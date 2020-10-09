See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

86 percent of people with coronavirus cases in the U.K. showed no major symptoms

10:14 a.m.
People wear masks on the London Underground.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Asymptomatic coronavirus cases may be far more common than we thought.

A survey conducted by the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics revealed 86.1 percent of people who contracted COVID-19 between April and June showed no major symptoms of the disease, including cough, fever, or a loss of taste or smell, on the day they were tested. Around three quarters of those tested showed no symptoms at all, including fatigue or a shortness of breath, raising fears of a "silent transmission" by asymptomatic people, The Guardian reports.

Due to a undersupply of tests, health officials have only suggested getting tested for coronavirus if one shows symptoms or has been around someone with the virus. But with most people asymptomatic, the virus could spread widely without detection before people show severe symptoms.

"If you are not catching all those who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic it may be really difficult to get outbreaks down in time, before they get out of control," Irene Petersen, an author on a study of the ONS data from University College London, explained. She suggested to The Guardian that high-risk workplaces and universities start ramping up testing now ahead of the holiday season, especially to avoid outbreaks when college students head home.

The ONS tested 36,000 people for the coronavirus, with 115 cases coming back positive. Kathryn Krawczyk

alert
Edit

Yelp to place alert on businesses 'accused of racist behavior'

10:19 a.m.
This March 19, 2018, file photo shows the Yelp app on an iPad in Baltimore. Yelp reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Patrick Semansky / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yelp is rolling out a new alert to inform users when a business has been accused of "egregious, racially-charged actions."

The company in a blog post this week announced the new consumer alert that will be placed on businesses that generate media coverage for alleged racism.

"Now, when a business gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more about the incident," Yelp said.

The alert reads in part that "someone associated with this business was accused of racist behavior" recently, and it informs users that Yelp reviews "must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience" and that "we have temporarily disabled the ability to post here." The company said there must be "resounding evidence" for the alert to be applied and that it "will always link to a news article from a credible media outlet."

Previously, Yelp had rolled out a "Public Attention Alert" to inform users that a business "may be receiving an influx of reviews as a result of increased attention." But with the new alert, The New York Times writes that there are still questions as to how Yelp will "ensure that businesses were not falsely associated with racism or the target of defamatory reviews," and CNN similarly noted that it remains "unclear whether Yelp can prevent the alert from being manipulated." Brendan Morrow

friends in high places
Edit

The CEO of Regeneron, Trump's new favorite COVID-19 drugmaker, belongs to Trump's golf course

9:15 a.m.

President Trump is one of 10 or fewer people in the world granted "compassionate use" authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' experimental COVID-19 treatment, REGN-COV2, and he's a fan. In video testimonials this week, he called the Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail a miraculous "cure" — it isn't a cure — and promoted it with the fervor of a TV pitchman.

Regeneron's shares jumped another 3.5 percent after Trump posted the video. Hours later, Regeneron announced it is seeking emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 treatment. Behind the scenes, but also on Fox News, Trump is "pushing the Food and Drug Administration to quickly grant emergency clearance" for REGN-COV2, The Washington Post reports. "Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have called FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to urge him to accelerate the agency's review of the drug."

Trump owned shares in Regeneron, "though government records show he sold them between June 2016 and June 2017," the Financial Times reports. And its founder and CEO, Dr. Leonard Schleifer, is Trump's "occasional golf buddy," FT adds. Schleifer "joined the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester" after his company took off, and he and Trump "would play an occasional round of golf. For years, Regeneron paid for Mr. Schleifer's $18,500 golf club membership, though it ended that perk in 2015." He is still a member of Trump's golf club, The Guardian reports.

"Len and President Trump are acquaintances from both living in the Westchester area for many years but didn't have any regular contact until this year, when they've discussed matters around COVID on occasion," Regeneron told CNN Business. CNN also notes that, according to Federal Election Commission records, Schleifer primarily donated to Democratic candidates and PACs in 2016 and 2018.

Medical experts say REGN-COV2 and a similar monoclonal antibody treatment being produced by Eli Lilly have real promise for people newly infected with COVID-19, though probably not for people hospitalized with severe symptoms, but Regeneron says it has only 50,000 doses — about the number of Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 every day — and will produce another 250,000 within months. "The Trump administration has already bought Regeneron's initial 300,000 doses at a cost of $450 million, and plans to give them to patients for free," FT reports. "After that, the company says it does not know how much it will charge." Peter Weber

charged
Edit

Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

8:24 a.m.
Tory Lanez performs on stage at Prudential Center on September 13, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Lanez has been charged for allegedly shooting at Megan Thee Stallion's feet several times and wounding her after they got into an argument in an SUV in July. He's facing charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Megan Thee Stallion had previously spoken out about the incident, alleging that Lanez shot her and sharing a photo of her gunshot wound on social media.

"You shot me," she said in a video in August addressing Lanez, per CNN. "And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh-t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand."

The "Savage" rapper also said that at the time she didn't "tell the police nothing because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble," per The New York Times, asking, "You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so that they can shoot all of us up?"

