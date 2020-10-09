See More Speed Reads
follow the tax money
Trump received $21 million in 'highly unusual' payments in late 2016 — and then funneled $10 million to his campaign

1:28 p.m.
Trump at the opening of his Las Vegas hotel.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Trump's tax returns may reveal just where a sudden influx of cash in late 2016 came from.

The New York Times obtained a slew of Trump's hidden tax records, including his returns from 2016, the year he won the presidency. They reveal a series of "highly unusual one-off payments" totaling $21 million from Trump's Las Vegas hotel, which he may have funneled to his cash-strapped campaign, the Times reports.

As Trump ran his so-called self-funded presidential campaign, he found himself short on money as Republican donors remained "leery" of supporting him, the Times writes. Deutsche Bank even denied him a loan for his Scotland resort, as "some bankers feared the money would instead be diverted to his campaign," the Times reports. The wealth Trump had accumulated from The Apprentice was also starting to run dry.

So Trump turned to selling off stock — $38.5 million of it — over the first four months of 2016, his tax records show. Also during that year, the Times reports Trump "engineered a sudden financial windfall" in the form of payments from the Las Vegas hotel he owns with Phil Ruffin. The $21 million in payments flowed from Trump-controlled companies to Trump, all written off as a business expense.

If they didn't actually get used for business, Daniel Shaviro, a professor of taxation at the New York University School of Law, told the Times that claiming a deduction for them as such would be illegal. There's even more legality in question if Trump used that money for his campaign; He contributed $10 million to it out of nowhere on Oct. 28, sparking questions of just where that money came from. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

prime time
Trump to receive medical evaluation from Fox News contributor on Tucker Carlson's show

12:58 p.m.
President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up from the Truman Balcony upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

A week after being hospitalized with COVID-19, President Trump is turning a medical evaluation into primetime television.

Fox News says that on Friday's Tucker Carlson Tonight, Trump will appear for his first on-camera interview since testing positive for COVID-19 last week. It won't just be a typical Fox interview, though, as the network said that contributor Dr. Marc Siegel "will conduct a medical evaluation" during the show.

Siegel, Axios notes, has "repeatedly pushed coronavirus misinformation during his appearances on Fox News," such as by falsely claiming in March that COVID-19 is not "more problematic or deadly than influenza." He previously spoke with the president during a memorable interview in which Trump touted his ability to remember and repeat the words "person, woman, man, camera, TV" during a cognitive test.

The Friday appearance will come after Trump previously spoke over the phone with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo and Fox News' Sean Hannity this week. In the latter interview, Trump could be heard repeatedly coughing, leading CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta to express concerns on Friday.

"He still sounds sick," Gupta said. "They've got to take care of him. He's got to take care of himself." Brendan Morrow

stimulus split
McConnell says stimulus bill is 'unlikely in the next 3 weeks' as Trump insists 'negotiations are moving along'

12:26 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is casting doubt on the future of coronavirus relief.

Earlier this week, Trump pulled the plug on COVID-19 stimulus talks, saying he would tell Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to halt negotiations with Democrats "until after the election." Even though Trump has since changed his mind, McConnell told reporters Friday that a deal is still "unlikely in the next three weeks."

As of Friday morning, Trump was back on the stimulus train, tweeting that "Covid relief negotiations are moving along. Go big!" CNN and Bloomberg soon reported the White House had offered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a $1.8 trillion deal, up from its previous offer of $1.6 trillion. That includes $300 billion in state and local funding — "too low for Democrats, but in the right direction," Politico reports. Democrats want $2.2 trillion in funding, but the GOP is unwilling to top $2 trillion.

Regardless, any relief is unlikely to get far without McConnell's cooperation, and he doesn't seem willing to talk before the election. "You're never going to get a deal out of Pelosi that Republicans can support. So do you really want to divide your party within days of an election?" a source close to Senate leadership told Axios. "We do need another rescue package," McConnell acknowledged Friday, but "differences of opinion about what is needed at this particular juncture are pretty bad." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Broadway's shutdown extended through May 2021

11:31 a.m.
Closed broadway theaters during the coronavirus pandemic on April 08, 2020 in New York City. The Broadway League announced today that theaters will remain closed until June 7, effectively ending the 2019-2020 season.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Broadway's shutdown is set to continue through May 2021.

The Broadway League on Friday announced that the shutdown that began in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic will extend for nearly eight more months at least, as ticket sales will remain suspended through May 30, 2021.

"With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. "We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again."

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman (D) in response to the news called on Congress to "step up and help us through."

The Broadway League had previously announced the shutdown would be extended at least through January 2021. Asked by The New York Times when Broadway might be able to reopen, St. Martin said "we truly don't know." She added that some shows "think we will open in the summer, and I hope they are right," but "I think people's bets are the fall of next year."

"There would be nothing better for everyone than if we had a date certain, but there isn't one — this is a global pandemic," St. Martin also told the Times. "Do you think I like putting out these statements four times? No! And God, I hope we only have to do it one more time. But we don't know."

Following the extension of Broadway's shutdown, one show that quickly got a new reopening date was The Music Man with Hugh Jackman, which according to Deadline has now scheduled its opening night for February 2022 after recently hoping to open in May 2021. The news of Broadway's shutdown extension comes after the Metropolitan Opera previously announced it wouldn't reopen until September 2021. Brendan Morrow

it's an easy answer
White House spokesperson evades answering when Trump last tested negative 6 times in 1 interview

11:18 a.m.

