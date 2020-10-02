James Bond movie No Time to Die becomes the latest blockbuster to abandon 2020

-
James Bond movie No Time to Die becomes the latest blockbuster to abandon 20204:38 p.m.
Face masks will still be 'recommended but not required' at the White House4:17 p.m.
GOP reportedly fears losing the SCOTUS vote if more senators get coronavirus3:38 p.m.
Trump claimed mail-in ballots were found in a river. There were no ballots and also no river.2:52 p.m.
Rick Moranis is 'fine' after being randomly assaulted in New York City, representative says2:38 p.m.
Trump postpones all future campaign events2:15 p.m.
Notre Dame president who attended Barrett event with Trump, Mike Lee, tests positive for COVID-191:53 p.m.
Guests at Trump's Minnesota fundraiser posed next to Trump without masks, sang karaoke1:26 p.m.
