2020 vice presidential debate
Vice presidential debate bashed as too 'dull' to make a difference

October 7, 2020

The early reactions to the first and only vice presidential of the 2020 election cycle are that it may be quickly forgotten, save, perhaps, for one fly's two minutes of fame.

Politico's Tim Alberta wasn't overly critical of the performance of either Vice President Mike Pence or Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, but he deemed the event too "dull" to make any real difference in the presidential race.

McClatchy's Alex Roarty noted that both candidates put some of their debate skills on display and suggested Harris coming across as "credible" might be the most important long-term takeaway from the showdown, but he largely agreed there wasn't too much to write home about overall.

Axios' Mike Allen likewise ended his "snap-analysis newsletter" on the debate by saying: "It was more polite than Trump vs. Biden. But we didn't learn a lot more." Tim O'Donnell

It wasn't all bad
5-year-old shows his appreciation for firefighters by giving them a Baby Yoda doll

12:41 a.m.
Firefighters pose with Baby Yoda.
Courtesy of Audrey Wilcox via AP

When Tyler Eubanks organized a donation drive for firefighters battling blazes across the western United States, she expected people to drop off clothes, snacks, and other essentials, and was delighted when a 5-year-old boy named Carver instead showed up with a Baby Yoda doll.

Carver also wrote a note to accompany the doll, thanking the firefighters and telling them The Mandalorian character could be "a friend for you in case you get lonely." Eubanks collected the doll and other donations in the towns of Molalla and Colton in Oregon, but the items were distributed to firefighters outside of the state, too, in Utah and Colorado. Baby Yoda has been making the rounds, and captains tell Eubanks that firefighters are lining up to take selfies with the doll.

"The smallest gift of kindness goes a long way," Mike Lewelling, fire management officer at Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park, told Today. "This has been a very long and stressful fire season and many firefighters are away from their families for weeks, and even months." Both the Baby Yoda doll and Carver's note are morale boosters, Lewelling said, and put a "smile on even the toughest of firefighters out there." Eubanks has set up a Facebook page so people can keep track of Baby Yoda and see photos of him with the firefighters. Catherine Garcia

Prescriptions
The New England Journal of Medicine urges people to vote Trump out in an extraordinary editorial

12:34 a.m.

The first question at Wednesday's vice presidential debate was why the U.S. has fared so much worse than other countries in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The New England Journal of Medicine had offered an answer hours earlier, in a very unusual editorial: The U.S. government has, uniquely in the world, "failed at almost every step." The 202-year-old medical journal's editors did not endorse Joe Biden, as Scientific American did last month, or mention President Trump by name, but the message was a clear prescription to vote him out in November.

"The United States came into this crisis with enormous advantages," the editors detail. But "the response of our nation's leaders has been consistently inadequate. The federal government has largely abandoned disease control to the states. Governors have varied in their responses, not so much by party as by competence. But whatever their competence, governors do not have the tools that Washington controls. Instead of using those tools, the federal government has undermined them."

The federal government's "weak and inappropriate" policies have cause additional U.S. deaths "at least in the tens of thousands," the editorial estimates, concluding:

Anyone else who recklessly squandered lives and money in this way would be suffering legal consequences. Our leaders have largely claimed immunity for their actions. But this election gives us the power to render judgment. Reasonable people will certainly disagree about the many political positions taken by candidates. But truth is neither liberal nor conservative. When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent. We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs. [New England Journal of Medicine editorial]

"We rarely publish editorials signed by all the editors," Dr. Eric Rubin, the NEJM's editor-in-chief, told CNN. And "the reason we've never published an editorial about elections is we're not a political journal and I don't think that we want to be a political journal — but the issue here is around fact, not around opinion. There have been many mistakes made that were not only foolish but reckless and I think we want people to realize that there are truths here, not just opinions." Read the full editorial at The New England Journal of Medicine. Peter Weber

CNN's instant poll says Harris won VP debate

12:25 a.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) won the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle Tuesday night — at least in the eyes of those who responded to a rapid CNN reaction poll.

The instant survey showed 59 percent of those who watched the event thought Harris out-performed Vice President Mike Pence on stage, compared to just 38 percent who thought Pence won the night. Harris also improved her favorability rating by seven points in the poll, while Pence's numbers remained flat in that category.

