Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel assess post-COVID rally Trump: 'horny' and 'biohazard-curious'

3:37 a.m.

President Trump is back on the campaign trail after being sidelined for 10 days with COVID-19. "Trump was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, tonight, he's spreading his microbes across the Keystone State," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. And on Monday night, "Trump did about an hour of material in Florida, and he killed, he really killed — we'll have to wait a week or two to see how many he killed, but he definitely killed. The president claims to be off his COVID meds, but he does seem to be on something, because last night he was feeling little droplets of love in the air."

Kimmel played a clip of Trump saying he wanted to jump into the crowd and give everybody a big, wet kiss. "The COVID made him horny — run everybody," he joked.

"Yes, my friends, it looks like Trump has emerged from his battle with the deadly virus and it's made him horny as hell," Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. But saying he'd be "kissing the women and the guys? Whoo! I'm happy that Trump is now biohazard-curious. That's cool — although he may just have lost Mike Pence's vote."

Noah did worry about how Trump's swift apparent recovery would affect his fans, though. "The fact is, Trump's behavior sets an example for the people around him, and you can see at the rally that people are already taking corona a whole lot less seriously," he said. "This just shows you how powerful Trumpism is: his supporters think that his success is their success."

"And here's the truth, people," Noah deadpanned: "If the president of the United States, with his team of 60 doctors and a hospital in his house and access to unreleased drugs, can beat this virus, then clearly, anyone can do it." Still, he said, "although Trump is feeling better, his poll numbers are still in the ICU, which is why he's launched a bold new ad campaign to convince America this his handling of the pandemic has been successful as his own personal steroid regime." Unfortunately, his key witness is an out-of-context seven-month-old sound bite from a very irritated Dr. Anthony Fauci. Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
80-year-old rescues man from sinking car, years after saving 2 people from a burning home

2:13 a.m.

When Steve Montelongo saw a car sinking in a canal, he jumped into action to save the driver's life — just like he did nearly 20 years ago, when he rescued two elderly people from their burning home.

On Thursday, the 80-year-old was driving his granddaughter home from a dentist appointment in Modesto, California, when they spotted a car down in a canal. He pulled over, and while there were other people looking down into the water, they weren't doing anything. Montelongo jumped into the canal, and yanked open the driver's door, which was unlocked. With water now rushing into the car, he pulled the driver out to safety. The man, who appeared to have a medical episode before the crash, was not injured.

"I don't consider myself a hero," Montelongo told KOVR. "I was just a fella that got put in the right place at the right time." In 2003, he was also in a position to save lives — while at a church meeting, there was a natural gas leak in a nearby home, which caused an explosion and fire. He raced to the house, and was able to help out an 80-year-old woman before going back in and rescuing a 79-year-old man.

Tom Olsen of the California Highway Patrol told KOVR he is impressed by all that Montelongo has done. "First responder, he can probably add to his resume," he said. "A lot of people are in the right place at the right time, but very few actually did what Mr. Montelongo did." Catherine Garcia

Whimper not bang
Barr's Obama-era 'unmasking' investigation reportedly ends without charges, public report

2:02 a.m.
William Barr and Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

It appears there really was no there there.

The Justice Department said in May that Attorney General William Barr had appointed the U.S. attorney in San Antonio, John Bash, to investigate whether officials in the Obama administration had improperly "unmasked" people whose names were redacted in intelligence reports. The investigation was announced soon after Senate Republicans released a list of officials who had asked for the name of an individual who turned out to be President Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Bash left the Justice Department last week after concluding his review and finding no substantive wrongdoing, The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing people familiar with the matter. "The findings ultimately turned over to Barr fell short of what Trump and others might have hoped, and the attorney general's office elected not to release them publicly."

Barr and his predecessor Jeff Sessions "repeatedly turned to U.S. attorneys across the country to investigate matters of Republican concern, distressing current and former Justice Department officials, who fear that department leaders are repeatedly caving to Trump's pressure to benefit his allies and target those he perceives as political enemies," the Post reports. A review by U.S. Attorney John Huber similarly petered out with no public report in January. A third meta-investigation conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham is apparently ongoing, but Barr has told GOP senators that no findings will be released before the election, angering Trump.

Unmasking is fairly common, and the odds were always long that Bash would uncover anything, but even if his investigation "produced no results of consequence, legal analysts said, it allowed Trump and other conservatives to say Obama-era officials were under scrutiny, as long as the case stayed active," the Post reports. Bash's resignation right before an election surprised colleagues, but he said he had accepted a job in the private sector. Peter Weber

pleeeeeease
At rally, Trump begs suburban women to vote for him: 'Will you please like me?'

1:35 a.m.

Pennsylvania is a must-win state for President Trump, and during a rally there on Tuesday night, he pleaded with suburban women to ignore the things he says that they don't like and vote for him.

His support among suburban women is dropping, and at the rally in Johnstown, he said he needed a huge favor. "Suburban women: Will you please like me?" he asked. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay? The other thing: I don't have that much time to be that nice. You know, I can do it, but I gotta go quickly. They want me to be politically correct."

