Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel assess post-COVID rally Trump: 'horny' and 'biohazard-curious'

President Trump is back on the campaign trail after being sidelined for 10 days with COVID-19. "Trump was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, tonight, he's spreading his microbes across the Keystone State," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. And on Monday night, "Trump did about an hour of material in Florida, and he killed, he really killed — we'll have to wait a week or two to see how many he killed, but he definitely killed. The president claims to be off his COVID meds, but he does seem to be on something, because last night he was feeling little droplets of love in the air."

Kimmel played a clip of Trump saying he wanted to jump into the crowd and give everybody a big, wet kiss. "The COVID made him horny — run everybody," he joked.

"Yes, my friends, it looks like Trump has emerged from his battle with the deadly virus and it's made him horny as hell," Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. But saying he'd be "kissing the women and the guys? Whoo! I'm happy that Trump is now biohazard-curious. That's cool — although he may just have lost Mike Pence's vote."

Noah did worry about how Trump's swift apparent recovery would affect his fans, though. "The fact is, Trump's behavior sets an example for the people around him, and you can see at the rally that people are already taking corona a whole lot less seriously," he said. "This just shows you how powerful Trumpism is: his supporters think that his success is their success."