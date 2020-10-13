See More Speed Reads
Voting Rights
Edit

Appellate court panel upholds Texas governor's limit of 1 ballot drop box per county

7:15 a.m.
Absentee voting in Houston
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled just before midnight Monday night that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was within his rights to limit absentee ballot drop boxes to one per county, regardless of population. Civil rights and voting rights groups had argued that Abbott's Oct. 1 order suppressed the voting rights of people in large urban counties like Harris County (Houston), especially the elderly and disabled voters most likely to cast their ballots by mail during a deadly pandemic. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman agreed, issuing a stay on Abbott's order.

The three appellate judges, all appointed by President Trump, unanimously disagreed. "One strains to see how it burdens voting at all," Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan wrote in his opinion, joined by Judges Don Willett and James Ho. Abbott's "proclamation was part of an expansion of absentee voting opportunities beyond what the Texas Election Code provided. The fact that this expansion is not as broad as plaintiffs would wish does not mean that it has illegally limited their voting rights."

Ho, in a concurring opinion, said Abbott's unilateral July 27 expansion of voting windows likely violated Texas and federal law, and he was sorry he couldn't strike the whole order down.

Texas, shaping up to be unexpectedly competitive this year, is one of just a handful of states that won't allow people to vote by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott did add six days to early in-person voting, however, and that begins Tuesday. The litigants could appeal the ruling, asking for a decision from the entire 5th circuit appellate court or the Supreme Court, but both courts are dominated by conservatives unlikely to overturn Duncan's decision, Politico reports. Peter Weber

Barrett Confirmation
Edit

Ex-members of Amy Coney Barrett's faith group, People of Praise, want it discussed at her confirmation

6:18 a.m.
Amy Coney Barrett
Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, is Catholic, which isn't very controversial — five of the eight sitting justices are also Catholic, as are the Democratic presidential nominee and the Democratic House speaker. But Barrett also belongs to a charismatic, communitarian, socially conservative ecumenical faith community called the People of Praise, and that's more unusual. Some former members of the group tell The Associated Press it's an integral enough part of her life it should be discussed in her confirmation hearing.

Some of the dozen former members "were proud and excited that one of their own could soon be on the high court, in a position to roll back abortion rights," AP reports. "Others were deeply concerned about that threat, and also about the community's teachings on gender, gay rights, and other social issues. They also raised flags about what they describe as the organization's authoritarian structure. Some wondered why Barrett has not disclosed or even acknowledged her connection to People of Praise and why the group appeared to try to hide her affiliation by deleting documents from its website."

Barrett was reportedly raised in the People of Praise community before joining of her own accord as an adult. Some former members "said Barrett should make public the covenant she signed to become a member, so people can read for themselves the pledge she made to become a permanent part of the community," AP reports. Along with strong opposition to abortion, the group has been described as hierarchical, with men seen as "divinely" ordained heads of their families and wives obliged to submit to them.

"I don't think membership in the group is disqualifying," Rachel Coleman, who left the community in 2010, told AP. "I think that she needs to be open about it and transparent about it." A spokesman for the group, Sean Connolly, told AP that "the People of Praise does not take positions on partisan political matters, legislation, or constitutional interpretation," nor "who should or should not sit on the U.S. Supreme Court."

People of Praise was not a topic in Monday's first day of hearings. Republicans "spent an inordinate amount of time crowing about" Barrett's seven children, while Democrats showed a "near-singular focus" on the Affordable Care Act, plus the GOP's unseemly, hypocritical rush to confirm Barrett, Robin Givhen recounts at The Washington Post. Barrett spoke for only about 12 minutes. Peter Weber

Stolen Valor
Edit

The Trump campaign is also using the top U.S. general in a political ad, evidently without his consent

4:14 a.m.
Gen. Mark Milley
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

A day after the Trump campaign released an ad that selectively edited a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci so it seemed the nation's top infectious disease expert was praising the president's coronavirus response, the Trump campaign posted an online ad that uses an image of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. As with Fauci, the campaign did not seek or receive approval from Milley to place him in the ad, Politico reports, citing a defense official.

