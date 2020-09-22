See More Speed Reads
fight fire with fire
Rep. Ilhan Omar fires back after Trump suggests the United States isn't her country

10:40 p.m.

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Trump went after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), echoing comments he made previously about her not being American.

In July 2019, Trump tweeted in reference to Omar and three other freshman women of color — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — saying they needed "to go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Only Omar was born outside of the United States, in Somalia. As a child, her family left the country to escape civil war, and she became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000.

Speaking to his supporters on Tuesday night, Trump declared that he is going to win Minnesota in November because of Omar. "She's telling us how to run our country," he said. "How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? They're going to tell, she's going to tell us, she's telling us how to run our country."

Omar quickly fired back on Twitter, telling Trump, "Firstly, this is my country and I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn't run a country even though you run our country like one." Catherine Garcia

endorsements
Cindy McCain: Only 1 presidential candidate stands for American values, and 'that is Joe Biden'

9:50 p.m.
Cindy McCain.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Cindy McCain endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday night, saying that there is "only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden."

Earlier in the evening, Biden announced during a virtual fundraiser that McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), decided to endorse him after it was reported by multiple news organizations that President Trump called U.S. soldiers who died in combat "losers" and "suckers;" Trump has denied making the comments. John McCain was a U.S. Navy officer and prisoner of war in Vietnam, and three of his children also served in the military.

Over a series of tweets, Cindy McCain explained why she is backing Biden. "My husband John lived by a code: Country first," she said. "We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden."

McCain went on to say that they "don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity. He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight." Biden's son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, was a member of the Delaware Army National Guard who served in Iraq. Catherine Garcia

republicans against trump
Ex-White House Coronavirus Task Force member: Trump is focused on his 'personal agenda,' not Americans

9:02 p.m.
Donald Trump at his June rally in Tulsa.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is actively "undermining" the guidelines developed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Olivia Troye, Vice President Mike Pence's former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, told Andrea Mitchell in an interview that aired during Tuesday's NBC Nightly News.

This was made clear in June, Troye said, when Trump held a rally in Tulsa. Before resigning in July, Troye was a member of the task force, and she said staffers were "scared" to attend the rally because they knew people wouldn't be social distancing. The event was held inside and Trump didn't wear a mask, but none of this surprised Troye. "He's not actually looking out for you," she said. "He's not looking out for these people. He's not looking out for them. He just wants you in that audience so he can have the camera shot of ... his fanfare and the people around him. But the truth is, he's putting those lives at risk."

It was "very challenging" working on the task force, Troye said, because "suddenly the course of what we were doing had changed because that wasn't really what the president wanted. It's very hard when you're trying to actually base things on facts and science and on the data to have a president that wasn't focused on that." Instead, Trump was "really focused on public image, messaging, and it was really more about ... his personal agenda than really the agenda that the task force had at hand, which was how are we going to save and protect Americans."

 A lifelong Republican, Troye appeared in a video released last week by the Republican Voters Against Trump organization, which revealed that she is voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. In the ad, Troye said Trump "doesn't actually care about anyone else but himself," and once stated that COVID-19 was "a good thing" because he didn't like "shaking hands with people. I don't have to shake hands with these disgusting people."

The White House has accused Troye of being disgruntled, and Pence's national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, said on Tuesday he "fired her" and claimed what "she has said, I have never heard." On Twitter, Troye said Kellogg "is telling a bald faced lie to protect the president. I resigned on my own accord & was asked to stay. He never escorted me out. He knows this. I wrote a note thanking all the colleagues who had worked so hard with me in spite of POTUS & I stand by that." Catherine Garcia

endorsements
Cindy McCain plans to endorse Joe Biden

7:44 p.m.
Cindy McCain.
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Tuesday during a virtual fundraiser that Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), will endorse him.

Biden said McCain decided to make her support public after The Atlantic and other news organizations reported that President Trump called U.S. soldiers who died in combat "suckers" and "losers;" Trump has denied making these comments. Prior to McCain's death in 2018, Trump declared he was "no hero," saying of the former Vietnam prisoner of war, "I like people who weren't captured."

