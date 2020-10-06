See More Speed Reads
COVID in the White House
Despite Trump's high-stakes 'Trump defeats COVID' gamble, 'the virus is now in charge of the campaign'

1:47 a.m.

When President Trump was helicoptered to the hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, "some of his campaign advisers saw a potential opportunity," Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni report at The New York Times. If Trump recovered quickly "and then appeared sympathetic to the public in how he talked about his own experience and that of millions of other Americans, he could have something of a political reset" for his flagging campaign.

Instead, the Times notes, he told people not to fear the deadly virus, returned to the White House while still contagious, started selling "Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID" commemorative coins, and "framed the virus as something akin to a weekend at a spa."

Trump's theatrical hospital check-out and White House balcony scene "won him the TV news clip he's been dreaming of from his hospital bed," Sudeep Reddy and Myah Ward write at Politico, and what happens next is flushed with "Trumpian-level suspense." But Trump and his aides "know the virus is now in charge of the campaign," they add:

Already down in the polls, they're playing their hand the only way Trump can — betting it all on a quick presidential recovery, making Trump's physical strength a metaphor for the nation. If it works, Trump could have a shot at turning a crushing October embarrassment into a come-from-behind November surprise. ...

If Trump takes a turn for the worse — some patients take weeks or months to recover from the virus at home — then his fate will be sealed before Election Day: He'll be the president who downplayed the virus while hundreds of thousands of Americans died, who mocked his opponent for following common-sense health guidelines, who shrugged off his own coronavirus threat to own the libs. [Politico]

Whatever happens with Trump's health and campaign, Politico says, "it's largely out of his hands now." Peter Weber

The Daily Showdown
The Daily Show is angry Trump's COVID diagnosis buried the news 'Melania Trump hates Christmas'

4:33 a.m.

Trevor Noah asked correspondent Jaboukie Young-White on Monday's Daily Show what he thought about the news President Trump caught COVID-19. Young-White said it made him angry.

"You know, I hear you Jaboukie," Noah said. "Many Americans are angry with the president because they feel like he was irresponsible with his health and with the health of those around him, and now he's not only endangering his own life but threatening the operation of the entire federal government." Oh, sure, Young-White said, but he's really angry "because he is overshadowing the most important news story right now: Melania Trump hates Christmas." When Noah looked confused, he played the clip of the first lady's NSFW tirade against decorating the White House for Christmas.

"Oh, man, I totally forgot that story," Noah laughed. "It was the greatest news story of all time, Trevor," Young-White said. "I love it so much, I made it my ringtone." He tried out some questionable jokes he had worked up in the two hours between the recording's release and the COVID diagnoses, ran through why the news is deliciously ironic, and suggested Fox News would not have greeted the recordings with total silence if the first lady trashing Christmas had been Michelle Obama. Watch below. Peter Weber

COVID in the White House
The White House apparently isn't doing much contact tracing amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

3:43 a.m.

President Trump returned to the White House from a military hospital on Monday evening, mask-less and still contagious with COVID-19, but the White House had changed in his three-day absence. "Instead of a bustling hive of pre-election activity, the West Wing has become a breeding ground for viral contagion," CNN reports. "A new aura of mistrust was settling in as several aides raised questions about whether they had been recklessly put in harm's way over the past week."

The White House won't say how many staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Sunday, citing unexplained "privacy concerns." McEnany said Monday that she had become the latest Trump aide to test positive. Yet "despite almost daily disclosures of new coronavirus infections among President Trump's close associates, the White House is making little effort to investigate the scope and source of its outbreak," The New York Times reports.

Given the timing of Trump's illness, medical experts say it's highly likely that he and at least seven others became infected at a Sept. 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, either at the Rose Garden announcement or subsequent indoor gatherings. The White House has decided not to trace the contacts of the gathered guests and staff, even though it was likely a "superpreader" event, the Times reports. The Washington Post, at least, took a close look at possible spread at the ceremony.

