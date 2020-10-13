See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, could be out of cash by the end of 2020

11:56 a.m.
Movie goers watch a film at the AMC Highlands Ranch 24 on August 20, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images

The largest movie theater chain in the world is warning it could be out of cash by the end of 2020 or early 2021 as the industry is hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC Theatres offered this bleak assessment of its financial state on Tuesday after movie studios in recent weeks have increasingly scrapped plans to release big blockbusters in theaters this year, CNN and Variety report.

"Given the reduced movie slate for the fourth quarter, in the absence of significant increases in attendance from current levels or incremental sources of liquidity, at the existing cash burn rate, the company anticipates that existing cash resources would be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021," AMC said, per Variety.

After AMC closed its U.S. locations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened them where possible in anticipation of Christopher Nolan's Tenet in September, only for that film to disappoint at the domestic box office. Since then, as upcoming tentpoles like No Time to Die are delayed to 2021, the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States, Regal Cinemas, has decided to close its U.S. locations again. AMC has not yet made a similar move.

In some major cities like Los Angeles and New York City, theaters have not been permitted to reopen. AMC says that 494 of its almost 600 locations in the United States are open, but according to Variety, attendance at those theaters "is down approximately 85 percent." Brendan Morrow

stop trying to make 'voter fraud' happen
Edit

Most Americans don't think mail-in voter fraud is a big problem. Fox News viewers vehemently disagree.

11:19 a.m.

Where you get your news seems to directly correspond to how you view the myth of voter fraud.

As false claims of absentee voter fraud rise amid the 2020 election season, the Pew Research Center asked thousands of Americans how they view voter fraud, and compared it to where they say they get their news. Only a quarter of respondents told Pew they see voter fraud as a major problem when it comes to voting by mail, but Fox News viewers see things very differently.

More than half of Fox News viewers see mail-in voter fraud as a major problem, and another 30 percent see it as a minor problem, Pew found. The next highest percentage of those who see it as a major problem came from CBS News viewers, at 20 percent, while just a tiny 3 percent of New York Times and NPR consumers agreed.

President Trump and Fox News have stoked unfounded fears about voting fraud since the beginning of his presidency. Elections officials and experts have made it clear that voting by mail is safe and directly dispelled instances Trump has mentioned.

Pew surveyed 9,220 randomly selected U.S. adults from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 via online surveys, with a margin of error of 1.7 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

tone it down everyone
Edit

Mitt Romney directly calls out Trump for fueling 'hate-filled morass' in U.S. politics

11:10 a.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has apparently had enough.

In a statement released Tuesday, Romney said that, as the November election nears, he is "troubled" by the American political landscape, which he argues has transformed from a place of "spirited debate" into a "vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation."

Romney directly called out President Trump for insulting his political opponents — even after the discovery of a plot to kidnap one of them — and calling for former President Barack Obama's imprisonment. He also said Democrats "launch blistering attacks of their own," though he clarified he believes former Vice President Joe Biden, the party's presidential nominee, "refuses to stoop as low as others."

All of this, he said, has been amplified by the media on the left and right, and he suggested the "rabid attacks" could have severe consequences if people "take the small and predictable step from intemperate word to dangerous action." With that in mind, Romney urged all leaders in the country, political or otherwise, to "lower the heat" and "tone it down." Tim O'Donnell

Barrett Confirmation
Edit

Barrett declines to say whether Trump has authority to delay the election

10:47 a.m.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to say that a United States president doesn't have the authority to unilaterally delay an election.

During the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Tuesday, Barrett was asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) whether the president has "the authority to unilaterally delay a general election under any circumstances," noting that President Trump floated this idea earlier this year while pushing baseless voter fraud claims. Barrett did not comment on whether the president would have the authority to do so.

"If that question ever came before me, I would need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs and consult with my law clerks and talk to my colleagues and go through the opinion writing process," she said. "If I give off the cuff answers, then I would be basically a legal pundit, and I don't think we want judges to be legal pundits. I think we want judges to approach cases thoughtfully and with an open mind."

Sylvia Albert, Common Cause director of voting and elections, previously explained to The Washington Post that the Constitution "empowers Congress, not the president, to select Election Day." Albert added, "No laws passed by Congress have delegated these powers to the president, even in an emergency, so Congress is the only entity that has the power to change the date of the election." Brendan Morrow

Barrett Confirmation
Edit

Barrett tells Sen. Feinstein it would be wrong to express specific views on Roe v. Wade during hearing

10:30 a.m.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) utilized part of her time during the question-and-answer portion of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday to ask Barrett if she agreed with former Justice Antonin Scalia's view that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Barrett replied that she "can't pre-commit" on any specific cases.

