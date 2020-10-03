Trump was reportedly administered supplemental oxygen before hospitalization

Multiple sources have said President Trump did indeed require supplemental oxygen Friday after his oxygen level dropped, The New York Times and The Associated Press report.

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AP source: President Trump was administered supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday before going to hospital. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 3, 2020

Per the Times, the oxygen was reportedly administered while Trump was still at the White House and seemingly led to the decision to transfer him to Walter Reed where he could be monitored with superior equipment and receive medical care more quickly if necessary.

Trump's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, said Saturday that Trump is not currently on oxygen, and he added that he also did not require it Thursday or Friday "with the team, while we were all" at Walter Reed, but he didn't say anything about Friday prior to Trump's hospitalization. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell