french open
Poland's Swiatek captures French Open title without dropping a set the entire tournament

11:22 a.m.

Iga Swiatek, an unseeded 19-year-old, became the first even tennis player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title after she defeated her 21-year-old American opponent Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open in February, 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open Final on Saturday.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek had only played in seven major tournaments before this year's French Open and never made it past the fourth round. But while her run to the tile sounds improbable, ESPN notes that it wasn't fluky. She didn't drop a set the entire tournament, becoming the first woman to achieve the feat at Roland-Garros since Justine Henin 2007. And while some top players like Naomi Osaka and last year's French Open winner, Ash Barty, sat out the event, and Serena Williams withdrew after an injury, Swiatek still had to go beat some formidable opponents, including Simona Halep and, of course, Kenin. Tim O'Donnell

armenia-azerbaijan conflict
Why Azerbaijan may not want a long-term ceasefire with Armenia in disputed region

10:54 a.m.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, which went into effect Saturday after nearly two weeks of violent conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region so the two sides could exchange prisoners and recover bodies. Both countries quickly accused the other of breaking it, although the main cities that have experienced shelling so far — Shushi and Stepanerkt — have reportedly experienced a respite from the violence.

The agreement was reached after 10 hours of negotiations in Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Yerevan and Baku would now begin "substantive talks," but not everyone is optimistic, since both sides appear to be rigid in their demands.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Armenia wants Nagorno-Karabakh — officially recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but mostly governed by ethnic Armenians — to be an independent state, while Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said not enough pressure was placed on Armenia during the discussions, adding that Azerbaijan, which is backed by Turkey, expects to take control of more territory and the ceasefire will only last as long as it takes for the Red Cross to arrange for bodies to be exchanged.

Per Al Jazeera, there is a sense among the Azeris that, after 30 years, "this is the first time they have the upper hand" thanks to increased military power and "sophisticated weapons," and, therefore, a long-term ceasefire reportedly may not be widely desired. Read more at BBC and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

absentee voting
Texas counties can have multiple ballot drop-off locations, federal judge rules

8:48 a.m.
Texas ballot drop-off site.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled late Friday night that Texas counties can have multiple drop-off locations for absentee ballots this election cycle, striking down an order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that limited drop-off locations to one per county, a decision that he said was made to increase election security. The ruling comes just days after another federal judge blocked a similar order in Ohio.

Democrats had accused Abbott — who has opposed universal mail-in voting during the pandemic, but did extend early in-person and absentee voting — of trying to suppress the vote. While Pitman's ruling didn't make that specific claim, it did say Abbott's order placed an extra burden on older and disabled Texas voters in the state's larger counties who "must travel further distances to more crowded ballot return centers where they would be at an increased risk of being infected by the coronavirus."

Texas may appeal the ruling, NPR reports. Read more at NPR and The Texas Tribune. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump says he's taking 'pretty much nothing' 1 week after hospitalization

8:14 a.m.

President Trump gave his first televised interview Friday night since his COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization and discharge, telling Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel at one point that he had been "medication free" for eight hours. Later in the interview, however, Siegel asked Trump what medications he was on, to which the president replied "pretty much nothing." That response was more vague than his previous declaration, but Siegel didn't ask for clarification.

Trump said he "didn't feel very vital" or "like the president of the U.S. should feel" before he was flown to Walter Reed hospital last week and revealed he had congestion in his lungs, but said he "didn't have a problem with breathing." As The New York Times notes, Trump's blood oxygen levels dropped to a point where doctors believed it was necessary to give him supplemental oxygen, although there have been reports of COVID-19 patients with startlingly low blood oxygen levels who haven't had breathing troubles.

The president praised the hospital's medical staff who treated him, as well as the medications he received for helping him recover quickly. He also said he's been re-tested for the virus, and while he doesn't know results, he said he was "either at the bottom of the scale or free." Read more at Fox News and The New York Times.

supreme court uproar
Amy Coney Barrett didn't disclose 2 talks with anti-abortion groups to the Senate

October 9, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

CNN has found another controversial event Amy Coney Barrett didn't inform the Senate about.

