genealogy research. In the 1920 census, he found that a Roy McQueen lived at Keech's address, and McQueen was married to a Nora Murdock. It appears her niece, Florence "Flossie" Burgess, sent the postcard.

Peters wasn't able to find any direct descendants, but another amateur genealogist, Sheryl Ackerman, got involved, and discovered a great-niece of Roy and Nora's. Ackerman put the woman in touch with Keech, and she is "very interested in having the postcard," Keech told the Post. It's still unclear why it took 100 years for the card to arrive, but a few postal workers commented on Keech's Facebook post and said it's likely the piece of paper fell and became stuck somewhere, and was found a century later when the post office was renovated. Catherine Garcia

