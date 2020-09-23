See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Dozens of neighbors drop everything to harvest crops for farmer who had a heart attack

1:54 a.m.

After word spread earlier this month that a North Dakota farmer suffered a heart attack while harvesting crops, dozens of neighbors showed up at his property with their combines, grain carts, and semis, ready to finish what he had started.

The farmer, Lane Unhjem, lives near Crosby, and grows durum wheat and canola. While he was receiving medical treatment, around 50 or so farmers stopped working on their own farms to harvest his crops. The neighbors wanted to help Unhjem avoid a huge monetary loss, plus offering assistance is "just kind of the farming way of life," Unhjem's friend, Jenna Binde, told KFYR. "You help your neighbor out when they need it, and don't expect anything in return."

It took about seven hours for the crew to harvest 1,000 acres of crops, and when they were done, another group of volunteers made dinner for everyone who helped out. Unhjem survived, and on Facebook, neighbor Don Anderson wrote that it was important for the family to have comfort knowing they just needed to focus on his recovery. "What a great sense of pride we can all have knowing that when we face something like this, we're not alone," he added. Catherine Garcia

Election News You Can Use
Pennsylvania's 2-envelope mail-in ballot rule prompts fears of discarded 'naked' ballots, preventable 'chaos'

2:10 a.m.

Voting experts and elections officials aren't worried about significant voting fraud from the increased use of mail-in ballots this pandemic-hit election, but user error is a real concern. And it's a growing concern in Pennsylvania, a key swing state, after the state Supreme Court ruled last week that mail-in ballots received without a second "secrecy envelope" inside will be thrown out.

The disqualification of these "naked ballots" will "cause electoral chaos, leading to tens of thousands of discarded votes" and "significant post-election legal controversy, the likes of which we have not seen since Florida in 2000," Philadelphia's top elections officials warned Monday. President Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes in 2016, and the state is so important this year, FiveThirtyEight says, "our model gives Trump an 84 percent chance of winning the presidency if he carries the state — and it gives [Demorat Joe] Biden a 96 percent chance of winning if Pennsylvania goes blue."

The disqualification of 100,000 or more "naked ballots" could tip the election. But voters worried they might have left out the secrecy envelope can track their mail-in ballot via a state website, votesPA.com/MailBallotStatus, to make sure it is counted or take remedial steps. Using both envelopes is not an onerous step if you know to take it, and the Pennsylvania Secretary of State's office put out a short video to walk new (or experienced) mail-in voters through the steps (in English and Spanish).

Stephen Colbert also has some key dates for voting in Pennsylvania — and every other state — on a new website, BetterKnowABallot.com.

Colbert's video doesn't include the two-envelope rule, so it's not clear how well he really knows Pennsylvania's ballot. But his site has links to every state's election site, in case you need to learn how, where, and when to cast your one precious vote. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Pence says in his 'heart' he knows administration 'saved hundreds of thousands' of lives

12:37 a.m.
Mike Pence.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, as the U.S. coronavirus death toll hit 200,000, Vice President Mike Pence reflected on the last several months, and told supporters in New Hampshire he knows "in my heart that we have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives."

He called the death toll "a heartbreaking milestone," but promised that before the end of the year, there will be "a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine." He declared that President Trump "put the health of America first" and the administration is "protecting the vulnerable, we're saving lives, and developing lifesaving medicines."

The United States has about 4 percent of the world's population, but has recorded 20 percent of its COVID-19 deaths. In May, Trump predicted during a Fox News interview that over the course of the pandemic, "anywhere from 75,000, 80,000 to 100,000 people" would die from the virus. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, later clarified that her task force's projections showed "between 100,000 and 240,000 American lives lost, and that's with full mitigation and us learning from each other of how to social distance." Catherine Garcia

SCOTUS warfare
Trump's aides and allies are anonymously, sometimes quietly celebrating Ginsburg's death

12:02 a.m.

President Trump has a new campaign T-shirt, ad slogan, and chant at his rallies: "Fill That Seat!" The seat in question, of course, was recently occupied by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday. Trump appears to have the votes to push through whichever conservative jurist he nominates, but his aides say he also has something else valuable, Politico reports: "something — anything — to take the nation's attention away from the coronavirus outbreak."

"While Trump's allies and aides were careful in more than half a dozen interviews to avoid appearing as if they were celebrating the death of ... Ginsburg, they all acknowledged the political windfall of the unanticipated event for a president who has seen his approval rating dip during the pandemic," Politico reports. "One called it 'super.' Another said the coronavirus has now been relegated to 'noise.'"