The White House has "cut the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has the government's most extensive knowledge and resources for contact tracing, out of the process," the Times reports, instead charging the small White House Medical Unit with emailing people potentially exposed in the 48 hours before Trump was diagnosed on Thursday.

"I guess an email is notification of exposure," Erin Sanders, a nurse practitioner and certified contact tracer in Boston, told the Times. "But that is not contact tracing," and it's "not how a responsible public health agency handles a super-spreading cluster of a deadly virus." MSNBC's Rachel Maddow was gobsmacked the White House isn't tracing people who were in contact with Trump.

"This is a cluster. What you want to do when there's a cluster is identify everyone who may have been exposed, so that they can be quarantined if appropriate, and tested," former CDC Director Tom Frieden agreed. "And by doing that you stop webs of transmission." Peter Weber

2020 town halls
Joe Biden says wearing a mask should be 'viewed as a patriotic duty'

1:47 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said it's never been clearer that "masks matter."

While participating in an NBC News town hall in Miami, Biden continued his push to get all Americans to embrace the use of masks to curb the spread of coronavirus. The town hall started after President Trump returned to the White House following a three-day stay in the hospital to receive treatment for the coronavirus. COVID-19 has spread across the White House, where Trump and others regularly gathered without masks, and moments after his arrival on Monday evening, a still-contagious Trump took his mask off and placed it in his pocket.

Biden told the town hall audience he "would hope that the president, having gone through what he went through — and I'm glad he seems to be coming along pretty well — would communicate the right lesson to the American people. Masks matter. These masks, they matter. It matters. It saves lives. It prevents the spread of the disease." Biden said he saw Trump's Monday afternoon tweet telling people not to be "afraid of Covid," and he disagreed with the message, saying, "There's a lot to be concerned about."

Moderator Lester Holt brought up a new poll that found two in three people believe Trump is at least partially responsible for becoming infected with the virus, and Biden said that "anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying masks don't matter, social distancing doesn't matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them." In a message to the "tough guys" who won't wear a mask, Biden said they need to remember it's not just about them, and donning a face covering "should be viewed as a patriotic duty to protect those around you." Catherine Garcia

cough it up
Rudy Giuliani's cough kept interrupting him while he tried to attack Biden on Fox News

12:43 a.m.

While waiting to receive the results of a coronavirus test, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News Monday night, where he coughed throughout his interview with host Martha MacCallum.

Giuliani is President Trump's personal lawyer and one of his most ardent supporters. He helped Trump prepare for last week's debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and several people Giuliani came in close contact with, including Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump aide Hope Hicks, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani shared with MacCallum that he recently tested negative for COVID-19, but two hours before his appearance, he took a second test, "one of those all the way in the back of the nose tests," The Daily Beast reports. MacCallum told Giuliani she hopes he receives "a negative on that one," and then asked him about Biden urging people to wear masks and listen to scientists about how the coronavirus works.

Biden, Giuliani declared, doesn't "really understand what scientists are," adding that people should listen to their doctors because "they know your personal history. Doctors really aren't scientists. Scientists almost always have competing opinions. That's what science is about." He scoffed that Biden is making "a political statement to scare people, wearing that mask," and mocked him for donning a face covering "when you are standing at a podium," saying the "only thing you can infect is the teleprompter that's near you."

Before saying goodbye to her guest, MacCallum told Giuliani, "I hope that cough is not anything bad, you're waiting for your test to come back. We hope you're going to be healthy and well." Giuliani responded, "I hope so, too. I'll let you know tomorrow." Catherine Garcia

Edit

Former FDA chief isn't buying Trump's main rationale for blocking tougher coronavirus vaccine standards

12:42 a.m.

The White House has justified blocking new Food and Drug Administration guidelines for approving a COVID-19 vaccine by claiming "the pharmaceutical industry had objected to the tougher requirements," Politico reports, citing three people with knowledge of the situation. The guidelines are designed to ensure that any approved vaccine is safe and provides protection for more than a few weeks, but they also mean no vaccine will be approved before the Nov. 3 election, spoiling President Trump's frequent promises that a vaccine is imminent.

