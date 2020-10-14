-
Police who killed Portland shooting suspect fired fast, nearly shot 2 bystanders, New York Times finds5:08 a.m.
-
Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel assess post-COVID rally Trump: 'horny' and 'biohazard-curious'3:37 a.m.
-
80-year-old rescues man from sinking car, years after saving 2 people from a burning home2:13 a.m.
-
Barr's Obama-era 'unmasking' investigation reportedly ends without charges, public report2:02 a.m.
-
At rally, Trump begs suburban women to vote for him: 'Will you please like me?'1:35 a.m.
-
DHS warned employees against leaking, urged them to report leakers. The memo leaked immediately.12:40 a.m.
-
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia's wife, a recent White House guest, tests positive for COVID-1912:31 a.m.
-
Justice Department suing Melania Trump's former friend and adviser over tell-all bookOctober 13, 2020
Police who killed Portland shooting suspect fired fast, nearly shot 2 bystanders, New York Times finds
5:08 a.m.
3:37 a.m.
2:13 a.m.
2:02 a.m.
1:35 a.m.
DHS warned employees against leaking, urged them to report leakers. The memo leaked immediately.
12:40 a.m.
12:31 a.m.
October 13, 2020