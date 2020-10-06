White House doctor says Trump is reporting 'no symptoms' after discharge

In the most recent update on President Trump's health, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley on Tuesday said Trump has not reported any coronavirus symptoms the morning after his discharge from Walter Reed hospital.

The president, Conley said, "continues to do extremely well" after a "restful" night back at the White House, and his vital signs and physical exam "remain stable."

Trump reports no symptoms today, his doctor says. pic.twitter.com/wtXLSoy6wF — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 6, 2020

Conley has been subject to criticism throughout Trump's bout with the virus, especially after he acknowledged deliberately leaving out concerning details about the president's oxygen levels last week because he was trying to reflect the "upbeat" attitude displayed by the White House. He then was evasive when responding to questions from reporters about Trump's treatment Monday afternoon.

So, the latest report likely won't allay skepticism about Trump's condition, which Conley himself has said will be monitored very closely until at least next week. By that point, he has said, if Trump has continued to progress, "we will all take that final deep sigh of relief." Tim O'Donnell