Trump received $21 million in 'highly unusual' payments in late 2016 — and then funneled $10 million to his campaign

Trump received $21 million in 'highly unusual' payments in late 2016 — and then funneled $10 million to his campaign1:28 p.m.
Trump to receive medical evaluation from Fox News contributor on Tucker Carlson's show12:58 p.m.
McConnell says stimulus bill is 'unlikely in the next 3 weeks' as Trump insists 'negotiations are moving along'12:26 p.m.
Broadway's shutdown extended through May 202111:31 a.m.
White House spokesperson evades answering when Trump last tested negative 6 times in 1 interview11:18 a.m.
Yelp to place alert on businesses 'accused of racist behavior'10:19 a.m.
86 percent of people with coronavirus cases in the U.K. showed no major symptoms10:14 a.m.
The CEO of Regeneron, Trump's new favorite COVID-19 drugmaker, belongs to Trump's golf course9:15 a.m.
