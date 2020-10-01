See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Children 17 and under contract and spread COVID-19 like adults, large new study finds

2:35 a.m.
School children in Pakistan
Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

A study of 85,000 people with COVID-19 in two southern Indian states and 575,000 people they came in contact with found that children 17 and under contract and transmit the new coronavirus at rates similar to the rest of the population. Children age 5 to 17 passed the virus on to 18 percent of close contacts their same age, a team of U.S. and Indian researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Science.

These findings are particularly important given "previous reports suggesting a minor role of children in the pandemic," Antonio Salas, a Spanish researcher who was not involved in the Indian study, told the Los Angeles Times. "National policies on how to proceed with children in schools and other social activities could change dramatically if the scientific evidence underpins the idea that children can infect as efficiently as adults, and even more, they could also behave as super-spreaders."

The two Indian states studied, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have robust contract tracing and other public health programs. The other major finding from the study involved super-spreaders. While 71 percent of people infected with COVID-19 did not appear to pass the virus on to anybody else, just 8 percent of infected people accounted for 60 percent of the new infections, said lead author Ramanan Laxminarayan of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics, and Policy in New Delhi.

"Super-spreading events are the rule rather than the exception," Laxminarayan said. "It has lots of implications for modeling COVID, for how to keep places safe."

While children 17 and under were found to be more efficient disease transmitters than previously understood, they had the lowest death rate of any age cohort. Overall, deaths increased with age up to 65, then appeared to drop off. New York Times science reporter Apoorva Mandavilli said that might be because people who make it past India's life expectancy of 69 years told tend to be wealthy, with good heath care. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
After being laid off, Tampa father invents a safe sanitizer for shopping carts

1:49 a.m.

Over the last several months, Adam Labadie has spent 15 hours a day on his computer and in his garage, creating an invention that will help the environment while keeping people healthy.

Labadie, a father of two from Tampa, was laid off at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. While at the grocery store, he saw a trash can overflowing with wipes used to sanitize shopping carts, and he recalled seeing the same wipes in the ocean while he went snorkeling. "I wanted to find another solution," Labadie told WFTS. He decided to create a sanitation device that would eliminate the need for wipes, and the Arch Cart Sanitizer was born.

Bacteria can flourish on the handles of shopping carts, and the Arch Cart Sanitizer uses an organic, FDA- and EPA-approved solution that kills COVID-19, Labadie said. He is now working on getting his invention out to national supermarket chains for demos, and his hope is that it will be in use at stores by November or December. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Italian couple set to wed after falling in love from their balconies

1:19 a.m.
Balconies.
iStock

It was love at first sight for Michele D'Alpaos and Paola Agnelli.

D'Alpaos, 38, and Agnelli, 40, have lived across from each other in Verona, Italy, for years, but didn't "meet" until D'Alpaos saw Agnelli out on her balcony one evening in mid-March. "I was immediately struck by the beauty of this girl, by her smile," D'Alpaos told The Washington Post. "I had to know her."

Agnelli was standing outside with her sister, who played the violin nightly as a way to cheer up her neighbors amid the coronavirus pandemic. When D'Alpaos caught her eye, it was "a magical moment," she said. D'Alpaos' sister told him she knew Agnelli from their gym, and gave him her name. He immediately found her on Instagram, and struck up a conversation.

They messaged each other for hours, before moving onto texting and then phone calls. Agnelli said they felt an immediate connection, and as they got to know each other, she learned they shared "the values you could build a relationship on." D'Alpaos sent Agnelli flowers and wrote "Paola" on an old bedsheet that he hung from his apartment complex, and they counted the days until the lockdown would be over and they could go on their first in-person date.

After 10 weeks, the lockdown in Verona was lifted, and they were able to meet in a local park. They have since become engaged, and look forward to moving into their own apartment and starting a family. Agnelli told the Post she believes this was meant to be, as her late grandfather was also named Michele: "Many times, I think that it was he who sent me Michele, with the same name, the same kindness, the same sympathy and intelligence." Catherine Garcia

2020 presidential debate
Trump keeps claiming Biden, who has recommitted to the next 2 debates, wants to cancel the debates

1:09 a.m.

Joe Biden got mixed reviews for his performance in Tuesday night's presidential debate, but President Trump's show was almost universally panned. He was panned by voters, former Trump voters, undecided voters, people who helped him prepare for the debate, even Rush Limbaugh. The small list of people who approved of Trump's performance include Trump, Sean Hannity, and the far-right white nationalist Proud Boys group. Still, Trump said twice Wednesday that it is Biden who wants to cancel their next two debates.

Biden's campaign had immediately recommitted to the final two debates after the first one wrapped up, suggesting that maybe Trump would bow out. Trump didn't actually say he will show up, so make of his comments what you will.

