Trump officially nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Trump officially nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court5:47 p.m.
McConnell, Graham laud Barrett's nomination as Pelosi, Biden express concern for ObamaCare6:20 p.m.
Why Democrats probably won't boycott Supreme Court confirmation hearings1:55 p.m.
New York reports 1,000 coronavirus cases for first time in months1:03 p.m.
How Biden's disappointment in the Senate may be changing his views11:30 a.m.
Lebanon's prime minister-designate resigns after he was unable to form a new cabinet9:15 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson's early vaccine trial results show most participants developed strong immune response8:30 a.m.
Trump will reportedly nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace RBGSeptember 25, 2020