Feinstein made a similar push on other issues, including same-sex marriage, but Barrett didn't budge, invoking both the current Justice Elena Kagan — who she noted had declined to "grade precedent" during her confirmation hearing — and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who set the standard of "no hints, no previews, no forecasts" before confirmation to the high court. Some observers were confused as to why the senator didn't zero in on the fact that Ginsburg did testify that the right to abortion was a constitutional one, and there was a sense she failed to "land any blows" during her questioning. Tim O'Donnell

Barrett Confirmation
Edit

Lindsey Graham used Barrett's hearing to complain about his Senate opponent's massive fundraising hauls

9:59 a.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) faltering campaign finances are clearly weighing on him.

As Senate Judiciary Committee chair, Graham was in charge of leading the first day of questioning in Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday. But within his first few minutes of speaking, Graham already brought up an issue that admittedly had nothing to do with Barrett: his Senate opponent's massive fundraising haul.

Over the weekend, Democrat Jaime Harrison announced he'd raised an overwhelming $57 million in the third quarter of this year as he seeks to unseat Graham. That was easily the largest single-quarter Senate fundraising gain in history, and it's clearly weighing on Graham's mind.

After predicting Monday that Harrison's haul might spark a "backlash" from South Carolinians who think he's "trying to buy the state," Graham took a different approach to the issue during Barrett's hearing. He brought up the Citizens United Supreme Court case that okayed massive corporate donations to candidates, and then addressed Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who is staunchly opposed to the Citizens United decision. "Me and you are going to get closer and closer on regulating money," Graham said, because "I can tell you there is a lot of money being raised in this campaign and I'd like to know where the hell some of it's coming from." Kathryn Krawczyk

swing and a miss
Edit

Gal Gadot says her widely-mocked 'Imagine' video 'came from the best place'

9:28 a.m.
Gal Gdot attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

When Gal Gadot put out a video with some of her famous friends singing amid the coronavirus pandemic, she clearly didn't imagine the reaction it would get.

The Wonder Woman star opened up in a new Vanity Fair piece on Tuesday after in March, she posted a video in which celebrities including herself, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and others sang John Lennon's "Imagine." It was meant to be seen as inspirational as the world went into COVID-19 lockdown, but it was instead the subject of mockery as many deemed it out of touch.

"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed," Gadot told Vanity Fair. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

Gadot went on to add, "I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend."

That's certainly an accurate assessment, as the video at the time generated brutal headlines like "Gal Gadot's Celebrity 'Imagine' Video Is Just Too Cringe" and a harsh New York Times piece declaring, "every crisis gets the multi-celebrity car-crash pop anthem it deserves, but truly no crisis — certainly not one as vast and unsettling as the current one — deserves this." Needless to say, it looks like a sequel video shouldn't be expected. Brendan Morrow

It's not that hard being Green
Edit

Solar energy is now cheaper than coal and gas in most countries, IEA reports

8:36 a.m.
Solar panels in France
Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP/Getty Images

Energy produced by solar panels is now cheaper than that produced by coal- or gas-powered plants in most nations, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday in its annual report on global energy trends. Assuming governments follow through on their detailed energy policies, renewable energy will account for 80 percent of the market for new power generation by 2030, and coal will count for less than 20 percent of the global energy supply by 2040 for the first time since the Industrial Revolution, the IEA predicted.

"I see solar becoming the new king of the world's electricity markets," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement Tuesday. "Based on today's policy settings, it's on track to set new records for deployment every year after 2022." Hydroelectric power will continue to be the biggest source of renewable energy for a while, but as the cost drops on photovoltaic panels, solar will catch up quickly, the IEA said.

Governments will need to invest heavily in upgraded power grids and energy storage to manage solar, wind, and other energy that isn't generated at all hours, Bloomberg reports, but the market is playing a big role in shaping energy consumption, too.

"Today, hundreds of billions of dollars of capital are flowing into clean energy," Bruce Usher, an investor and professor at Columbia Business School, told CBS MoneyWatch. "That bucket for investors is not about policy," he added. "It's about where you can get the biggest return."

Last week, for example, the Florida renewable power producer NextEra Energy at least briefly became the most valuable energy company in the U.S., its $143.8 billion market value eclipsing ExxonMobil's by $900 million and Chevron's by about $2 billion. Exxon brings in way more revenue, $255 billion last year, than NextEra's $19.2 billion. But NextEra's profit margins have recently been as high as 50 percent and investors expect solar and wind to trump fossil fuels in the near future. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.