Trump went on to declare that he "saved suburbia in the U.S. I got rid of a regulation that was a disaster and it was really unfair and you've been reading about it for a long time and it's gotten a lot worse under Obama and Biden." Trump did not elaborate on what regulation he was referring to, instead pressing ahead and stating that "we're going to see that the women really like Trump a lot. Remember four years ago, the said women will never vote, then I got 52 percent. ... You damn well better vote for me Pennsylvania, you better vote."

The statistic that 52 percent of white women voted for Trump comes from 2016 exit polls, which are in-person surveys conducted as people leave a polling place. They are often flawed, and the 52 percent number, which Trump conflated with the figure for women overall, is likely not accurate, Time reported in 2018. Catherine Garcia

drip drip drip
DHS warned employees against leaking, urged them to report leakers. The memo leaked immediately.

12:40 a.m.

A top Homeland Security Department official warned all department employees Tuesday that anyone caught leaking "classified, controlled unclassified, and draft information" to "external entities" risks "violating agency policy and potentially federal law," and encouraged employees to report anybody they suspected of leaking such information. The email, from Randolph D. Alles, was leaked to the media almost immediately.

"This is another way to say to people: People are watching you," former lead DHS official Ur Jaddou told BuzzFeed News. "It is not just us, but your fellow colleagues now have an eye on you." And it isn't the first time DHS officials have warned employees against leaking information to the media.

In fact, "threats like these are a hallmark of this administration's attempts to control the narrative, and they aren't always couched as requests," Irvin McCullough and Addison Rodriguez, both of the Government Accountability Project, wrote in The Washington Post earlier Tuesday. "In the past three years, the Trump administration has let loose a flood of gag orders across federal agencies," and those "gag orders can run afoul of federal whistleblower law."

"Government workers have the right to blow the whistle," McCullough and Rodgriguez write. "That right is required by law to be outlined in all agency communications that restrict their workers' speech — either to their colleagues, Congress, or the media." To make sure the laws are enforced, they add, "Congress should investigate all illegal gags, and a new president should correct this problem permanently." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia's wife, a recent White House guest, tests positive for COVID-19

12:31 a.m.
Eugene and Trish Scalia.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trish Scalia, the wife of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, the Labor Department told staffers in an email on Tuesday night.

Trish Scalia is "experiencing mild symptoms but doing well," the Labor Department said, while the secretary has tested negative for the virus and has not shown any symptoms.

Trish Scalia, Eugene Scalia, and his mother, Maureen Scalia, all attended the Rose Garden ceremony last month where Trump officially introduced his Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In the 1990s, Barrett served as a law clerk for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Eugene Scalia's father.

A Politico analysis has found that as of last Thursday, 35 White House aides and allies of President Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Many of those people were at the Rose Garden ceremony and an indoor reception that followed. Catherine Garcia

See you in court
Justice Department suing Melania Trump's former friend and adviser over tell-all book

October 13, 2020
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The Justice Department is suing Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of first lady Melania Trump, over a tell-all book published last month.

Wolkoff, who briefly worked as an unpaid senior adviser to the first lady, wrote in Melania and Me that Trump had a tense relationship with her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, showed little compassion for the migrant children being separated from their families at the border, and resented having to decorate the White House for Christmas. On Tuesday, the Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against Wolkoff, alleging that by writing the tell-all book, she violated a non-disclosure agreement she signed in August 2017.

DOJ attorneys say the NDA did not have an expiration date, and they want a court order to force Wolkoff to place any profits she has made from the book into a government trust. They are also asking that she pay the government's legal fees and court costs, ABC News reports.

Attorney Mark Zaid, who has handled cases involving the government and national security, tweeted that it is "a complete abuse of the Justice Department to pursue this case for personal reasons. And it's legally unenforceable." Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said Attorney General William Barr is "not just Donald Trump's lawyer/fixer — but he is also Melania Trump's lawyer? ... Barr continues to soil the DOJ in horrific ways." Catherine Garcia

does he know something we don't?
Rudy Giuliani falsely claims that 'people don't die' of COVID-19 anymore

October 13, 2020
Rudy Giuliani.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and the former mayor of New York City, told a crowd in Philadelphia on Monday that people are no longer dying of the coronavirus — a statement that is not at all true.

Giuliani made the outrageous claim during a Columbus Day celebration with Italian American Trump supporters. "People don't die of this disease anymore," he said. "Young people don't die at all. Middle-aged people die very little. And even elderly people have a 1 percent chance of dying."

At least 214,000 Americans of all ages have died of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that in the last seven days, more than 4,886 Americans have died, including 141 people in Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia event did not follow CDC guidelines — it was held inside, in a crowded room where people did not follow social distancing precautions, HuffPost reports. Giuliani, who also flouted medical advice and did not wear a mask, has spent a considerable amount of time in Pennsylvania, a battleground state. On Saturday, he spoke to about 200 people on a sidewalk in Scranton, where he made fun of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask. Face coverings are "not science," Giuliani proclaimed. "It's political bullsh-t. It's worse than that. It's intended to scare people." Catherine Garcia

