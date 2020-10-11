Study: Novel coronavirus can survive on smooth surfaces for 28 days

Researchers at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, have discovered that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive on smooth surfaces like stainless steel and glass for up to 28 days.

In a study published Monday in Virology Journal, the scientists write that they found at 68 degrees Fahrenheit, the SARS-COV-2 virus can stay infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces. This is a longer amount of time than the Influenza A virus remains on surfaces; it's been found to survive for 17 days.

During their research, scientists dried the coronavirus in an artificial mucus and placed it on different surfaces in concentrations similar to samples gathered by COVID-19 patients, and then returned a month later to extract the virus, Reuters reports. They conducted their experiments in a lab, and found that the higher the temperature, the lower the survival time of the virus.

In a statement, CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall said "establishing how long the virus really remains viable on surfaces enables us to more accurately predict and mitigate its spread and do a better job of protecting our people." Scientists say the long survival time is another reason why it is so important for people to regularly wash their hands and clean surfaces often. Read more at Reuters. Catherine Garcia