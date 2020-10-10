Trump says he's taking 'pretty much nothing' 1 week after hospitalization

-
Trump says he's taking 'pretty much nothing' 1 week after hospitalization8:14 a.m.
-
Texas counties can have multiple ballot drop-off locations, federal judge rules8:48 a.m.
-
Amy Coney Barrett didn't disclose 2 talks with anti-abortion groups to the SenateOctober 9, 2020
-
Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91October 9, 2020
-
Trump will host 100s of people at the White House on SaturdayOctober 9, 2020
-
Fauci says 'we had a superspreader event in the White House'October 9, 2020
-
Trump drops f-bomb, pulls 180 on coronavirus stimulus in rambling Rush Limbaugh interviewOctober 9, 2020
-
Twitter announces new efforts to 'reduce the visibility of misleading information' before the electionOctober 9, 2020
8:14 a.m.
8:48 a.m.
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
Twitter announces new efforts to 'reduce the visibility of misleading information' before the election
October 9, 2020