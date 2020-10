Trump campaign ribs Kamala Harris by leaving a debate ticket for Tupac Shakur

Kamala Harris just can't seem to live down her gaffe about her favorite "living" rapper. The Trump campaign is trolling the California senator by leaving a vice presidential debate ticket available on Wednesday night for Tupac Shakur — who was murdered in 1996 — after Harris mistakenly called him her favorite rapper alive last month, Amber Athey reports for The Spectator.

(This is not a joke and and was confirmed by Trump campaign senior adviser @JasonMillerinDC on a press call) — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 7, 2020

Oddly enough, it's not the first time Harris has made a puzzling remark about Tupac; appearing on The Breakfast Club in February, she made a comment that was construed by some to be a claim that she had listened to Tupac while in college, although the rapper did not debut until after Harris had graduated.

Like Elvis Presley, conspiracies have swirled since Tupac's murder that he isn't actually dead. Of course in that case, the joke would be on the Trump campaign. What does Kamala Harris know…? Jeva Lange