Citing objections from drugmakers is problematic in itself, given the frequent assertions from the Trump administration that science will be guiding the approval process. "In a normal procedure, the industry wouldn't be talking at all to the White House about this," John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, told Politico. But current and former FDA officials, including recent commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, also say the industry has actually been supportive of the new measures.

"The appearance of political interference in the vaccine authorization process has long worried FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and other agency officials," Politico reports. But "Trump's fixation on securing a vaccine within weeks has instead left the FDA with little expectation the new standards will ever be officially released, because publicizing the benchmarks would make it clear a vaccine authorization by Election Day is nearly impossible."

"It is abundantly clear Trump's political team is overruling its scientists in order to rush through the approval of a vaccine before the election," and it's equally likely a "clear majority" of voters won't trust any vaccine touted by Trump before Election Day, Jonathan Chait argues at New York. The big question is "will the government be able to develop public trust whenever it does produce what its scientists deem a safe and effective vaccine? We can only hope." Peter Weber

COVID in the White House
Trump's COVID-19 White House balcony scene did not play well in Trump-skeptic conservative media

October 5, 2020

Presumably, President Trump imagined his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center would be viewed as a show of strength, a leader hit by COVID-19 just a few days earlier able to climb some stairs, rip off his mask, and salute a helicopter before filming a video proclaiming his good health, dominance over, and possible immunity from the savage virus. That's not how it was seen in much of America, including the branch of conservative media that isn't all that fond of Trump.

The Lincoln Project used a Duncan Sheik song to make a similar point.

Veteran GOP operative Tim Miller called Trump's 90-second balcony scene "one of the most disturbing, absorbing, foreign images I can recall." Instead of the "übermensch" image Trump is evidently trying to convey by taking off his mask, Miller writes in The Bulwark, "we get a madman, his face pancaked under a 2mm coat of orange powder, jacked up on steroids, straining to breathe — and not caring a whit about those around him. And I've got to hand it to him: Trump nails that image."

Miller narrates the scene, the dramatic tension building to "one mammoth, labored breath" that gave Trump "the stamina to move into a dramatic extended salute lasting 23 interminable seconds":

He salutes with D-list caudillo energy, channeling an aging Pinochet or Trujillo in their last gasps of power. ... The coup de grâce (for whom, we won;t know for a couple weeks), is Trump moving into an extremely congested, spittle-filled soliloquy — straight to camera — about how our Dear Leader may well now be "immune" from the deadly virus that has killed 210,000 and which is currently inhabiting his lungs, and his White House. The show must go on. [Tim Miller, The Bulwark]

Some people saw it Trump's way, of course. Here's a pro-Trump conservative calling this Trump's "Mussolini moment," but in a good way. Peter Weber

Edit

Report: White House chief of staff blocking new coronavirus vaccine guidelines

October 5, 2020
Mark Meadows.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is blocking strict new coronavirus vaccine guidelines proposed by the Food and Drug Administration due to a provision that would likely prevent any vaccine from being authorized before the November election, several people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

The guidelines are intended to reassure the public that coronavirus vaccines are being held to a common standard, the Times reports. They were submitted to the Office of Management and Budget for approval on Sept. 21, but White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has intervened, questioning the need for researchers to follow vaccine trial volunteers for two months after they receive their final dose. Per the guidelines, this would have to happen before authorization is granted for a vaccine, with FDA officials saying it's necessary to determine if there are side effects and to make sure the vaccine protects people for longer than a few weeks.

Trump has been promising a vaccine and pushing for one to be released before the Nov. 3 presidential election, and under the guidelines it is highly unlikely a vaccine would be authorized before then. The FDA is now going around the White House, the Times reports, and will share the guidelines with an outside advisory committee with the hope that they will enforce the standards. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

