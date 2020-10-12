Five states see new COVID-19 cases increase by over 50 percent

New cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in 31 states, and five have experienced a weekly jump of more than 50 percent, CNN reports.

Maine, Texas, and Washington are the only states in the United States that have reported on average fewer new daily cases compared to a week before, while in Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont, new cases have risen by at least 50 percent, according to CNN. Sixteen states are reporting roughly the same number of cases.

Additionally, The Washington Post reports that 13 states have reached new highs when looking at their seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 infections: Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. In Montana, in particular, the Post notes that the seven-day rolling average jumped 61 percent, and CNN writes that Montana "reported 5,000 coronavirus cases in the last 11 days," whereas "it took the state almost five months to chart its first 5,000 cases."

These numbers come after the United States recently reported over 50,000 new COVID-19 infections for three days in a row for the first time since August. Brendan Morrow