Biden and McCain served together in the Senate, and during August's Democratic National Convention, Cindy McCain made an appearance, discussing their friendship. She won't be the only person close to McCain to throw their support behind Biden — last month, dozens of former McCain staffers, including many who worked on his failed 2008 presidential bid, signed a letter saying they are backing Biden. Arizona is a crucial battleground state, and pundits note that her endorsement could give Biden an edge with undecided independent voters. Catherine Garcia

wild weather
Weakened Beta stalls over Texas coast

7:01 p.m.
Heavy surf in Galveston last month.
Ellie Cherryhomes/AFP via Getty Images

Now a tropical depression, Beta is stalled over the Texas coast, hovering about 40 miles north of Port O'Connor with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Beta made landfall as a tropical storm late Monday night, about five miles north of Port O'Connor. As of Tuesday evening, it is moving east-northeast at 5 mph, and by the end of this week, Beta is expected to move over Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

Forecasters are worried there could be extensive flooding in the Houston area, and some parts have already seen up to 14 inches of rain, the National Hurricane Center said. Since Monday evening, fire officials in Houston have conducted nearly 100 water rescues from city roads, The Associated Press reports, and residents are being asked to stay home.

"Your sedan is not a submarine," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "Your minivan is not magical. So stay off the roads right now. Your destination is not worth your life. It's not worth the life of the first responder that's going to have to come and rescue you if you drive into high water and are stuck there." Catherine Garcia

Supreme Court vacancy
Republican advocates are concerned the party could cost them 'ticket splitters' with Supreme Court vote

5:37 p.m.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) are both in jeopardy of losing their re-election bids, and polls show President Trump is also struggling in Maine and Colorado, so it seems like the GOP's platform isn't registering in the two states. Still, there's hope among Republicans that voters will split their tickets between the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and down-ballot Republicans. But, Peter Nicholas writes for The Atlantic, that's fading as the GOP pushes to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee as swiftly as possible.

In Nicholas' view, Collins, Gardner, and others would likely get a boost if Trump put off the nomination, allowing the winner of the presidential contest to make the selection. At the very least, he writes, he could announce the nominee during the lame-duck period, meaning senators wouldn't have to cast polarizing votes before their elections. (Collins said she won't vote for the nominee because it's an election year, while Gardner said he's prepared to approve Trump's unnamed nominee.)

As things stand, both those scenarios are unlikely, which has some Republican advocates worried they'll lose crucial down-ballot votes. "I need suburban women to be ticket splitters, and I can't lose them as ticket splitters," Sarah Chamberlain, the CEO of the moderate Republican Main Street Partnership, told The Atlantic. "If we don't handle this correctly as a party, we're going to have a problem."

While there's a sense Trump is willing to abandon senators like Gardner and Collins, some analysts think Trump is also being left out to dry — by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

Breonna Taylor
Louisville under state of emergency, closes streets in anticipation of Breonna Taylor decision

5:16 p.m.
Workers board up businesses in Louisville.
JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is seemingly preparing for uproar after a update in Breonna Taylor's case.

Police shot and killed Taylor in March while serving a no-knock warrant at the wrong apartment, later sparking protests in Louisville and around the country. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to deliver an update on the case soon, prompting Louisville's mayor and police department to seemingly prepare for more protests this week, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

Police first started blocking access to downtown Louisville and setting up no-parking zones on Monday, prompting downtown businesses to start boarding their windows. The Louisville Metro Police Department also canceled vacation and time off requests for officers for the indefinite future. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer bolstered those moves on Tuesday, using an executive order to block on-street parking downtown and shut down five parking garages. A second executive order implemented a state of emergency in the city.

Fischer and the LMPD's interim chief insisted Tuesday they don't know when the results of the state's investigation into Taylor's killing will come out. Cameron denied a report earlier that month that he was ready to present his findings to a grand jury.

The city of Louisville announced a $12 million wrongful death settlement with Taylor's family last week. Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer renewed calls for the arrest of the officers involved in Taylor's death in a press conference after the settlement. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

The FDA is reportedly about to make approving a coronavirus vaccine before the election a lot tougher

4:26 p.m.
Stephen Hahn.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is poised to roll out new, rigorous standards for an emergency approval for a coronavirus vaccine, The Washington Post reports.

The standards, which appear to be an example of the agency's efforts to increase public trust amid the politicization of vaccine development, could be unveiled as soon as this week and are expected to be much tougher than what was used for the controversial emergency clearances of potential COVID-19 treatments hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma, per the Post. Manufacturers will be asked to follow vaccine trial participants for at least two months after they receive their second shot, two individuals familiar with situation told the Post on condition of anonymity. The agency will also reportedly be looking for at least five severe COVID-19 cases in the placebo group for each trial, as well as some cases of the disease in older people to see if the vaccine works.

Given the new standards, plus the time it will take companies developing vaccine candidates to apply for an emergency use authorization and for the FDA to review the data, "it's hard to imagine how an EUA could possibly occur before December," Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and FDA vaccine advisory board member, told the Post.

That will likely allay at least some fears that the White House will try to push a vaccine out before the November election, although there are some people who think the FDA shouldn't grant an EUA for a vaccine at all since there'd still be less safety data required for approval than under normal circumstances. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