The U.S. military has strict rules against uniformed service members participating in political campaigns, and Milley, the top U.S. military commander, has recently been stressing that the military plays no role in domestic politics. "We, the U.S. military, we are sworn to obey the lawful orders of our civilian leadership," Milley told NPR in a rare interview Sunday. And if there's a contested presidential election this year, "it'll be handled appropriately by the courts and by the U.S. Congress. There's no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of a U.S. election. Zero. There is no role there."

Fauci asked the Trump campaign Monday to take down the ad featuring his deceptively edited words. Milley doesn't speak in the new ad, but it's "a disturbing violation of civil-military norms by the president's campaign," Jim Golby, a former Pentagon official now at the University of Texas at Austin, told Politico. "There is simply no reason for a sitting chairman of the Joint Chiefs to be included in an advertisement paid for by the campaign," he said. "Milley should denounce his inclusion in the ad, but the president never should have put him in this situation." Peter Weber

last night on late night
Edit

Watch Whitney cover 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' for Colbert on the anniversary of John Denver's death

3:06 a.m.

If you need a reason to listen to a new cover of John Denver's enduring classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads," Monday was the 23rd anniversary of the day Denver died in a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean on Oct. 12, 1997. That's why the band Whitney performed the song for Stephen Colbert's Late Show. But it's also just a really great song for listening to at any time, and Whitney does a good job with it. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Jimmy Kimmel compares Trump to Christoper Columbus, laughs at Trump's proposed Superman act

2:42 a.m.

The Los Angeles Lakers "closed out the weirdest season ever last night by hammering the Miami Heat, and celebrating the way only people in the bubble can," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "It's weird to see people hug, right? It was strange watching this. I had to reintroduce the concept of joy to my system."

"Today is Canadian Thanksgiving," and "Canadians have a lot to be thankful for, primarily: they're not us," Kimmel said. "Today also happens to be Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day. In 1492, Christopher Columbus discovered America, the same way hipsters discovered pour-over coffee — not really, but he gets a day for it. Our president, though, is a big supporter of Columbus Day. He and Christopher Columbus actually have a lot in common: They both spread disease, and both failed spectacularly at what they were hired to do."

President Trump has "been very cagey about whether he's tested negative yet, but whether he's negative or not doesn't matter, because his new thing is he's got 'immunity,'" Kimmel said. "If it sounds like Trump is trying to position himself as some kind of superhero now, listen to this: The 'failing' New York Times reported that when he got out of the hospital last week, he wanted to put on a show. His plan — he floated this idea to several people — was to walk out of the hospital appearing to be frail, and then he would tear off his button-down shirt to reveal a Superman logo underneath. This is not a joke, this is what he wanted to do. Whoever talked him out of this, I'd like to bang you right on the head."

"The Man of Steal the Election is getting back on the road," Kimmel said. "He's desperate, he's trailing bigly in the polls, but he did pick up a major endorsement over the weekend — from none other than the Taliban." The Trump campaign rejected the Taliban's endorsement, but "I wonder how that went down," he mused. "Trump doesn't get a lot of endorsements, and he also loves people who love him — it's really his only criteria. So when that endorsement from the Taliban came in, my guess is his campaign team was like 'Don't even tell him about this!'" Watch below. Peter Weber

speaking out
Edit

Ex-Pence adviser says Trump's Fauci ad is a 'gross' example of a White House with 'no regard for the truth'

2:10 a.m.

Olivia Troye, a former member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is calling the Trump campaign's decision to use an edited clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci in a new ad "gross and upsetting and typical of a White House that has no regard for the truth."

Before resigning in July, Troye served as Vice President Mike Pence's homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, and was his lead staffer on the task force. She began speaking out against the Trump administration last month, releasing an ad with the Republican Voters Against Trump organization that slammed the president for not taking COVID-19 seriously.

Fauci is the nation's top infectious disease expert, and for a new ad, the Trump campaign spliced together Fauci's words in an attempt to make it sound like he was praising the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci said on Sunday his words were used out of context and without his permission, and over the course of his career he has "never publicly endorsed any political candidate." On Monday, he called on the campaign to take down the ad.

Troye was shocked by the ad, and in response she quickly filmed a new video for Republican Voters Against Trump, which was released on Monday night. In it, Troye explains that she worked side-by-side with Fauci on the coronavirus task force, and she "witnessed Donald Trump and senior White House officials routinely sideline and discredit Dr. Fauci, both privately and publicly, and now the Trump campaign is twisting Dr. Fauci's words in a campaign ad for their own political gain."