The White House really doesn't want to reveal last time President Trump tested negative for COVID-19.

While the White House insists Trump first tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago, late on Oct. 1, that test only came after he had reportedly been showing symptoms of the virus. Reporters have since been trying and failing to get an answer on just when Trump last tested negative, including MSNBC's Hallie Jackson, who pressed White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern six times for an answer on Friday.

When Jackson first asked for the date of Trump's last test, Morgenstern first insisted he didn't know, to which Jackson questioned if he'd even asked for an answer. Jackson then reminded him there is public health value to this question, as knowing when Trump was last testing negative could help pinpoint when he was infected and who he could've spread it to. And when Jackson asked if Trump had at least tested negative for the virus before debating Democratic nominee Joe Biden last week, Morgenstern echoed Trump's doctor Sean Conley in telling Jackson she was "very focused in looking backwards." After her final attempt, when Morgenstern implored Jackson to talk about something else, she shut the interview down. Kathryn Krawczyk

alert
Yelp to place alert on businesses 'accused of racist behavior'

10:19 a.m.
This March 19, 2018, file photo shows the Yelp app on an iPad in Baltimore. Yelp reports financial results Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Patrick Semansky / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yelp is rolling out a new alert to inform users when a business has been accused of "egregious, racially-charged actions."

In a blog post, Yelp announced the new consumer alert that will be placed on businesses that generate media coverage for alleged racism.

"Now, when a business gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more about the incident," Yelp said.

The alert reads in part that "someone associated with this business was accused of racist behavior" recently, and it informs users that Yelp reviews "must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience" and that "we have temporarily disabled the ability to post here." The company said there must be "resounding evidence" for the alert to be applied and that it "will always link to a news article from a credible media outlet."

Previously, Yelp had rolled out a "Public Attention Alert" to inform users that a business "may be receiving an influx of reviews as a result of increased attention." But with the new alert, The New York Times writes that there are still questions as to how Yelp will "ensure that businesses were not falsely associated with racism or the target of defamatory reviews," and CNN similarly noted that it remains "unclear whether Yelp can prevent the alert from being manipulated." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
86 percent of people with coronavirus cases in the U.K. showed no major symptoms

10:14 a.m.
People wear masks on the London Underground.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Asymptomatic coronavirus cases may be far more common than we thought.

A survey conducted by the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics revealed 86.1 percent of people who contracted COVID-19 between April and June showed no major symptoms of the disease, including cough, fever, or a loss of taste or smell, on the day they were tested. Around three quarters of those tested showed no symptoms at all, including fatigue or a shortness of breath, raising fears of a "silent transmission" by asymptomatic people, The Guardian reports.

Due to a undersupply of tests, health officials have only suggested getting tested for coronavirus if one shows symptoms or has been around someone with the virus. But with most people asymptomatic, the virus could spread widely without detection before people show severe symptoms.

"If you are not catching all those who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic it may be really difficult to get outbreaks down in time, before they get out of control," Irene Petersen, an author on a study of the ONS data from University College London, explained. She suggested to The Guardian that high-risk workplaces and universities start ramping up testing now ahead of the holiday season, especially to avoid outbreaks when college students head home.

The ONS tested 36,000 people for the coronavirus, with 115 cases coming back positive. Kathryn Krawczyk

friends in high places
The CEO of Regeneron, Trump's new favorite COVID-19 drugmaker, belongs to Trump's golf course

9:15 a.m.

President Trump is one of 10 or fewer people in the world granted "compassionate use" authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' experimental COVID-19 treatment, REGN-COV2, and he's a fan. In video testimonials this week, he called the Regeneron monoclonal antibody cocktail a miraculous "cure" — it isn't a cure — and promoted it with the fervor of a TV pitchman.

Regeneron's shares jumped another 3.5 percent after Trump posted the video. Hours later, Regeneron announced it is seeking emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 treatment. Behind the scenes, but also on Fox News, Trump is "pushing the Food and Drug Administration to quickly grant emergency clearance" for REGN-COV2, The Washington Post reports. "Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have called FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to urge him to accelerate the agency's review of the drug."

Trump owned shares in Regeneron, "though government records show he sold them between June 2016 and June 2017," the Financial Times reports. And its founder and CEO, Dr. Leonard Schleifer, is Trump's "occasional golf buddy," FT adds. Schleifer "joined the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester" after his company took off, and he and Trump "would play an occasional round of golf. For years, Regeneron paid for Mr. Schleifer's $18,500 golf club membership, though it ended that perk in 2015." He is still a member of Trump's golf club, The Guardian reports.

"Len and President Trump are acquaintances from both living in the Westchester area for many years but didn't have any regular contact until this year, when they've discussed matters around COVID on occasion," Regeneron told CNN Business. CNN also notes that, according to Federal Election Commission records, Schleifer primarily donated to Democratic candidates and PACs in 2016 and 2018.

Medical experts say REGN-COV2 and a similar monoclonal antibody treatment being produced by Eli Lilly have real promise for people newly infected with COVID-19, though probably not for people hospitalized with severe symptoms, but Regeneron says it has only 50,000 doses — about the number of Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 every day — and will produce another 250,000 within months. "The Trump administration has already bought Regeneron's initial 300,000 doses at a cost of $450 million, and plans to give them to patients for free," FT reports. "After that, the company says it does not know how much it will charge." Peter Weber

