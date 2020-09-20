6 upsets that could happen at the 2020 Emmys

The Emmys this year won't look like ever before — but that doesn't mean there won't be the usual amount of shock upsets.

Pundits are generally in agreement about who will take the top prizes at Sunday's virtual Emmys. But what surprises could be in store? Here are some possibilities.

1. Ozark wins drama series - Critics largely see this top Emmy going to HBO's Succession, but some think Netflix could score an upset with Ozark, which debuted its third season in March. It could get a boost after, Deadline writes, many "housebound viewers finally discovered the series" in COVID-19 lockdown.

2. Insecure wins comedy series - The favorite here is easily Schitt's Creek, but what about Issa Rae's Insecure? Variety's Adam B. Vary is predicting a massive upset, writing that Insecure "feels like the right winner, both in quality and in capturing the current moment."

3. Issa Rae wins lead comedy actress - On that note, could Rae herself surprisingly defeat the heavy favorite, Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara? Vanity Fair says Rae "may be the underdog victor."

4. Ramy Youssef wins lead comedy actor - Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy is poised to win here. But Ramy's Ramy Youssef surprised at the Golden Globes in January by taking the best comedy actor trophy. He wasn't competing against Levy, but still, could he do so again?

5. Zendaya wins lead drama actress - Zendaya wasn't even originally expected to be nominated in this category, but as Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, and Laura Linney duke it out, some see her swooping in for a shock victory.

6. Jason Bateman wins lead drama actor - This category seems like a battle between Succession stars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, but if they split the Succession vote, could Ozark's Bateman, who last year won a surprise directing Emmy, emerge victorious?

Expect the unexpected - more so this year than ever - when the Emmys kick off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Brendan Morrow