The debate commission is working on new tools to constrain the candidates from interrupting and overstepping their time. Peter Weber

seeking help
Brad Parscale stepping away from Trump campaign due to 'overwhelming stress'

12:28 a.m.
Brad Parscale.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Brad Parscale, President Trump's former campaign manager who was demoted to senior adviser, is stepping away from the campaign, telling Politico he needs to "focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress."

Parscale, 44, was involuntarily detained by police in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, over the weekend. His wife, Candice Parscale, told a 911 dispatcher that she heard a loud noise in their home, and she thought her husband may have shot himself, as he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and had been making comments about suicide. When police arrived, she told them she had to flee because he was wielding a handgun and "ranting and raving," Politico reports.

Officers wrote in their reports that Candice Parscale had "contusions" on her arms, forehead, and cheek, which she received "a few days ago during a physical altercation with Bradley, which she did not report." Officers were able to get Parscale out of the house, and he was seen on body cam footage walking around without a shirt on, carrying a beer. He was tackled by officers, and is heard saying, "I didn't do anything." On Tuesday, a judge gave police the authority to seize all of Parscale's guns and ammunition.

In a statement, Candice Parscale told Politico the comments she made to police "have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior." In a joint statement, the Parscales said they "extend our thanks for everyone's thoughts and support during this difficult time for our family and we eagerly await all of the facts emerging."

Parscale was demoted from his position as campaign manager after Trump's June rally in Tulsa, his first in several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, was sparsely attended. In his new role as a campaign adviser, Parscale has done some work on digital projects. In a statement to Politico, Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's spokesman, said, "We hope only for the best for Brad and his family." Catherine Garcia

Watch this
Weird Al remixed and auto-tuned the Trump-Biden debate for The New York Times

September 30, 2020

So how bizarre was Tuesday night's debate-like event between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden? Weird Al Yankovic's take on the debate, delivered Wednesday evening via a video op-ed in The New York Times, was on the conservative end of the consensus opinion, summed up immediately by strait-laced CNN news anchors as "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck" and "a sh-t show."

Lost in all the interrupting and taunting last night, Biden and Trump did hit on actual substantive points during their first debate. You won't really find those points in Weird Al's recap, but there is quite a bit of auto-tuning of the candidates, screaming, scatting, a leaf blower, and CGI fire — in other words, it's a pretty good representation of what it was like to watch the debate. Plus, it's got a beat and you can dance to it.

Also, Weird Al's questions were actually on par or better than actual debate moderator Chris Wallace's. For example: "2020's a raging hellscape, any ideas on how to stop a worldwide plague?" And surely voters of all stripes can agree with his big message: "We're living in the apocalypse, I'm begging you to put a stop to this, pretty please!" Peter Weber

2020 vote
Pennsylvania's top election official says no 'intentional fraud' when 9 military ballots were discarded

September 30, 2020
Stickers that say I Voted By Mail.
Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday said an election worker in Luzerne County made a mistake when they threw out nine military ballots, and it was not "intentional fraud."

During an online press conference, Boockvar said that the "investigation is still going on, but from the initial reports we've been given, this was a bad error. This was not intentional fraud. So training, training, training." The ballots were found in Wilkes-Barre, and the unidentified worker who tossed them has been fired.

During a Fox News Radio interview last Thursday, President Trump announced that several ballots in his favor had been discarded, and a few hours later, the Trump-nominated U.S. Attorney in Harrisburg, Dave Freed, took the unusual step of releasing a statement saying an investigation into the matter was underway.

Jonathan Marks, Pennsylvania's deputy secretary for elections, told The Associated Press that sometimes military and overseas ballots are returned to Luzerne County in envelopes that do not clearly indicate they are ballots, and workers are now receiving extensive training on how to handle them. The unidentified worker who was fired did not ask for help with the ballots before they were discarded, AP reports, and it is unclear who found them. Catherine Garcia

2020 polls
New poll shows Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison tied in South Carolina

September 30, 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images

A new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday shows Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Jaime Harrison, his Democratic challenger, tied at 48 percent among likely voters.

The survey also found that 48 percent of voters see Harrison in a favorable light compared to 43 percent who have a favorable opinion of Graham, and 51 percent of voters have an unfavorable view of Graham, compared to 35 percent who hold an unfavorable view of Harrison. Harrison is outspending Graham on advertisements and also bringing in more money from grassroots supporters, and Graham in turn has been making regular appearances on Fox News, asking viewers for money.

The race is also tight in the state between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, with Trump leading Biden by 1 percentage point, 48 to 47 percent. Trump won South Carolina by about 14 points in 2016, with 54.9 percent of the vote.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 23 to 27, with 1,123 likely voters polled. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