Those numbers almost certainly won't be stagnant in the next few days as viewers take more time to process the debate, but, for now, Harris appears to have the upper hand. Tim O'Donnell

Former Sen. Joe Donnelly shuts down Pence's line of attack over ISIS hostages

12:20 a.m.
Pence speaks at the debate.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence targeted Joe Biden on Wednesday over the Obama administration's handling of ISIS hostages, having invited the parents of Kayla Mueller, who was killed by members of the Islamic State in 2015, to the debate hall, and claiming the former VP blew "an opportunity" to save her.

But former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly (D) had a different recollection of Biden's efforts to bring home ISIS hostages when he was serving under President Obama, as well as of then-Indiana Gov. Pence's participation. "Mr. Vice President, out of respect for the Kassig family, I have never discussed, in a political forum, my efforts as Indiana's United States Senator to free Peter Kassig and the other hostages from ISIS captivity," he tweeted Wednesday night. "Your comments tonight leave me no choice."

"As you know, I (and so many others) worked day after day with the Obama/Biden administration, our military, and others to try and bring Peter and the others home from ISIS captivity," Donnelly went on. "We worked nonstop to see the Kassig family together again with their son, and I was heartbroken we could not get him home. I know firsthand the hard work put in by these Patriots, including the Administration, that you criticize tonight."

He added: "One thing I do clearly remember is I saw and spoke to those in the Obama/Biden administration in this all out effort to free Peter and the other hostages much more than I saw or heard from you about this effort."

Kassig, like Mueller, was an aid worker in Syria; he was from Indiana, where Pence was governor at the time, and killed by ISIS in 2014. Pence's attempt to redirect the conversation to terrorism was likely an attempt to move to more "favorable terrain" for the Trump administration, Axios reports. Jeva Lange

Opinion
Pence vs. Harris was as unenlightening as Trump vs. Biden

October 7, 2020
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

Can we be done with debates already?

Wednesday night's vice presidential debate between current Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was certainly a good deal more civil than last week's showdown between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. But that's a really low bar to clear, and in any case the apparent civility was in some ways superficial — Pence barged past moderator Susan Page's time limits on multiple occasions, ignoring her attempts to cut him off, but he did it more calmly than Trump's frenetic attempts to dominate Biden.

Americans are probably no more enlightened after watching the veep showdown than they were before, however. Both candidates sidestepped questions — Harris avoided giving a clear answer on whether Democrats will try to pack the Supreme Court, while Pence pretended not to know how Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would rule on abortion. Often, both candidates pivoted to the topics they wanted to discuss rather than respond to queries posed to them.

It's important to remember that presidential (and vice presidential) debates are a relatively recent addition to American politics: They've been held regularly only since 1976, and the most memorable moments have tended to be zingers or other matters of style. In that sense, presidential debates tend to be more akin to reality television shows than they are to the practice of governing.

So skip the pretense. Give both candidates TV airtime before Election Day and let them make their cases to the American people. But stop putting them in a room together — especially during a pandemic — and acting like we're witnessing a frank exchange of views. If debates are reality TV, it's time for the show to be canceled. Joel Mathis

Rick Santorum interrupts Gloria Borger to claim Mike Pence never interrupted Kamala Harris

October 7, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris made herself sympathetic to women everywhere when she grew frustrated with Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly cutting her off during their debate. "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking," she sternly reminded him on more than one occasion, drawing attention to the fact that women frequently get talked over by men in settings as varied as the office to the vice presidential debate stage.

During CNN's post-debate analysis, Gloria Borger reflected on the senator's tactic. "[Harris] kept saying [Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking] to him, as if to say, 'I'm not finished,' and then he would sort of plow ahead," Borger said. "And I think that women watching that … are going to say, 'Wait a minute, he's —'"

But before Borger could complete her thought, Rick Santorum cut in. "Don't make the claim he interrupted her repeatedly because he didn't interrupt her repeatedly," he interrupted.

Borger didn't miss the irony. "Mr. Santorum," she said. "I'm speaking." Jeva Lange

Edit

Joe Biden can't pass up opportunity to fundraise off the fly that landed on Pence's head

October 7, 2020

A fly that took a liking to Vice President Mike Pence's head during the debate is Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's new muse, inspiring his campaign to not only do some fundraising but also get out the word about voting.

Mere moments after the fly that spent two minutes nestled gently in Pence's head flew off, Biden tweeted a photo of him holding a flyswatter, along with the caption "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly" and a link to donate. Biden went on to tweet out a link to flywillvote.com, which redirected to iwillvote.com, a website that helps people register to vote.

So far, the Trump campaign has not capitalized on the moment, even though it could make the case that MAGA hats offer the ultimate in head protection. Catherine Garcia

