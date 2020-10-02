Trump postpones all future campaign events

-
Trump postpones all future campaign events2:15 p.m.
-
Trump claimed mail-in ballots were found in a river. There were no ballots and also no river.2:52 p.m.
-
Rick Moranis is 'fine' after being randomly assaulted in New York City, representative says2:38 p.m.
-
Notre Dame president who attended Barrett event with Trump, Mike Lee, tests positive for COVID-191:53 p.m.
-
Guests at Trump's Minnesota fundraiser posed next to Trump without masks, sang karaoke1:26 p.m.
-
Nancy Pelosi calls on airlines to delay mass furloughs while aid bill negotiations continue1:22 p.m.
-
Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for COVID-19, vows to return in time to advance Barrett's nomination12:33 p.m.
-
Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus12:23 p.m.
2:15 p.m.
2:52 p.m.
2:38 p.m.
Notre Dame president who attended Barrett event with Trump, Mike Lee, tests positive for COVID-19
1:53 p.m.
1:26 p.m.
1:22 p.m.
Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for COVID-19, vows to return in time to advance Barrett's nomination
12:33 p.m.
12:23 p.m.