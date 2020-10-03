See More Speed Reads
Trump was reportedly administered supplemental oxygen before hospitalization

1:34 p.m.

Multiple sources have said President Trump did indeed require supplemental oxygen Friday after his oxygen level dropped, The New York Times and The Associated Press report.

Per the Times, the oxygen was reportedly administered while Trump was still at the White House and seemingly led to the decision to transfer him to Walter Reed where he could be monitored with superior equipment and receive medical care more quickly if necessary.

Trump's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, said Saturday that Trump is not currently on oxygen, and he added that he also did not require it Thursday or Friday "with the team, while we were all" at Walter Reed, but he didn't say anything about Friday prior to Trump's hospitalization. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Some White House aides were reportedly told they couldn't get tested for coronavirus

1:15 p.m.
White House.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

As the number of coronavirus cases connected to the Trump administration continue to rise and questions over President Trump's health remain, some White House staffers have expressed frustration with the situation, The New York Times reports.

Per the Times, the aides were concerned that the White House's decision to release so little information about Trump's health would "stoke fears beyond the known facts." But, on a personal level, the staff members who work in a building that is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak also had trouble getting tested, the Times reports.

Some staffers reportedly told the Times there was a rush for tests for themselves, but some were told they couldn't get them, suggesting they may have been in short supply. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

White House source reportedly says Trump's vitals 'were very concerning'

12:49 p.m.

There has been some mixed messaging about President Trump's health after he was hospitalized with a coronavirus infection.

Trump's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, provided an update Saturday, noting that Trump is fever-free, has normal cardiac, liver, and kidney levels, and is not requiring supplemental oxygen as his symptoms improve. Conley added that Trump is in "exceptionally good spirits" and told his medical team that he felt healthy enough to walk out of Walter Reed.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source familiar with Trump's condition painted a different picture. The source said the president's vital signs over the past 24 hours were "very concerning" and the next two days will be critical for his care. Tim O'Donnell

Chris Christie latest to announce positive coronavirus test

11:55 a.m.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Christie didn't reveal much about how he's feeling, though he said he would be receiving medical attention soon and will keep "necessary folks" in the know.

Christie's case appears to be part of the same outbreak that has resulted in positive tests for President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several others linked to the White House. Christie helped Trump prepare for his presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this week, and he also attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House last Saturday. Several of the event's attendees have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) on Saturday became the third GOP senator to announce this week that he had contracted the virus after his colleagues, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah). Johnson did not attend Barrett's ceremony. His office said he is not experiencing symptoms. Tim O'Donnell

India becomes 3rd country to record 100,000 coronavirus deaths

11:14 a.m.
Healthcare worker in India during coronavirus pandemic.
NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images

India on Saturday became the third country after the United States and Brazil to record more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, data from the country's health ministry and Johns Hopkins University show.

The world's second most populous nation has confirmed more than 6.4 million COVID-19 cases and is on pace to surpass the United States as the country with the most infections in the next few weeks, Al Jazeera reports. India does, however, have the highest number of recovered patients in the world.

Experts say India's actual case and fatality numbers are likely higher. Though it is difficult to know exactly how many cases and deaths have been missed, antibody studies throughout India appear to back the theory that the official figures are an underestimate of the virus' true toll.

Numbers have fallen since a mid-September peak, but they remain high. Still, officials are easing restrictions in an attempt to lessen the economic blow that has hit the country during the pandemic. Read more at Al Jazeera and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Trump received remdesivir after coronavirus symptoms reportedly worsened throughout the day

10:57 a.m.

A few hours after boarding Marine One for a flight to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday night, President Trump tweeted that he thinks things are "going well" as he received a new treatment for COVID-19.

While the White House remained fairly tight-lipped about the details of Trump's case, saying only that he had "mild symptoms," The New York Times reports those symptoms — including coughing, congestion, and a low-grade fever — worsened throughout the day. It's unclear if the worsening symptoms directly led to a change in the president's treatment, but he did begin receiving the antiviral drug remdesivir Friday evening, his physician Sean Conley said. The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Remdesivir, which is developed by Gilead, earlier this year after it improved outcomes for hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Earlier Friday, Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron. Conley said Trump is "doing very well" and has not needed any supplemental oxygen. Read more at The New York Times and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Bob Gibson, Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 84

9:00 a.m.
Bob Gibson.
AP Photo, File

Bob Gibson, the Hall of Fame pitcher who spent his entire 17-year Major League Baseball career with the St. Louis Cardinals, died Friday, the Cardinals announced. He was 84. Gibson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2019.

The right-hander is widely considered one of the greatest pitchers of all time. A clubhouse leader in St. Louis, Gibson was both feared and respected by his opponents. Hank Aaron once, speaking of Gibson's penchant for brushing back hitters to assert command of an at-bat, said "he'd knock down his own grandmother if she dared to challenge him." While his fierce reputation was well-earned, The Athletic's Joe Posnanski penned a piece earlier this year in which Gibson said his intense on-field persona was the result of "just trying to survive" in the big leagues. "People don't know what it was like to be a young Black pitcher in those days," he said.

The numbers prove just how good he was on the mound. He tallied 251 wins and 3,117 strikeouts, and finished with a 2.91 ERA while winning two Cy Youngs (he was only the second Black pitcher to earn the award), nine Gold Gloves, and an MVP, a rarity for a pitcher. Gibson led the Cardinals to two World Series championships in 1964 and 1967, winning the MVP both times. Including the Cardinals' 1968 Fall Classic defeat against the Detroit Tigers, Gibson made nine World Series starts, all of which were complete games. His career postseason ERA was 1.89. His 1968 season, in which he compiled a 1.12 ERA and pitched 13 shutouts, is one of the most successful ever.

Gibson's death comes just weeks after his teammate Lou Brock and contemporary pitching great Tom Seaver, both Hall of Famers, passed away. Read more at ESPN and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

3 more people in Trump's orbit test positive for coronavirus

8:07 a.m.
Kellyanne Conway.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases connected to the outbreak in the White House continued to grow Friday night after three more prominent figures in President Trump's orbit were confirmed to have been infected.

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) have all tested positive for COVID-19 since the president announced his own positive test earlier this week. Conway and Tillis tweeted the news of their diagnoses late Friday evening, and both are apparently feeling well. Conway said she is experiencing a light cough, while Tillis said he has no symptoms. The Trump re-election campaign confirmed Stepien's positive test Friday night, and he reportedly has mild symptoms.

While it's still not clear exactly when and where Conway, Tillis, and Stepien contracted the virus, Conway and Tillis both attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination at the White House last Saturday. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who were all at the ceremony, also tested positive. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