This is "gross and upsetting and typical of a White House that has no regard for the truth," Troye continues. "For Donald Trump, it's always about him. For Dr. Fauci, it's always been about serving the American people. Join me as a Republican and former Trump administration staffer who is voting for Joe Biden." Republican Voters Against Trump says the ad will air nationally during one of Trump's favorite shows: Fox & Friends. Catherine Garcia

he's baaaaaack
Edit

Aides say Trump is itching to hit the campaign trail and could soon be holding 6 events a day

1:23 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Air Force One will be racking up the miles this week, as President Trump plans on traveling to multiple states for campaign events in an attempt to make up for lost time, several aides told The Washington Post.

In Florida on Monday night, Trump held his first rally since being hospitalized with COVID-19, and aides told the Post he is adamant about traveling to several battleground states this week for campaign events — he will be in Pennsylvania and Iowa, followed by a return trip to Florida. Over the weekend, Trump will likely visit Ohio and Wisconsin, a senior campaign adviser told the Post, and he wants to go to North Carolina soon.

While Trump will likely attend two to three events a day over the next few weeks, in the final days leading into the election, he'll probably be holding as many as six events a day, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller told the Post. "You're going to see President Trump flat-out outworking Joe Biden down the home stretch here, just as he has shown in his previous campaign," Miller said.

The Trump campaign and White House are both downplaying the fact that it might not be the best idea to have a 74-year-old man who was just hospitalized for COVID-19 and received experimental drugs and supplemental oxygen hit the road.

Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California at San Francisco, told the Post that based on what the public knows about Trump's course of treatment for COVID-19, she would "advise him to rest for about a week more, at least." She said she finds his busy schedule "concerning," adding that coronavirus patients who have had enough symptoms to be hospitalized "definitely report a lot of fatigue, people report still feeling short of breath and having a persistent cough, and there are even longer-term symptoms."

As for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has been holding small events with a limited number of attendees, he criticized Trump for appearing at large gatherings amid the pandemic, which has left at least 214,000 Americans dead. "His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis has been unconscionable," Biden said Monday in Ohio. "The longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he seems to get." Catherine Garcia

Bailouts
Edit

Record agricultural subsidies will account for 40 percent of U.S. farm income this year

1:05 a.m.
Trump promotes food boxes
Doug Mills/The New York Times-Pool/Getty Images

The federal government will send a record $46 billion to farmers this year, mostly in the South and Midwest, and the payments have "accelerated in recent weeks as the president looks to help his core supporters who have been hit hard by the double whammy of his combative trade practices and the coronavirus pandemic," The New York Times reports. "The breadth of the payments means that government support will account for about 40 percent of total farm income this year. If not for those subsidies, U.S. farm income would be poised to decline in 2020."

Even with the gush of cash from the White House, farmers are experiencing a rise in bankruptcies and declining sales, and bipartisan critics in Congress "have argued that small farmers have missed out on the bulk of the bailout, while large and some foreign-owned farms have benefited," the Times reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture used an accounting trick to funnel some of the money to tobacco farms in North Carolina, savaged by China's retaliatory move to stop buying U.S. tobacco in 2018. Corn, soybeans, lobsters, and peanuts have also been pummeled by Trump's trade wars with China and Europe.

The Government Accountability Office found last month that $14.5 billion of farm aid in 2019 had been handed out with politics in mind, and the Office of Special Counsel determined last week that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue improperly boosted President Trump's re-election while touting the Farmers to Families Food Box Program in August during an official event in North Carolina.

"That's what's going to continue to happen — four more years — if America gets out and votes for this man, Donald J. Trump," Purdue told attendees. The USDA was ordered to reimburse taxpayers for Purdue's expenses attending the event, but the department is pushing back, insisting that Purdue did not "encourage attendees to vote for a candidate or party or advocate for a partisan political group."

"Farmers are not the only constituency benefiting from the president's largess," the Times notes. "He has promised $200 prescription drug cards to millions of seniors, approved $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico, which could help his prospects in Florida, and he directed his Agriculture Department include letters signed by him in millions of food aid boxes that are being distributed to the poor." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.