"He didn't wish her dead and he didn't kill her. But her death and the opening it created is clearly going to benefit the president," a Republican who is friends with Trump told Politico. "Any conversation about coronavirus leads to discussion of his handling of it. The most generous person in the world would say it has been mixed." Trump and his campaign are also hoping appointing an anti-abortion conservative will further rev up social conservative supporters and maybe some reluctant Republicans, but that's a double-edged sword, New York's Josh Barro notes:

There is one clear loser in the bare-knuckled politics of shoving through a conservative nominee right before an election in which the governing party is down in the polls: the Supreme Court. "The chief justice and most of the associate justices believe strongly in the court's image as a nonpartisan institution," Harvard law professor Richard Lazarus tells The Washington Post. "But it is a battle they will lose if the other two branches insist on making the court into a partisan political institution." Peter Weber

crisis averted
House approves stopgap measure to avoid shutdown

September 22, 2020
Nancy Pelosi.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the House passed a stopgap funding bill with a 359-57 vote, averting a government shutdown after the budget year ends on Sept. 30.

This measure, which keeps federal agencies running through Dec. 11, is expected to pass in the Senate. It includes Department of Agriculture subsidies for farmers and ranchers, which was pushed by the Trump administration, as well as food aid for poor families whose children cannot get free or reduced lunches due to schools being closed, something House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) requested.

In addition to keeping agencies funded, the measure also extends health programs, as well as federal flood insurance and highway and transit programs. Catherine Garcia

fight fire with fire
Rep. Ilhan Omar fires back after Trump suggests the United States isn't her country

September 22, 2020

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Trump went after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), echoing comments he made previously about her not being American.

In July 2019, Trump tweeted in reference to Omar and three other freshman women of color — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — saying they needed "to go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Only Omar was born outside of the U.S., in Somalia. As a child, her family left the country to escape civil war, and she became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000.

Speaking to his supporters Tuesday night, Trump declared that he is going to win Minnesota in November because of Omar. "She's telling us how to run our country," he said. "How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? They're going to tell, she's going to tell us, she's telling us how to run our country."

Omar quickly fired back on Twitter, telling Trump: "Firstly, this is my country and I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn't run a country even though you run our country like one." Catherine Garcia

endorsements
Cindy McCain: Only 1 presidential candidate stands for American values, and 'that is Joe Biden'

September 22, 2020
Cindy McCain.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Cindy McCain endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday night, saying that there is "only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden."

Earlier in the evening, Biden announced during a virtual fundraiser that McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), decided to endorse him after it was reported by multiple news organizations that President Trump called U.S. soldiers who died in combat "losers" and "suckers;" Trump has denied making the comments. John McCain was a U.S. Navy officer and prisoner of war in Vietnam, and three of his children also served in the military.

Over a series of tweets, Cindy McCain explained why she is backing Biden. "My husband John lived by a code: Country first," she said. "We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden."

McCain went on to say that they "don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity. He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight." Biden's son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, was a member of the Delaware Army National Guard who served in Iraq. Catherine Garcia

republicans against trump
Ex-White House Coronavirus Task Force member: Trump is focused on his 'personal agenda,' not Americans

September 22, 2020
Donald Trump at his June rally in Tulsa.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is actively "undermining" the guidelines developed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Olivia Troye, Vice President Mike Pence's former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, told Andrea Mitchell in an interview that aired on Tuesday's NBC Nightly News.

Before resigning in July, Troye was a member of the task force, and she said staffers were "scared" to attend President Trump's Tulsa rally because they knew people wouldn't be social distancing. The event was held inside and Trump didn't wear a mask, but none of this surprised Troye. "He's not actually looking out for you," she said. "He's not looking out for these people. He's not looking out for them. He just wants you in that audience so he can have the camera shot of ... his fanfare and the people around him. But the truth is, he's putting those lives at risk."

It was "very challenging" working on the task force, Troye said, because "suddenly the course of what we were doing had changed because that wasn't really what the president wanted. It's very hard when you're trying to actually base things on facts and science and on the data to have a president that wasn't focused on that." Instead, Trump was "really focused on public image, messaging, and it was really more about ... his personal agenda than really the agenda that the task force had at hand, which was how are we going to save and protect Americans?"

 A lifelong Republican, Troye revealed last week in a Republican Voters Against Trump ad that she is voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The White House has accused Troye of being disgruntled, and Pence's national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, said on Tuesday he "fired her" and claimed what "she has said, I have never heard." On Twitter, Troye said Kellogg "is telling a bald-faced lie to protect the president. I resigned on my own accord & was asked to stay. He never escorted me out. He knows this. I wrote a note thanking all the colleagues who had worked so hard with me in spite of POTUS & I stand by that." Catherine Garcia