After her nomination to the Supreme Court, the Senate asked Barrett to list every talk she had given, as well as provide a transcript of the event. But she failed to mention speaking at two events held by right-to-life student groups at the University of Notre Dame, CNN reports.

Barrett is a professor at Notre Dame, as well as a circuit court judge. She delivered one lecture and one seminar for anti-abortion groups back in 2013, both in her capacity as a professor, CNN reports via social media ads and a faculty newsletter describing the events. The seminar was given "on changes to law and life for women after Roe v. Wade," as part of a series on "issues related to human life and dignity." Notre Dame's Right to Life club and constitutional studies minor co-sponsored the event. The lecture was also about Roe, put on by the Jus Vitae club devoted to the "right to life."

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats questioned why Barrett didn't disclose an anti-abortion ad she'd signed onto in 2006 that called for the Roe decision to be overturned. Democrats have opposed Barrett's nomination not only because it came just weeks before Election Day, but also because Barrett has a conservative judicial outlook and has been tied to anti-abortion groups. Kathryn Krawczyk

farewell to the chairman of the board
Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91

October 9, 2020
Whitey Ford.
AP Photo/Preston Stroup

Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, who led the New York Yankees to six World Series titles and 11 American League pennants in his 16-year career, has died at the age of 91, the Yankees announced on Friday. A cause of death was not given.

A 10-time all-star and the winner of the 1961 Cy Young Award, Ford won more games as a Yankee than any other pitcher, compiling a career record of 236-106 and a .690 winning percentage — the best of any pitcher with at least 300 career decisions. Ford was also an eight-time Game One starter in the World Series, and holds World Series records for wins (10), starts (22), strikeouts (94), and innings pitched (146).

In his autobiography, Ford, a native New Yorker, wrote that his 1974 Hall of Fame election was not "anything I imagined was possible or anything I dared dream about when I was a kid growing up on the sidewalks of New York… I never really thought I would make it as a kid because I always was too small."

Ford is the latest baseball legend to pass away in 2020, following the deaths of Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, and Bob Gibson. Jacob Lambert

Trump will host 100s of people at the White House on Saturday

October 9, 2020
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump isn't letting a deadly and highly contagious disease stop him from having a good time.

Trump is scheduled to host hundreds of guests on the South Lawn of the White House for a "law and order" event on Saturday, The New York Times and ABC News report. That wouldn't be anything too unusual if the president hadn't been in the hospital with COVID-19 less than a week ago after possibly picking up the virus at another large event.

This time around, Trump will reportedly stay far away from the crowds and deliver "remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order" from the balcony over the South Lawn, ABC News reports via a source and an invitation to the event. It'll be held in conjunction with Candace Owens' group Blexit, which urges Black Americans to leave the Democratic party and support Trump. And judging by the maskless crowds at recent White House events, it may put attendees at risk.

Trump first revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis a week ago, several days after leading Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination in the Rose Garden. Several attendees later tested positive as well, leading White House medical staff to reportedly conclude that was the source of the outbreak. Trump had reportedly been considering holding a rally this weekend, but instead will save his first one post-coronavirus for Monday night. Kathryn Krawczyk

'the data speak for themselves'
Fauci says 'we had a superspreader event in the White House'

October 9, 2020
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washin
GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The White House experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 following a "superspreader event," Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and a member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, spoke to CBS News Radio on Friday and again stressed that "everybody should wear a mask, literally universally" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But after Trump and numerous people in his orbit recently tested positive for COVID-19, CBS' Steven Portnoy asked Fauci "what did we learn about the efficacy" of the White House's strategy of trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by conducting testing for those around the president but not requiring aides to wear masks. The recent White House outbreak, Fauci suggested, says all one needs to know about that.

"The data speak for themselves," Fauci said. "We had a superspreader event in the White House, and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves."

Facui was referring to the White House's recent Rose Garden event at which Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. In the days since, numerous attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah,) and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Others who were in attendance, including Vice President Mike Pence, have tested negative.

The comments from Fauci come after Bloomberg News reported that White House medical staff "traced the White House cases to" the Barrett event. The same day that Fauci made these comments, The New York Times reported that Trump is planning to "host hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday." Brendan Morrow