Lanez if convicted on the charges against him faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. Brendan Morrow

barred
Edit

Barr is reportedly frustrated at Trump's public pleas for him to indict Biden, other political foes

6:28 a.m.
Trump and William Barr
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

"President Trump berated his own Cabinet officers on Thursday for not prosecuting or implicating his political enemies," seeking "to reassert himself on the public stage with a pair of telephone interviews with Fox News and Fox Business as well as a video and a series of Twitter messages," The New York Times reports. "Even for him, they were scattershot performances, ones that advisers said reflected increasing frustration over his political fortunes only 26 days before an election" he is losing by about 10 points to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump's Fox Business interview "reeked of desperation," especially when he berated Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, two of his closet allies, Aaron Blake writes at The Washington Post. Trump said he's "not happy" Pompeo hasn't released some sort of new information about Hillary Clinton's already released emails, and said Barr will go down in history "as a very sad, sad situation" unless he "indicts" a group of people "that includes Obama and it includes Biden" for committing "the greatest political crime in the history of our country."

Both comments amounted to "a fusillade of pleas for his allies to use their legal powers to further his political goals," Blake summarized. Barr noticed that, too, and he isn't happy about it, The Associated Press reports.

As Trump gets "increasingly critical about a lack of arrests" from the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe by U.S. Attorney John Durham, "Barr has privately expressed frustration over the president's public pronouncements on the Durham investigation," AP reports, citing people familiar with Barr's thinking. "Though Barr is broadly in agreement with Trump on the need to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, he's often bemoaned Trump's lack of understanding about the intricacies of the legal system and the steps that need to be taken to complete an investigation," not to mention the impropriety of interfering in specific investigations.

Meanwhile, 'White House aides privately expressed concern about whether the president's animated mood in recent days stemmed from the dexamethasone" steroid he told Fox News he's still taking, the Times reports. Plus, when a candidate is heading toward defeat, "the knives come out, the donors flee, and the candidate throws embarrassing Hail Marys," GOP strategist Alex Conant told the Times, and "people who want a future in politics start looking out for their own interests." Peter Weber

Nobels
Edit

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the U.N.'s World Food Program

5:20 a.m.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize early Friday to the World Food Program (WFP), the largest specialized United Nations agency, "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

"In 2019, 135 million people suffered from acute hunger, the highest number in many years," and "most of the increase was caused by war and armed conflict," the Nobel Committee said. "The link between hunger and armed conflict is a vicious circle: war and conflict can cause food insecurity and hunger, just as hunger and food insecurity can cause latent conflicts to flare up and trigger the use of violence. We will never achieve the goal of zero hunger unless we also put an end to war and armed conflict."

"With this year’s award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to turn the eyes of the world toward the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger," the committee said. "The work of the World Food Program to the benefit of humankind is an endeavor that all the nations of the world should be able to endorse and support." The Nobel Prize includes $1.1 million in prize money for the underfunded agency. Peter Weber

Michigan militia plot
Edit

Militants arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor were incensed over COVID-19 gym closures, FBI says

3:51 a.m.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that FBI agents and Michigan state law enforcement had arrested six "violent extremists" in a well-developed plot that involved kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) before the Nov. 3 election, taking her to Wisconsin, and putting her on "trial" for treason. Michigan authorities concurrently arrested seven other men, members of the "anti-government, anti-law enforcement militia group" the Wolverine Watchmen, for planning actions "intended to instigate a civil war."

The 13 suspects had trained together and planned "various acts of violence," state police said. The six men arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer — allegedly led by Adam Fox, 37, and Barry Croft, 44 — face up to life in prison if convicted. The seven militants could spend 20 years in jail on state terrorism charges.

Fox, according to the FBI, was particularly incensed that Whitmer had ordered gyms closed to limit the spread of COVID-19. He and his co-conspirators started planning their assault in June and had decided on kidnapping Whitmer from her vacation home, possibly blowing up bridges to slow police from responding, by late August, the indictment says. Fox and three other suspects were arrested Wednesday when the met with undercover FBI agents to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear."

At least three of the 13 defendants were among the armed protesters who entered the Michigan Capitol in late April to protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order, according to state Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. WXYZ TV Detroit identified two of them standing in the Senate balcony.

"I think that those protests were used actually as recruiting stations to add more members and to find people that were angry with the governor, angry with the government, and frankly, I think encouraged by the words of our president," Nessel said Thursday. "The people that we charged are affiliated with this Wolverine Watchmen group," she added. "But there are multiple white supremacy groups and militia groups that have been acting in accordance with one another. ... This effort to have a mass uprising nationally is something that we should be very concerned about because, again, it's not just a Michigan problem, this is an American problem." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

New owners of a Minnesota home give former resident a sweet memento from his childhood

2:02 a.m.

When the Hildre family first walked through their new home in Forest Lake, Minnesota, they all noticed the same thing: a closet door with the letter "R" carved into it.

"It was one of the interesting things that caught my eye," Ben Hildre told KARE 11. "What's this door? I was just so curious." The door is in his daughter Haiden's room, and the 7-year-old thought the letter "might be for rainbows," she said. It turns out, the "R" was in honor of another young resident — Rudy Olson, now 77, who lived in the home when he was a child.

In September, Olson and his wife walked by the house and saw the new owners outside. He asked if the door with an "R" on it was still inside, and explained that when he was a toddler, his parents carved the "R" at eye level so they could check in at night without waking him up. The Hildres told Olson that his old bedroom had been converted into the closet that is now in Haiden's room, and he was delighted to learn that it was still there.

Seeing how much the door meant to Olson, Ben Hildre decided they should take it off its hinges and give it to him as a gift. Olson was touched, and said he plans to hang it in his home, adding a plaque to it in honor of the Hildre family. "I say it's the greatest gift," Olson told KARE 11. "And we need that in today's world, people caring about other people." Ben Hildre is now working on a new closet door for his daughter, and she has already requested he put an "H" on it. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.